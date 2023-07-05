The best pollen count apps to help you manage and track hayfever

Hayfever is usually worse between late March and September (Michael Heim / Alamy / PA)

Ah, hayfever. With summer here, many of us have to contend with runny noses, itchy eyes, and tongues you want to scrape on the carpet. Just me? Ok then.

Your smartphone can be a handy tool for warding off oncoming sneezes. With a little app help, you can check the pollen count in your surrounding area and use it to plan your one outdoor excursion a day, and let you know when to stock up on antihistamines.

Here are some pollen apps to try to help you get through the hayfever season.

Klarify

Klarify allows you to log how you feel daily and track how your hayfever affects you over time.

In your allergy journal, you can switch between various pollen kinds to see how each one affects you. You can manage your hayfever more successfully if you can determine what pollen causes it.

Available on the App Store

Kleenex

Kleenex doesn’t just sell tissues but also provides an app where you can track pollen count in your area.

You can also check pollen counts for the next five days and store up to five preferred locations.

Available on the App Store and Google Play Store

Allergy Alert

The app from Pollen.com provides accurate forecasts for all the different types of environmental allergies, whether it's trees that set you off or a specific type of flower.

You can get four- or five-day forecasts depending on if you're an iPhone or Android user, which is certainly useful for planning your next run.

Available on the Google Play Store

BBC Weather

Though it may be thinner on the ground in terms of pollen information, BBC Weather is the most fun to use and handy for keeping track of the weather.

The app offers a general pollen count and provides a five-day forecast. It's also borough-specific for Londoners.

Available on the App Store and Google Play Store

My Pollen Forecast UK

Dubbed the best app for tracking pollen and allergens, My Pollen Forecast UK displays the hayfever forecast for up to five days.

This forecast takes into account factors such as temperature, wind, and humanity, as well as a handy diary feature so you can keep track of any symptoms.

Available on the App Store

WebMD Allergy

The WebMD Allergy app provides a personalised allergy and weather forecast customised for your specific allergies and location.

There are doctor-approved tips to help you manage symptoms and a way to record how you're feeling and responding to treatment which you can generate into a report — handy for if it gets so bad you need to speak to a doctor.

Available on AppBrain