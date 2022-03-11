Best podcasts of the week: perfect, soapy escapism from Dolly Parton

Alexi Duggins, Hollie Richardson, Hannah Verdier
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Picks of the week

Run, Rose, Run
A podcast touched by the hand of Dolly Parton is a beautiful thing. What Spotify are calling their “first Bookcast” features audio excerpts of the novel the singer has co-authored with writer James Patterson, weaving in songs from the accompanying album she’s written to go with it. Parton also takes one of the voice acting parts – a young country singer who has “big dreams and faded jeans” – delivering her role with delight. Each episode runs between four and 14 minutes; a perfect daily serving of soapy escapism. Hannah Verdier

Devils in the Dark
Helen Anderson and Danni Howard put a fun twist on the true-crime genre, sharing their relatable reactions to gruesome real-life tales – from outrage to confusion and even bursts of laughter. Serial killer Ed Gein is first on the menu, and the hosts aren’t afraid to wince at details such as 12 severed heads and gloves made from human flesh. HV

Ukrainecast
Launched on 24 February – the same day Putin invaded Ukraine – BBC journalists Victoria Derbyshire and Gabriel Gatehouse have been recording daily episodes, offering updates, first-hand accounts, expert analysis and, perhaps most importantly, an empathetic but knowledgable handling on reporting a war that is hard to track. They also welcome listeners to share questions they want unpacking. Hollie Richardson

Into the Mix
Art, culture and activism come together in Ben & Jerry’s podcast about “joy and justice”. Ashley C Ford’s first guest is John Legend, whose views are the perfect antidote to his gentle music. He’s refreshingly outspoken about whether it’s worth putting people in jail – and why he thinks prisoners should have the vote. HV

How Do You Cope?

Elis James and John Robins return with a new raft of guests talking about how they’ve come through difficult times. The Rev Richard Coles’s episode is a gift as he offers his candid thoughts on death and grief after losing his husband David, and how even the thought of eternal life doesn’t offer the comfort he needs. HV

Producer pick: Endless Thread – Space Heist (Or, How to Steal a Planet)

Chosen by Danielle Stephens

I recently got back into the habit of listening to WBUR’s Endless Thread, and their episode about a scientific war over who found a dwarf planet back in the early 2000’s, was a helpful reminder to why I enjoy zoning out of my day-to-day activities and listening to this podcast.

The argument between an American and a Spanish team of astronomers, over who should receive praise for the discovery of Haumea as it drifted millions of miles away in the solar system feels like the scientific version of a true crime podcast. However, in speaking to a person on either side of the story, the investigation turns philosophical and certainly had me thinking about the way the scientific world should operate, especially when working on something that could help the whole planet.

The main draw to this podcast though is the absolute genius of the sound design. Whoever works on the scoring and sound effects clearly has enough time to play and it truly shows, giving you an iteration of space sound design, you’ll never have heard the likes of before. Another internet-based quandary brought to the fore.

Talking points

  • Ever worry that you’re too invested in your relationship with the host of your favourite podcast? Try listening without headphones. After a UCLA scientist realised she felt strangely connected to This American Life host Ira Glass, she launched a study which found that you develop much more intimacy with podcast hosts when you listen in-ear rather than via speakers. The reason? You feel closer to the voices when they sound like they’re coming from inside your head. So presumably we’ve all come to subconsciously believe that we have a tiny Ira Glass living inside our brains – the plot of a podcast drama we’d love to listen to (via speakers, obviously).

  • Why not try: Dirty Mother Pukka | My TV Years

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about Hear Here or any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • He's 6. She's 80. Generations apart, these pen pals connect over their love of hockey and music

    As soon as Carter Nobrega, 6, gets on the phone with 80-year-old Marilyn McNamara, he tells her about how he won a prize in math class earlier that day. "Is that right? Well, that's super," McNamara says, a smile in her voice. The two are not related; they've become pen pals over the past year. Last April, their church in Trenton, Ont., encouraged young members of the community to write letters to older members of the congregation. Nobrega wrote to McNamara, who was so tickled by his letter, she

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.