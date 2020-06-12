Get Smarter, Sleep Better And Laugh More With The 94 Best Podcasts You Can Listen To In 2020

Photo credit: .

There has never been a better time for podcasts. Though the format has been around for a couple of decades now, it's only in the last few years that they really hit their stride. You might say that we're living through a golden age of podcasts, if you're the kind of person who needs all their culture categorised into neat eras.

But podcasts themselves seem to live in the wild. You need a David Attenborough to point the way through the undergrowth and stop you wasting time wandering down dead ends. So to that end, this is our pick of the best new podcasts that have arrived in 2020, as well as our highlight from long-running favourites. We've even herded them into neat little categories for you too. Need anything else? Want us to pop your Airpods in for you too? Oh, go on then. We're all friends here.

Black Lives Matter

Photo credit: -

1Extra Talks

This two-hour special edition of BBC 1Extra's current affairs and culture show hosted by Maurice (Shauny B) and Ashley (DJ Ace) is all about the events of the last week and the two hosts' reflections on being a black man in Britain and raising black sons, as well as featuring listeners' thoughts.

Photo credit: -

Today, Explained

Vox’s excellent Explained digested news strand was a hit on YouTube and Netflix, and it drops new 20-minute podcast episodes every day. Lately, it’s focused on George Floyd, police brutality and civil rights, and its episodes about police unions, the reality of black America’s nightmare, and why Trump’s attempts to blame unrest on Antifa is just plain wrong are essential listening.

Photo credit: -

About Race with Renni Eddo-Lodge

The author of Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race picked up where her book left off in this 2018 podcast, which follows the last 25 years of the fight for BAME rights, from the false hope of New Labour to now. Simon Woolley, founder of Operation Black Vote, Sisters Uncut and Riz Ahmed are among the key figures interviewed.

Photo credit: Dan Kitwood - Getty Images

The Death of George Floyd: Will anything change?

The Guardian's Today in Focus is another daily news agenda-led podcast which takes a single issue as its focus, and this recent edition features an interview with former federal prosecutor and author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men Paul Butler about the injustice of the current system and how it has to be reformed.

Coronavirus Podcasts

Photo credit: -

How to Cure Viral Misinformation

If you've been deluged in incredibly dubious WhatsApp chain letters and shared Facebook posts – usually from over-credulous older relatives – you'll know that there's an awful lot of bad science, loud rumour and wild conspiracy theories around. The BBC's Seriously... podcast strand has dug into where one particular post came from, how and why people decide to spread information that isn't true, and how we can all help to stop it happening.

Photo credit: -

Coronavirus Global Update

This one from the BBC World Service is ideal if you want to keep on top of the major big-picture developments but can't bear being drawn into the rabbit-hole, terror-scrolling through Twitter for hours on end. Every day there's a four-minute episode on the global situation featuring reporting from affected areas and the latest on medical news.

Photo credit: -

The Coronavirus Podcast

Another BBC one – to be honest, this is exactly the time to hang out with the BBC as much as possible – this time more in-depth and focused on expert interviews, explainers on technical stuff like the idea of herd immunity, and your questions answered. Health secretary Matt Hancock and the government's chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance have been on already to talk things through.

Photo credit: -

Today in Focus

Given how quickly everything's moving at the moment, anything more than a 20-minute catch-up can feel out of date almost immediately. The Guardian's daily podcast is an essential primer on the broader implications of this crisis, and its recent episode on how Covid-19 took hold in Italy is thorough and avoids alarmism.

History Podcasts

Photo credit: Wally McNamee - Getty Images

Slow Burn: David Duke

The story of KKK member and politician David Duke is never not relevant to America’s conversation on race, but since the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the Black Lives Matter protests, the subject of Slow Burn’s fourth series is almost hauntingly prescient. The idea is to retell historic episodes – Watergate, the Lewinsky affair, the deaths of Biggy and Tupac – without imposing hindsight on the narrative. You're guided through reaction to events as they happened at the time, turning up forgotten pivot points and, in the case of Duke, making clear that his positioning as a champion for resentful ‘forgotten’ whites foreshadowed the current political maelstrom.

Photo credit: -

History Becomes Her

Each time, host Rachel Thompson chats to a guest who’s making change right now about the women who came before them and still serve as an inspiration. Campaigners like LGBTQ rights advocate Ruth Hunt, journalist Zing Tsjeng and Three Women author Lisa Taddeo are among those to make their picks, from pioneering scientists to pirate queens.

Photo credit: -

Talking Politics: History of Ideas

Self-improvement's a noble goal. "Weekend plans?" you think to yourself on a Friday night. "Probably do a quick 10k, feed my sourdough starter, then bosh through some Derrida before lunch. Nice." Never quite happens that way though, does it? Obviously reading's brilliant and everything, but this podcast is a far quicker way to expand your mental horizons. David Runciman, head of politics and international studies at Cambridge, plots the genesis of the ideas and movements that still define the way we live today, including Mary Wollstonecraft's A Vindication of the Rights of Woman, Thomas Hobbes' conception of the modern state and Ghandi's endorsement of non-violent resistance and anti-colonialism.

Photo credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA - Getty Images

The Walkers Switch

Do you remember when Walkers changed the colours of their packets of salt and vinegar and cheese and onion around? Blue for salt and vinegar and green for cheese and onion’s good enough for Golden Wonder, McCoys, Kettle Chips and the rest of the crisp industry, but not Walkers, oh no. Why did it happen? And why do Walkers deny that it ever happened at all? This deadpan investigation goes all the way down the rabbit hole, and finding that it leads to a forgotten and possibly completely fictitious advert, Nelson Mandela, the Illuminati, and – of course – Gary Lineker.

Photo credit: BBC

13 Minutes to the Moon season 2

Last year's in-depth retelling of the Apollo 11 mission – Armstrong, Aldrin, one giant step, etc – was gripping and inspiring, and while you'd be hard-pressed to make a podcast not gripping or inspiring out of the moon landings, it was beautifully done. The second season moves on to the Apollo 13 mission, which blasted off less than a year later, and tells its story with the same mixture of original interviews and archive from key figures, including mission commander Jim Lovell. The drama of an exploding oxygen tank and the desperate race to get all three astronauts back to Earth alive, from 200,000 miles away, is obvious. But the real intrigue comes in the podcast's exploration of the all the other forgotten obstacles and calamities to overcome on the way.

Photo credit: Audible

We Need To Talk About The British Empire

We're not particularly good at remembering the less gilded parts of our recent national history and while you might have done a few lessons on slavery at high school, as a nation we’re pretty blasé about Britain’s tendency to stick its oar in where it’s not wanted. Its legacy is very much still with us though: look, for example, at the still-unfolding Windrush deportation scandal. Consider this podcast a sharpener. Over the course of six episodes, journalist and author Afua Hirsch digs into the legacy of empire by talking to British cultural figures whose complicated relationship with colonialism and empire comes through in their art, from poet Benjamin Zephaniah to Dame Diana Rigg, and from Hong Kong to the West African delta.



The Escape Artist

Arthur Cravan isn't in the roll call of Great British Artists, but this podcast tells his life story over ten 15-minute episodes and makes the case for him as a man working more than a century ahead of his time. His surreal, Dada-influenced stunts and pranks anticipated the Situationists of the late Fiftiess and his experiments speak to our troubles with fake news and trolls. His whole life was a kind of living artwork and you can see his influence in Gilbert and George and Andy Warhol among others. He wasn't just an artist though: he dodged conscription in the First World War and became the amateur heavyweight boxing champion of France.

Photo credit: Bettmann - Getty Images

Beatles City



It's the 50th anniversary of the band's poisonous break-up, but this project from the Liverpool Echo digs back into the very early years of the Beatles. Everyone in Liverpool has a Beatles story in their family, whether it's nana seeing them at the Cavern on her lunch hour or your dad's mate's uncle's mate who swears blind he sold George Harrison a Ford Cortina in 1963. This project from the Liverpool Echo tries to record them all before they fall out of living memory – take Helen Anderson, for instance, a contemporary of John Lennon at Liverpool College of Art. She made clothes for Lennon from sketches he gave her, and sat in on his early rehearsals at the college with Paul and George.

Photo credit: -

Cautionary Tales

Why do we make bad decisions? Is it just a lack of good judgement? Or are our brains hardwired to let us down? Tim Harford's retellings of disasters caused by one catastrophically poor choice suggest it's the latter, but there are lessons about how we live our lives day to day to be learned from them. For instance, the really very, very bad idea of steering a supertanker toward a dangerous reef becomes a parable about not being blinded by the pursuit of a goal, and a story about the time a band of soldiers were gulled into completing a heist digs into how we instinctively trust authority figures. Alan Cumming and Russell Tovey are among the cast for reconstructions.



Current Affairs Podcasts





Photo credit: -

The Anthill

This is the podcast from The Conversation which, if you're unfamiliar, is where academics bring expertise, new research and big-picture thinking to issues that are in the news and could do with a bit of circumspect analysis from people outside the news cycle. Its latest series focuses on the future of healthcare in the UK, and how much more personalised things could get – you might find yourself being prescribed drugs based on your DNA, or have your diet carefully tweaked to serve your own personal microbiome. It's all cutting edge stuff.

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency - Getty Images

Crossfire

However you feel about the Telegraph's cheerleading for Boris Johnson over the last year or so, it's still full of proper journalists who know what they're doing, and they've produced this explosive account of the saga over Russia's involvement in Donald Trump's election in 2016. Britain was at the centre of some key moments – even the name of the FBI's investigation had a British connection: 'Crossfire Hurricane', from the Rolling Stones song 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' – and this six-part series explores them using first-hand testimony.

Photo credit: -

Americast

We’ve had our share of political wrangling over here over the last 18 months or so, but in America things are only just gearing up for the elections in November. Don’t worry if you’re not certain how the primaries system works or what a caucus is: BBC heavyweights Emily Maitlis and John Sopel are here to make everything clear. It might seem like a long time until polling day, but even before we get to the question of whether Trump will win a second term or who will line up against him for the Democrats, there’s the ongoing palaver over the Iowa caucus to sort out. And there’s something oddly thrilling about hearing Maitlis say “shitshow”.

Photo credit: -

The Bugle Presents: The Last Post

Andy Zaltzman's long-running satirical current affairs podcast has a new 10-minute spin-off which joins the growing number of shortform daily podcasts which started to pop up in the second half of 2019. This one's hosted by Alice Fraser, but Zaltzman turns up in the first episode to preview all the political shenanigans coming up this year in America, and in the second Nish Kumar drops in for an update on everything that's been going on over on our shores.

Comedy Podcasts

Photo credit: -

The Receipts

No subject is off-limits to Tolly, Milena and Audrey, from relationships to friendship break-ups, and situationships to the ups and downs of everyday life. They’re brutally, unflinchingly honest, and episodes bounce between the three hosts' chatting, featured guests and listeners’ pleas for advice.

Photo credit: -

Dane Baptiste Questions Everything

How should we appreciate the underappreciated? How do I catch a lucky break? Should I go vegetarian? Tupac or DMX for president? Stand-up Dane Baptiste digs into the really big questions with fellow comedians and notables including Emile Heskey, writer Dean Atta and Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan.

Photo credit: -

Locked Together

Audible’s new series eavesdrops on comedy double-acts and writing partners to hear how they’re coping with being apart during the lockdown. That means updates from famous mates including Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and Spaced pals Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Tez Ilyas and Sindhu Vee, Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan and the Kurupt FM boys. It’s free too – you just need an Amazon or Audible account.

Photo credit: -

Reply All

This is a podcast about the internet in the broadest possible sense. If you're talking about the internet, you're talking about pretty much the entirety of existence, and this is a podcast about the entirety of existence as experienced through the internet. In its latest and, perhaps, greatest episode, hosts PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman help a listener to ID a song he remembers from his youth but can't quite put a name to. What is it? Why can he remember it so well? Why is there absolutely no evidence that it ever existed? Is it, as everyone asks him, by Barenaked Ladies? The lengths that Reply All goes to in working out the mystery are frankly ludicrous, but entirely worthwhile.

Photo credit: -

Gossipmongers Series 3

A podcast examining ludicrous small town rumours and urban legends feels like such an obvious idea, and yet here we are. Joe Wilkinson, David Earl and Poppy Hillstead read out readers' submissions and decide which they like most. Some are obviously nonsense, like the tale of the baby who was born into a welly, grew into the shape of a welly and sadly died when it was mistaken for an actual welly and killed by a vicar who shoved his foot down its throat. Others are sort of believable, like the man who started getting baptised at as many different churches as possible as a sort of hobby and ended up racking up more than 50 dunkings without actually being a Christian. The third series has just landed.

Photo credit: -

Drunk Women Solving Crime

A pretty simple set-up for this one: comedians and writers Hannah George, Catie Wilkins and Taylor Glenn try to sort out true crime cases, personal crime stories and listeners' unsolved mysteries while slowly getting more and more wrecked. Guests turn up to add their own cases to the mix too, including Joe Lycett, Rachel Parris, Katie Mulgrew and Katherine Ryan, who was catfished by an 'inflatophiliac' while working at Hooters.

Drama Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Phoebe Reads A Mystery

You’ve probably set yourself some pretty optimistic goals for your reading now that you can’t really go outside, but don’t worry if the general vibe of impending doom is knocking your motivation. Audiobooks and podcasts count too. Phoebe Judge has an exceptionally soothing voice, and every day she’s dropping a chapter of a mystery thriller on this podcast. She’s just finished Agatha Christie’s first published novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, which introduced Hercule Poirot, and next up is The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Photo credit: -

Get Sleepy

Can’t drop off? This meditative, deeply reassuring podcast will soothe you, even if you’re in a deep rut of agitated nocturnal fretting. Think of these half-hour stories as fairytales for adults, with New Age soundscapes and mindfulness techniques thrown in, which gently draw you into drowsiness. It's like going to a spa, but it's free.

Photo credit: -

Murmurs

If you've never really been into radio drama, this might be the radio drama for you. The things that might normally wind you up – constant grunting and sighing, characters walking into rooms and describing where they are and why they're there – are conspicuously absent. Then again, so are a lot of the other norms of radio drama. It's been described as a kind of audio Black Mirror, but the first episode, in which a soldier becomes scattered across time and space and begins to change events, is a lot more floaty and cosmic than Charlie Brooker's plot-centric futureshock series. Not exactly The Archers, then.

Sport Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Stadio

Berlin-based duo Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn talk about football, primarily the Bundesliga, and pretty much everything else besides. As with the best sporting podcasts, it’s not just about the sport. Memory, storytelling and the minutia of the game are as important as working out what species of extraterrestrial Erling Haaland is.

Photo credit: Stu Forster - Getty Images

Euro ‘96 Relived

As you might know, ITV is filling the new, cavernous and now constantly expanding gaps in the schedules by rerunning all of the games from Euro ’96. (We’ve picked the best ones here, by the way. You’re welcome.) As you might not know, there’s a companion podcast. It’s a superior example too: interviewees include Tony Adams reflecting on what being Terry Venables’ captain meant to him after his addiction to alcohol became very public knowledge, and a host of key players from across the continent are to come.

Photo credit: -

Forgotten Stories of Football

If you’re into football, you probably already listen to the Guardian’s all-conquering Football Weekly podcast, but its new companion pod is a different vibe entirely. Rather than anything current affairs-y, Forgotten Stories is basically nicely rendered readings of longform pieces about odd, surprising and underappreciated moments in football’s past. The first is about the football tournament at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where the spectre of fascism loomed large but farce wasn’t far away. The British team’s pre-Games call-up letters, for instance, advised them: “As there is a month to go before we leave for Berlin, kindly take some exercise.”

Photo credit: BBC

Match of the Day: Top 10

In the complete absence of any actual football, the timing of a new podcast drop from the the load-bearing pillar of Saturday evening telly couldn't be much more fortuitous. Rather than doing the same VAR-outrage-by-numbers spiel they have to wheel out every week, this pod sees Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright bicker amiable over their picks for the best 10 Premier League players in various categories – so far we've had the 10 best captains and 10 best goalscorers, though given the all-time league scorer's around the table that seems a little bit of a conflict of interests – while eating pasta in Lineker's kitchen. It's oddly comforting right now.

Photo credit: Matthew Peters - Getty Images

Ornstein & Chapman

Depending on exactly how much Mark Chapman you feel you can take in any one week, what with him being omnipresent across BBC radio and TV whenever football – either association or American – is under discussion, this might feel like a step too far. But you'd be missing out on insight from The Athletic's supremely well-connected David Ornstein and exclusive interviews with players and insiders. Look at their recent episode with former Liverpool and Spurs director of football Damien Comolli, and his retelling of the sorry Luis Suarez-Patrice Evra racism debacle and the day Liverpool sold Fernando Torres and bought both Suarez and Andy Carroll.

Photo credit: -

The Greatest Game

Pretty simple, this one: Jamie Carragher sits down to chat about the best game of football each guest has seen live or played in. That's about it, aside from a fairly standard bit where they pick a five-a-side team of ex-teammates or favourite players. What's interesting is the admirably insane seesawing in the quality of the guests. On the one hand: Thierry Henry, Steph Houghton, Jordan Henderson, Craig Bellamy. On the other: Niall Horan, Line of Duty's Martin Compston, Paddy McGuinness. The latest guest is firmly in the first camp, though. Steven Gerrard talks his good buddy Carra through his own favourite game – and it's not Istanbul 2005.

Photo credit: -

Speedway

Back in the 1970s and 80s, speedway motorbike racing was big. In the UK, it was a fixture of Saturday afternoon TV at a time when live football was far rarer, and live racing filled Wembley Stadium. There used to be 11 clubs in London alone, but now they're all gone. So what happened? And could speedway ever recapture the place it once had in the nation's sporting heart?

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Official Manchester United Podcast

Urgh. United. Insufferable when they were successful, unbearable when the edifice started crumbling and their fans moaned about finishing fifth, and somehow still awful now they're a mid-table irrelevance with more official noodle partners than functional central midfielders. We'll say this for them though: decent podcast. This being the official podcast, they can rope in absolutely stellar guests, from Paul Scholes and King Eric Cantona to Dimitar Berbatov, whose tale of being kidnapped while playing for CSKA Sofia needs to be heard to be believed.

Photo credit: -

The Football Book Club

This homebrewed podcast from comedy writers James Bugg, Jack Bernhardt, Amy Lawson and James Boughen mines the bathos and strangeness of life stories by people who got to live the dream, and got half a dozen fairly workaday anecdotes out of it. Its first episode tackles journeyman striker Darren Huckerby's Hucks: Through Adversity to Great Heights, a tome which includes reminiscences of the young Hucks' condemned digs in Lincoln which nearly killed his teammate Matt Carbon – they thought he liked a kip by the heater, but it turned out he was being repeatedly poisoned with carbon monoxide – and the weird world of his friend Lee Croft, who was convinced that you could see monkeys in the treetops of Wigan "if you looked hard enough" and that he was once attacked by a wasp the size of a man's fist. If you miss The Reducer, this is one for you.

True Crime Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Nut Jobs

This is of a piece with another Audible Original, Marc Fenell’s It Burns, which followed chilli-eating ultras who prove their manhood by eating gut-ulceratingly hot chillis. Nut Jobs, though, is about the disappearance of $10 million of nuts – almonds, pistachios, cashews, peanuts, pecans – in a heist that spirited away 20 trucks of nuts over six months. Where did they go? And why would anyone want to steal nuts? The answer touches on big agriculture, the wellness movement, health, wealth, and immigration in America.

Photo credit: -

El Impenetrable: Death in the Forest

This murder mystery is a particularly murky, weird, hallucinatory one. It's set in the deepest thickets of the Argentinian forests, where the country's biggest landowner was tortured to death with his sister-in-law. The authorities believe that the killer was trying to diddle him out of his land, but what's the real story behind the murderer that police called The Man With A Thousand Faces?

Photo credit: -

My Death Row Pen Pal

Rebekah Beere is 29, she’s from Manchester, and she writes letters to a prisoner waiting to die. This three-part series follows Rebekah’s epistolary friendship with convicted murderer Charles Thompson, who’s been on Death Row for 22 years, 4,000 miles away from Manchester. The main thread is the morality of befriending a man convicted of killing another person: is Rebekah naïve? Can a murderer be redeemed? And will they ever meet each other face to face?

Photo credit: -

The Dating Game Killer

That might sound like incredibly lurid title, but it’s just the bare facts. Rodney Alcala won a date on the American TV show The Dating Game in 1978, when he was in the middle of a murder spree that stretched from New York to Los Angeles. He managed to evade and confuse psychiatrists and police as he killed again and again. It's from the makers of Dr Death and Dirty John, so it's got good pedigree, but be warned: this is a properly grim one.

Photo credit: -

What Happened To Annie?

You might have first got into Sky News's award-winning podcast strand Storycast with its excellent retelling of a 1983 heist, The Hunt for the Brink's-Mat Gold, but its newest true crime podcast is rather darker. What Happened To Annie? tries to get to the bottom of the death of 30-year-old Annie Börjesson, who was found dead on Prestwick beach in Ayrshire, Scotland, in 2005. Was it suicide? Or was it something to do with the CIA? Annie's family go in search of the truth.

Photo credit: -

Fake Heiress

You've probably heard the story of Anna Delvey, the wealthy German heiress who ran up tens of thousands of dollars of debt at New York hotels and flew in a private jet, but was actually Russian-born Anna Sorokin, most recently an intern at a fashion magazine. You might even have read the Vanity Fair piece about it all, written by one of those taken in by Sorokin's charade. This BBC drama-doc takes a slightly different tack, mixing straight reporting with fictionalised scenes. The drama segments occasionally tip into radio drama hamminess but do summon up the surreality of Sorokin's invented life story and the factual segments adroitly pull together bits and pieces from the vast amount of reportage the story drew across the world. It's almost too perfect to learn that Sorokin means 'magpie' in Russian.

Quality Chat Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Anthems: Pride

This Pride month, dig into the back catalogue of this collection of uplifting, rousing personal manifestos, stories and reminiscences from a vast range of voices. Drag queens and kings, directors, stand-ups, DJs, filmmakers and more LGBTQIA+ people reflect joyfully and tenderly on queerness in 10-minute episodes. Production company Broccoli Content’s weekly news précis Your Broccoli Weekly is snappy too.

Photo credit: -

A Life Less Ordinary with Sophie Elwes

In 2011, Sophie Elwes became a wheelchair user at the age of 22 after breaking her back. Her new podcast features conversations with other people who've had to come to terms with and overcome huge events in their lives, including 16-time Paralympic medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, mental health campaigner Ben West, who lost his brother to suicide in 2018, and actor Ashley Belal Chin, who found peace and happiness after converting to Islam in 2002.

Photo credit: -

The Dope Black Podcast

Pulling together podcasts under the Dope Black Dads, Dope Black Mums and Dope Sports Podcast banners, as well as extra contributions from the UK, America and across Africa, this is all about giving black parents the space to talk about what matters to them, from grief and how lockdown can shake your mental health to exactly why it’s so hard to remember birthdays.

Photo credit: -

Stories That Stick

The team behind the Blacticulate podcast – a portmanteau of ‘black’, ‘action’ and ‘articulate’ – put together this one, on which BAME media makers and entrepreneurs talk about how they made their way in their industry, from DJ and radio producer Gemma Cairney to BBC and This American Life reporter Reya El-Salahi.

Photo credit: -

The Poet Laureate Has Gone To His Shed

Even before lockdown, Simon Armitage was squirrelling himself away from the world in his shed looking over the Yorkshire Pennines. He was making this podcast, and with the presence of Huddersfield’s finest your standard one-to-one interview format becomes something a bit more offbeat and ruminative. There’s eclectic line-up of guests – actor Maxine Peake, sculptor Anthony Gormley and fellow writer Jackie Kay have all featured so far – and a more literary, nature-focused vibe than most podcasts.

Photo credit: -

What We Coulda Been

Notables from all over the cultural map talk about the things that they nearly went into before they found the things they became known for. Host Chelcee Grimes chose songwriting over playing for Liverpool, which has panned out well so far, and guests including Lucy Bronze, Dua Lipa and Rio Ferdinand will be on to talk about their own Sliding Doors moments.

Photo credit: -

For Fast's Sake

A second series of the celebratory, revelatory, myth-busting Ramadan podcast is here, and hosts Yasser, Zayna and Shehzaad have returned to document the inherent weirdness of trying to observe the holiest month of the year while in lockdown. The easy friendship between the three of them is the heart of it, as are the regular diversions into subjects like trying to date right now and the time Zayna's grandma went viral. New episodes come on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Photo credit: -

Grounded with Louis Theroux

Despite having turned up on Adam Buxton's podcast quite a few times – seek out the one where Louis gets tanked up on energy drinks and pulls out his surprisingly good falsetto to sing Baccarat's 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' – he's not hosted his own until now. He's taking advantage of the lockdown to tap up interviewees he's been after for a while, including Jon Ronson, Sir Lenny Henry, Boy George and Miriam Margolyes.

Photo credit: -

Bitch Bitch Bitch

Between being the new face of the Great British Bake Off and taking his reworked Baked Potato song toward the top of the download charts, Matt Lucas is on a bit of a roll at the moment. He’s just launched a new podcast too, in which he chats to people with interesting jobs and gets them to moan about the worst aspects of them. Cabin crew, sports commentators and West End actors are among the moaners.

Photo credit: -

The Boring Talks

Despite the name, this anthology series of little lectures is anything but tedious. Sure, on the face of it there's little to explore in, say, the old noises that video game cartridges used to make when they booted up, or pencils, or doormats, or the roof of the service station at Markham Moor on the A1. But these bite-size podcasts make eloquent cases for them, and encourage you to look at the everyday wonders that surround you.

Photo credit: -

Off Menu

James Acaster and Ed Gamble's loosely food-related interview podcast is back for a third series, the first visitor to their fantasy restaurant this time around being Buffy the Vampire Slayer's fusspot librarian Anthony Head. If you've not eaten with them before, the concept's very simple: each guests picks their favourite starter, main, side, dessert and drink, and talks about their life and career in an enjoyably roundabout way.

10 Things That Scare Me

File under: Short, sharp psychology

The short, sharp five-minute episodes of this podcast have a simple set-up: people name 10 of their deepest unspoken fears. That's it. Some - like Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, ex-Trump White House fixer Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello - are famous; others aren't. But all of them feature something jarring (Morello's family had nooses in their garage when he was a kid), something that makes you laugh then nod in a that-makes-complete-sense sort of way (The Mooch is best mates with his divorce lawyer), or something obviously horrifying which you'd never considered before and will now carry with you everywhere (falling and hitting your teeth). Urgh.

Photo credit: -

The Birthday Game

File under: A quiz-shaped show which is in no way a proper quiz

Richard Osman, the tallest man in showbiz and master of coming up with formats, has come up with another very good format. Guests try to guess how old celebrities with birthdays on the week of release are, and listeners play along at home. That's pretty much it. It's daft, fun, and it's got the feel of one that could run and run, so get in at the ground floor.



Health Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Mind Over Muscle: Journey To The Finish Line

Ant Middleton, former special forces hard nut and main man of SAS: Who Dares Wins knows a lot about the extremities of physical endurance, but his new podcast travels into the minds of five normal people who are getting ready to run the London marathon. All of them have struggled with mental health problems, from police officer Luke who started having panic attacks on the way to work, to Victoria who worries that missing a training run could cause her to spiral back into anxiety and depression. Along with elite marathon runner Mara Yamauchi and sports psychologist Dr Josephine Perry, Middleton will try to coach them into a healthier mindset and over the finishing line.

Photo credit: -

Sleeping with David Baddiel

Comedian, writer, one of three lions: David Baddiel's got a lot done for a man who suffered with insomnia for many years, and his new podcast with sleep guru Dr Guy Leschziner is intended to make sure even those who don't have it appreciate how important sleep is. It goes in deep on the science of sleep, why it matters, and how you can improve the quality of your sleep. Sleep evangelists can get a bit wearing, but given the range of health benefits you're probably missing out on, this might be a decent investment of your time.

Culture Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Hot Girls

London-based hip hop DJ Lex on the Dex talks to other women in the rap world who work either in the booth or behind the scenes: bass DJ Tailor Jae, Resident Advisor’s Shireen Ramezani and drill producer Hannah V have been on lately. Revealing interviews alternate with history lessons about the great women of hip hop and rap over the last 40 years, from Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and dancehall icon Spice to Missy Elliott and MIA.

LISTEN

Photo credit: -

Wind of Change

Everyone likes a good unsubstantiated conspiracy theory. How about the one that says metal band the Scorpions’ huge 1990 hit ‘Winds of Change’ was actually written by the FBI to destroy the Soviet Union. Mission accomplished, lads. Patrick Radden Keefe, of the New Yorker, goes digging to find out exactly how true it is and where the rumour came from in the first place. Other episodes in the eight-part series will explore more stories of US government meddling in music, including whether a 1961 Nina Simone gig was actually a front for the CIA.

LISTEN

Photo credit: -

Shower Sessions with St Vincent

Annie Clark is pretty brilliant, let's be honest, and her new, slightly offbeat music podcast is exactly the sort of thing you'd hope she'd do with the medium. Unless you have Pitchfork's RSS feed wired straight into your brain stem you're unlikely to be across all the up-and-coming artists featured here, but Clark's shower-bound chats with the likes of Donna Missal, Liverpudlian musician Banners and the duo Loote are engaging, and each performs a set from their bathroom.

LISTEN

Photo credit: -

James Acaster's Perfect Sounds

Based loosely on his recent book Perfect, Sound, Whatever, in which Acaster argued that 2016 was the best year for new music ever, Perfect Sounds sees him introduce fellow comedians to the albums which convinced him this was an incontrovertible fact. First up is Romesh Ranganathan (who's got his own very good music podcast, Hip Hop Saved My Life) and Beyoncé's Lemonade.

Photo credit: -

Frank Skinner's Poetry Podcast

Getting into poetry is an absolutely excellent thing to fill your lockdown hours with, but actually 'getting into poetry' is a lot more daunting than you'd think. Where do you start? Let Frank Skinner guide you. He's been a stand-up for the last 30 years, but before getting into comedy Skinner was an English teacher at a college near Dudley, and his passion comes through in his drily funny half-hour episodes. This one looks at Wendy Cope's 'Not Waving But Drowning' and William Carlos Williams' 'Dance Russe'.

Photo credit: -

United Zingdom

Zing Tsjeng has to make a decision: she can apply for a British passport, but after being born and raised in Singapore she’s already got a Singaporean one – and she’s not allowed to keep both. So which does she choose? It’s not a decision you want to make lightly, so Zing’s going on a road trip around the UK to work out what being British means right now, meeting, among others, a Lancastrian farmer, a Welsh language sex podcaster, and Brummie Drag Race star Sum Ting Wong.

Photo credit: -

This Game Changed My Life

Before he did Black Mirror and Screenwipe, former gaming journalist Charlie Brooker spent his time playing games and insulting readers in PC Zone, and he’s wandered back into his old stomping ground to chat about the most pivotal games he’s ever played with hosts Aoife Wilson and Julia Hardy. He goes right back to his days wandering around “absolutely monolithic” cabinets, and the other episodes in the series are great too – especially the one about Abdullah, who managed to escape the Syrian Civil War and made a game about it.

Photo credit: -

Lifers

You'll probably know stand-up Ed Gamble from his other extremely successful podcast, Set Menu, which he does with fellow comedian James Acaster. What you probably won't know about Gamble is that he's a massive metalhead, and that's what his new one for Spotify is all about: the dedication and obsessions of the genre's biggest fans, and what metal means to them.

Photo credit: -

Plot Twist

This one from Now TV is basically a promo tool for new shows it's carrying, but it's a superior promo tool with very good interviews. Its little gimmick is to get its interviewees to talk about the plot twists in their own careers, and the newest one features Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan talking about The Trip to Greece, how Coogan chivvied Brydon's career along after Brydon 'accidentally' bumped into him in the pub, and how Brydon used to pretend to be his own agent – a smoothie called Richard Knight – while trying to get things going in Wales.

Photo credit: -

Set Meals

If you're into food but always feel several steps behind wherever's cool on the whirling, never-ending menu that is London's restaurant scene, try this weekly update. Friends Sam Ashton and Taylor Fawcett dive into the good, bad and Taco Bell of the capital – start with their cycling tour of London's pasta restaurants and go from there.

Photo credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX - Getty Images

Bong Joon Ho on The Curzon Film Podcast

Everyone’s on a Bong tip at the minute. Parasite’s riding a post-Oscars wave of love and breaking all sorts of records, and its director is everyone’s favourite human being. This episode of the Curzon Film Podcast looks back at his career, but it’s more than just your average primer. Tilda Swinton, who Bong directed in Snowpiercer, is on hand to interview him about his career, and critics Helen O’Hara and Tony Rayns add more context, as do academic Maria Konnikova and #BONGHIVE founder member Iana Murray.

Photo credit: -

This City

London is big and some of it smells a bit weird, but it's brilliant. So what makes it brilliant? The Docklands Light Railway. Then, in a close second, the people. Clara Amfo is here with a new podcast that puts you in touch with some of the city's most interesting ones. The premise is pretty simple: guests chat about the places around London that made them, while also chatting about their careers. First up is Mo the Comedian, the Camberwell-raised star of Channel 4's The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan and his own Netflix special Momentum.

Photo credit: -

The Peregrine

Life is tough, but this might be the best way to add some grease to the grind: Sir David Attenborough reading JA Baker's classic piece of nature writing on the titular bird of prey. It takes the form of diary entries covering autumn to spring in Baker's native Essex, and despite being published 53 years ago, his prose has a direct, visceral punch which makes it feel timeless. Peregrines are both beautiful and terrifying – the hook-tooth at the end of their bill is used to dig in between the vertebrae of other birds so they can snap their spinal cords – and frankly so is the sensation of staring down the barrel of a new decade.

Photo credit: -

The Rewatchables

You could be forgiven for assuming that Quentin Tarantino spends all of his time watching obscure Japanese Westerns and ranting about how great Dennis Weaver was to anyone who'll listen. That's not the case, though. Tarantino is a cinematic omnivore, as the films he brings along to this film roundtable chat podcast prove. The first two of his three picks for films he can't seem to stop himself returning to are Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Tony Scott's runaway train thriller Unstoppable.

Photo credit: -

The Racist Sandwich

All the food we eat is political, whether because of the ways in which the produce is grown and shipped around the world, the complex weave of cultural and social influences which contribute to each individual dish, the way that chefs from around the world are treated differently in kitchens, or any number of other under-discussed issues. This podcast bills itself, in the style of a collab, as 'food x race x class x gender', and it's both playful and enlightening.

Photo credit: -

Switched On Pop

If you're of the (correct) opinion that pop is the greatest art form of the last century, this is an essential. It treats the songs, artists and trends most would think of as flotsam with high-minded enthusiasm, and its break-it-down-to-basics approach never patronises and always illuminates. Vox has form for all this with the excellent Explained Netflix series and YouTube channels, and the recent dive into what exactly makes 'Baby Shark' the juggernaut is typical, pulling together the history of the do-do-do in pop, what makes kids love certain songs and how to deal with hearing it for the millionth time.

Photo credit: -

What To Watch On Netflix

Having made it incredibly difficult to decide what to watch of an empty Thursday night, Netflix has taken the initiative in making the task slightly easier. This is a straightforward bit of promo puff for their own shows, yes, but it's a high-class one. It points out what's new and there's a bit of chat about the themes and issues recent releases have thrown up. Don't expect heavy-duty critique, but it'll have access to some very decent behind-the-scenes interviews with the key players.

Photo credit: -

Revisiting (AKA Berhamsted Revisited)

Having just escaped from the 2010s, it feels like they should be off-limits for wistful nostalgia-fests for at least another decade. This is more than just a Peter Kay-style ey-do-you-remember-Teletext-what-were-all-that-about potter down memory lane though. Built around the teenage diaries of hosts Laura and Laura, the cultural talismans of their adolescence and early adulthood are reviewed and, more interestingly, they chat to people involved in cultural phenomena which now make very little sense – Martin Daubney, former editor of Loaded magazine and 'King of the Lads', has been on in the past. The reassuring universality of their teen experiences is what makes this one work.

Business Podcasts

Photo credit: -

Boom/Bust: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia

About two years ago, HQ was massive. The idea was simple: a massive pub quiz held on an app, 15 questions long, with a cash prize pot split between anyone who got all of them right. People went mad for it. Its presenters became stars. But then it all started to go wrong. This new podcast from The Ringer explores exactly how and why.

Photo credit: -

WeCrashed

Podcasts about the terrible decisions that led to disaster and scandal are a subgenre in there own right these days, and Wondery's new entry is a particularly timely one. WeWork looked like it might change how we all thought about our jobs, its leader Adam Neumann was hailed a genius, and it was valued at $47 billion ahead of going public. But last summer everything fell apart: it was absolutely savaged by experts over the unworkability of its business model, Neumann was ousted and reportedly fled America, and it became a cautionary tale for start-ups at large. This is the WeWork story from the start, the lofty ideas of how it was going to remould the world of work and eventually everything else besides, and how that hubris clashed with reality.

Photo credit: Audible

The Sun King

In a bit of a coup, this beautifully assembled and concise six-parter is fronted by David Dimbleby, and tells the full story of how Murdoch built his empire and changed the way that millions of people around the world find out the news. It digs up insight from the people who've worked with him to answer bigger questions too: what motivates him? Is he in it for the money or the power? How much influence does he actually wield? And underneath it all, who is Rupert Murdoch?

All-Time Classic Podcasts

In Our Time

Impressively still-quiffed broadcasting stalwart Melvyn Bragg has been presenting In Our Time since it started in 1998, and while the series' strength has always been its esoteric magpie eye for a topic, there haven't been many more unexpected than this month's on how teeth came to exist. But, as ever, it's intensely fascinating. If you're unfamiliar, In Our Time sees Bragg throw questions to three academic experts in a given field, whittling away at any jargon or waffle to get to the fundamentals of what happened and why it matters. With its commute-friendly 45-minute run time and back catalogue of more than 800 shows on every subject across history, literature, music, science and technology from computing pioneer Ada Lovelace to the religion of Zoroastrianism, it's found renewed purpose in the podcast age.

Photo credit: -

The Dollop UK

Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth 'Gary' Reynolds' long-running American history podcast has grown a new Britain-centric branch. The basic dynamic is familiar - Dave reads a story about the life of a forgotten person or phenomenon from the past to Gareth, they riff, hilarity ensues - but this is very much a superior example of the two-dudes-talking format. It helps that the second episode is one of their best ever. It tells the story of Swansea City mascot Cyril the Swan and his role in the regeneration of the south Wales club, how he became a cult figure for his casual hooliganism, and his fall from grace and brushes with the law, as well as an FA hearing at which the man playing Cyril protested his innocence while wearing the swan costume.

Photo credit: -

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

Londoner George Mpanga, better known as George the Poet, might want to invest in a sturdier mantelpiece. His current set-up must be groaning under the weight of the gongs his podcast has earned him - four gold awards and two silvers at the last British Podcast Awards, plus Podcast of the Year - and the second series has kept the quality up. It's hard to describe exactly what it is, though. Short fiction? Philosophy? Poetry? Journalism? It's all of that and more. The last episode has just been released, so now's as good a time as any to catch up.

Photo credit: -

The Adam Buxton Podcast

Yes, it's one of the biggest podcasts around, but as Dr Buckles' podcast continues to waffle on as brilliantly as ever, now is as good a time as any to celebrate it. The mixture of daft whimsy, very good jingles, regular digressions about David Bowie and updates from Buxton's dog Rosie, The Hairy Bullet, makes for an amiable listen, but Buxton's an underrated interviewer who gets genuinely enlightening and unusual chat out of his guests. The centenary episode features Buxton's Louis Theroux and former comedy partner Joe Cornish, who've all known each other since school immediately revert to extremely entertaining mid-teen silliness, but after that dig back into the archives for more: Kathy Burke, Bob Mortimer, Greta Gerwig, Sir Michael Palin and Steve Coogan are among many highlights.

Photo credit: BBC

Bob Mortimer on Desert Island Discs

Bob's bounced back mightily since his heart troubles a few years ago, with his own successful podcast, show-stealing appearances on Would I Lie To You and last year's gently existential Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. However, the endearing daftness of his comedy has tended to keep interviewers at arm's length since he and Vic Reeves first arrived in the early Nineties. However, Lauren Laverne gets Bob to open up about the overwhelming shyness which has affected him since childhood, the death of his dad when Bob was a young boy, and the increasing amount of time Bob's been spending just staring into space. While you're there, have a rummage through the Desert Island Disc archives, which go all the way back to 1951 and feature pretty much everyone who's been anyone since.

Photo credit: -

Quentin Tarantino's Feature Presentation

In this three-parter miniseries, Tarantino has a sit down with critic and podcaster Amy Nicholson to talk about the films that the young Quentin absorbed and later bled into his own work. We start with 'Young Quentin Goes To The Movies', in which he considers the surreal revenge thriller Point Blank and its influence on Reservoir Dogs, and move into teenage Tarantino's yearning to head back to the Los Angeles of his youth having moved out to Knoxville, Tennessee. The last episode will look at the late 70s and early 80s, when Tarantino was trying to push himself into the movie biz himself.

Photo credit: -

Slow Radio

Life moves pretty fast, as Illinois' most famous malingerer once said, but unless you're one of those psychopaths who listens to them one-and-a-half-times speed, podcasts are a way of slowing down. Radio 3's Slow Radio really leans into that: its patiently paced 15-minute segments are varied - sometimes it'll be an interview surrounded by a lush natural soundscape, as in this recent exploration of the eeriness of the English countryside, and sometimes an orchestral works woven around the sound of the dawn chorus in the Ein Bokek canyon in Israel - but it's all tied together with an unhurried sense of calm.

Photo credit: -

Replay

The BBC's vast archive of everything that's happened in the last 80 years or so is rife for rummaging through - see also Greg James' Rewinder podcast, which knits together tidbits from the past which have unexpected resonance again today - but so far its coverage of sporting moments from the past has been relatively under-excavated. Replay is exactly that: just the BBC's coverage of sporting events of the past, with no talking heads or over-explanation from the present. The stories we tell about sport tend to flatten out all the strange little moments and slow-building tension that makes sport so engrossing and rich, but hearing the stories as they were told when they happened puts all of that back in. Try the second half of England v Holland at Euro '96, then hit the interview with Sir Stanley Matthews, and go from there.

Photo credit: BBC

Tailenders

Radio 1's Greg James, cricket journalist and former Maccabees guitarist Felix White and England cricketing legend Jimmy Anderson sound like the original odd throuple, but it works. Greg's notionally in charge, Jimmy's a bit mardy and has a lot of insight into the highest levels of the game, and wide-eyed Felix brings his guitar along for a strum in the background. As the name suggests (a tailender is a player who's rubbish at batting and so goes last), it's not a for-the-heads hour of cricket nerdishness – it's always accessible and funny even if you've only a passing knowledge of the game, and while it's been running for long enough to have a litany of recurring jokes, now's the time to get caught up before the Twenty20 World Cup in the summer.

Photo credit: -

13 Minutes to the Moon

It's the 50th anniversary of the moon landings this July, and to celebrate the BBC has put together a mammoth retelling of the most profound and moving thing that humanity's ever achieved. It'd be pretty easy to knock together a passable cut-and-shut talking-heads-and-archive show about the Apollo programme, but this one goes way beyond. Ex-NASA man Kevin Fong presents new interviews with key players including Michael Collins, who piloted the command module while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin went down to the lunar surface (and he was actually second in command by the way, outranking Aldrin), Charlie Duke, who communicated with Armstrong and Aldrin from Mission Control, and other NASA staff like pioneering programmer Margaret Hamilton and engineer Poppy Northcutt, whose stories deserve to be heard. Plus! The theme music's an original piece from Hans Zimmer. Top-end stuff. A bit like First Man, 13 Minutes to the Moon makes an incredible but familiar story feel fresh, and full of jeopardy and the unknown. It's coming back for a second series soon too.

Photo credit: -

It Burns

Eating extremely hot things has an enduring appeal for a certain type of man. It's a challenge which has taken the place of your old world tests of masculinity - things which use the ability to endure pain as an arbiter of manhood - and repositioned them as something you can do in the pub with some mates over some wasabi peanuts. It Burns explores the scandal-hit world of competitive chilli-eating and the race to breed the world's hottest chilli, taking in accusations of doping and theft, and asks what drives so many people to warp nature in this way and to hurt themselves in the pursuit of glory.

Photo credit: Audible

The Beautiful Brain

Jeff Astle was - and remains - The King, an FA Cup winner and West Brom's legendary 137-goal striker known for his aerial ability. When he died in January 2002 at the age of 59, though, he'd spent his last years living with dementia-like symptoms. A coroner found that minor traumas to his brain had caused the degenerative brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and recorded a verdict of death by industrial injury - the first time blame for the condition had been placed squarely on heading heavy leather footballs day after day. This four-parter follows Astle's story via raw, intensely moving interviews with his wife Laraine and daughter Dawn, before reporter, producer and host Hana Walker-Brown explores how CTE affects survivors of domestic violence and asks: what does the science tell us to do, and who's responsible for making it happen? It's a gripping and essential - if often overwhelmingly poignant and righteously enraging - listen, as much a call-to-arms as a piece of investigative journalism.

Photo credit: Jon Ronson

The Last Days Of August

Ronson's The Butterfly Effect, about the ripples which spread across the porn industry after Pornhub got in on the act and forced producers to find more inventive ways of making money, was one of the best podcasts of 2017, so another delve into that world is welcome.

This is a more sombre affair than the quirky, soulful Butterfly Effect, though: the August of the title is August Ames, a porn performer who killed herself in 2017 aged just 23. Her husband blamed a Twitter pile-on, but that's far from the whole story. The Last Days Of August explores the darker side of the porn industry with Ronson's usual tact and knack for a narrative left-turn.

Photo credit: Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

Despite changing the face of late-night TV in America and running The Simpsons in its pomp, Conan's always been a bit of a niche figure in the UK. But he found a new lease of life via YouTube (for a primer, see him become a Civil War re-enactor), and now he's taking his chat to podcasting. Some giants of the last 20 years of American comedy are here, among them Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Parks and Rec's Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, and the freewheeling format gives Conan a more space to get thoughtful as well as typically manic.

