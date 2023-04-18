The best plus-size swimwear brands you should be shopping this summer

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As plus-size women know, creating well-fitting clothing isn’t just about sizing up straight-sized items. This summer, stock up on swimsuits from our favorite plus-size brands.

These options either feature elements that make them particularly suited to larger bodies or are from retailers focused specifically on plus sizes. Keep scrolling for covetable suits that will work for any budget and style.

Beloved for their near-universally flattering swimsuits, Summersalt is one of our top options for ladies of absolutely any size. We especially love their one-piece suits, which are stylish, sophisticated and anything but dowdy. All their products are made of high-quality compression fabric that will stay put through a game of beach volleyball or a trip to the waterpark and hold up for years to come. Bonus: It’s made from 78% recycled polyamide. Summersalt suits run through size 24.

This color block one-shoulder suit is Summersalt’s most iconic, and it’s pretty clear why. The suit is classy without being boring and offers full coverage while also feeling just the right amount of sexy. It comes in several color combos as well as a few solids and patterns and is also available in a long torso fit.

Go fun and flirty with this ruffled number. The shoulder details are subtle enough not to seem childlike and are balanced out with a plunging neck and totally open back. Whether you opt for dots, color blocking, solids or another pattern, Summersalt also offers tons of coordinating coverups like this flowy wrap skirt.

Meet.Curve suits are made specifically for women with, as you might predict, curves. They’re available in sizes 8 through 26, and they’re designed to provide maximum support and an ideal fit. Suits come in a wide range of designs and silhouettes, ranging from trendy to timeless to sweet and girlish.

If you want to show more skin than a one-piece allows but still feel relatively covered, try a suit like this one. The high-waisted bottoms are just a little cheeky in back, and while the halter top doesn’t have wire cups, the self-tied neck and back straps allow you to customize the fit and get exactly the amount of support you need. The combo of solid black and bright print is great if you’re going for a vibe that’s fun and not too loud.

On the other end of the spectrum, swim dresses are great for ladies who prefer more coverage than a standard suit. We love the trendy open-knit crochet overlay on this one — with a side slit that still provides a hint of sultriness. Underneath is a full one-piece suit featuring a shelf bra, molded cups and adjustable shoulder straps.

Target is an absolute gold mine for affordable plus-size suits, and Wild Fable is one of our favorite brands. Their suits tend to be young and on-trend, with tons of bikinis and other two-piece options. Sizes go up to 3X.

Wild Fable makes the classic triangle bikini a little more unique with the wrap string detail on this bright, playful top. The fabric is super soft and stretchy and has cups sewn into all plus sizes for additional support. You’ll also want to snag the matching side-tie, high-cut bottoms, which are just as skimpy as the bra top.

This textured bikini offers more coverage without feeling overly modest. Front keyholes are a great way to give off a seductive vibe while remaining relatively covered. Plus-size versions of the top have a double hook closure in back and adjustable shoulder straps. The matching cheeky bottoms go up past your belly button, with high-cut sides that will make your legs look like they go on for days.

For a bold, dramatic look, Eloquii is the only way to go. The plus-size brand has suits through size 32 in fabrics and silhouettes that will demand the attention of everyone in your vicinity. Whether you prefer a barely there bikini or maximum coverage, there’s something at Eloquii that will work for you.

Throw on this bright orange bikini for some true main-character energy. The halter top has removable straps and thick halter ties that fall all the way down your back. On the bottom, there’s an attached side sash that adds texture and coordinates perfectly with the bra’s ring detail.

Hey, there’s no rulebook that says wearing a swimsuit has to mean baring your arms. This one-piece combines dramatic side cutouts with gauzy puff sleeves for a look that’s totally unique. The entire thing is fully lined, with foam bra cups and elastic cuffs to keep everything where it should be.

