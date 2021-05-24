Best plus size swimwear: bikinis and swimsuits from our favourite brands

(ASOS)

With holidays still a grey area as Covid restrictions loosen, we’re all having to engage our imaginations a little more than usual. The list of green-approved destinations is still woefully small, so staycations look to be top of the out-of-office agenda this summer.

Luckily there are plenty of destinations to choose from right here in the UK, whether you’re planning a country retreat or want to enjoy a break right here in the city.

Really, all you need is a few cocktails, a banging soundtrack and an inflatable or two bopping around the garden to replicate that vacay feel. If warm temperatures and clear skies allow, you may even be lucky enough to enjoy a spot of sunbathing on your balcony or garden.

Of course, you’ll need to be dressed for the part if you hope to achieve a tan worth showing off, and nothing beats swimwear for even, sunkissed browning.

Don’t forget that you should always wear SPF outside, even in the face of the mild British sun.

The great thing about a staycation is that you can enjoy total privacy, which also gives you the freedom to wear whatever takes your fancy.

If you’re a woman with curves, you may have found plus size options of the past unappealing - typically black and with thick straps, they’re the last things to make you feel free and relaxed.

Luckily, the new season has brought with it fresh styles you won’t want to save for a getaway. From retro swim dresses to crop top bikinis, sleek one-pieces and patterns so bright you’ll need a pair of sunglasses handy, here’s the best swimwear for plus size figures.

See our favourites below

Evans City Chic Colour Block 1 Piece - lime

Sizes: 14 to 22

Evans

Match your swimsuit to your dopamine levels with this bold colour-block one-piece, found at Evans. The deep v-neck, molded cups and smoothing mesh lining make the best of your curves. The thin straps, meanwhile, ensure you soak up as much sun as possible.

£32.20 | Evans *On sale from £46

Boden Andros Tie Detail Swimsuit - Pop Pansy, Sunkissed Floral

Sizes: 6 - 20

Boden

A riot of colours and a 60s print - if you want to stand out from the crowd, this is one chic way to do it. Aside from the attractive look, Boden’s swimsuit sports side boning, fitted cups and ruched details to flatter your shape. The adjustable straps allow you to wear it as is, crossed over or halter-style as the mood takes you. It’s also available in a green tropical print.

£65 | Boden

ASOS DESIGN curve textured twist neck bandeau swimsuit in neutral

Sizes: 16 - 30

ASOS

A swimsuit that doesn’t look like a swimsuit? Sign us up. This textured high-leg bandeau style is nice enough to wear with a pair of jeans on future nights out as well as sunbathing in the garden now.

£30 | ASOS

River Island Plus black plunge bandage swimsuit

Sizes: 18 - 28

River Island

Bringing boardroom style to the pool, this swimsuit means business. The sharp monochrome palette combined with a plunging neckline is made for lounging beside city-centre rooftop pools.

£42 | River Island

Land’s End Women’s Plus Chlorine Resistant Tugless Sporty One Piece Swimsuit

Sizes: 20 to 30

Land’s End

There’s nothing worse than climbing out of the pool after a few laps and self-consciously tugging at your suit because it’s shifted around in the water. No such scenario with Land’s End Tugless Tank, which puts an end to constant adjusting and worrying. What’s more, the fabric offers UPF 50 sun protection, is chlorine-resistant and won’t show sunscreen stains or sweat marks. It all adds up to more fun in the sun.

£30 | Land’s End

Collectif x Playful Promises Leopard Skirted Swimsuit

Sizes: 8 to 22

Collectif

We’re yet to meet a leopard print we didn’t like, and this swimsuit has done nothing to subdue our obsession. Offering pin-up style, retro vibes abound thanks to the sweetheart collared neckline and short integrated skirt that skims over the top of the thighs. Wear with a pair of oversized sunnies and a strong red lip to dial up the glamour.

£69 | Collectif

ASOS DESIGN curve bikini in bold abstract print

Sizes: up to 28

ASOS

Bringing Mr Motivator-vibes to swimwear, ASOS’s bikini is a bold and bright look, designed to sway the staunchest one-piece-only wearers. The top is nice enough to be paired with high-waisted jeans or a colourful midi and be worn out and about.

Bikini top | £18

Bikini bottoms | £18

MAGISCULPT Black Lose Up To An Inch Shaping Swimsuit - Longer Length

Sizes: 10 to 32

Magisculpt

If you’re wary of stepping away from the safety of all black, this one-piece will keep you in your comfort zone. It’s the details that make it one of the Best around: a flattering neckline and low-rise legs that sit comfortably at the top of the thighs. The ruching detail will also be welcomed by anyone with tummy self-consciousness.

£38 | Simply Be *On sale from £45

Ulla Popken Color Leopard Spots Flounce Swimsuit

Sizes: 20 to 28

Ulla Popken

No pool? No problem! You can still wear this cute animal print one-piece when it’s sunny out to get your vitamin D fix. Anyone worrying about their larger bust supported by nothing but lycra would do well to add this swimsuit straight to basket. The ruffled top adds some security and along with the pattern, makes a chic style statement. Cool at the pool? Nailed it.

£45 | Ulla Popken

Aqua Blue Tropical Twist Swimsuit

Sizes: 18 - 36

In a gorgeous blue that brings to mind the Caribbean, this brightly coloured swimsuit is made for lazy days in the garden; margarita in hand, feet in a paddling pool. All that’s missing is a little bell to summon more drinks, but you can get that here (at the risk of annoying your entire household).

£29.99 | Yours

Plus Gemma Collins Chain Print Swimsuit

Sizes: 16 - 24

From Essex’s OG diva comes a swimsuit as extra as she is. Part of the Gemma Collins x Boohoo collab, it’s covered in a black and gold scarf-print design that will shine when accessorised with oversized sunnies and a flute of prosecco.

£15 | Boohoo

