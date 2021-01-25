Best plus size loungewear: the stylish sets and styles to buy now
Nearly a year on, and we’re all still at home, still in lockdown.
Our work and party clothes haven’t seen the (grey) light of day for months, and even our loungewear is starting to look a bit tatty, having been worn on rotation through these long, Covid-dominating weeks.
There’s only one thing for it: time for comfortable new options that make staying in a treat.
If you’re on the curvier side, it can be tough to find decent loungewear that doesn’t end up bagging, gaping or looking as though it could house a small troupe of campers under the hem.
Thankfully, there are plenty of plus size loungewear options out there to make it look as though you’ve made an effort without actually having to.
Whether you’re looking for smart(ish) loungewear for work video calls, cosy knits to wear through to the evening, or sweats for essential trips out, read on for the best loungewear for plus size women.
Public Desire Curve relaxed joggers co-ord in tie dye
Sizes: 18 - 24
2020 is a year best forgotten, apart from the tie-dye trend which we’re happy to keep with us in 2021. Public Desire serves the look without a hint of hippy: these navy and grey joggers are an edgier and cooler way to add tie-dye to your wardrobe.
Want to go top-to-toe? Matching hoodie available here (£27.99, sizes 18 - 24).
Nike Women’s Fleece Pullover
Sizes: 22 - 32
Grey and yellow may very well be Pantone’s colours of 2021, but we’d rather be wrapped up in this sugary lilac number from Nike. Available in a genuinely inclusive range of sizes, the brand has stepped up to offer covetable sports kit and athleisure you’ll be excited to wear. Walk the dog, take out the bins, shop for supermarket essentials, all in cool yet cosy style.
Glückspilz Patterned Cardigan
Sizes: 14 - 22
Throw on this Etro-style cardi for those moments you need to sharpen up your WFH act. Designed in 100 per cent comfortable breathable cotton, it’s a loose cut so you can wear it with plenty of warming layers underneath.
Figleaves Super Soft Lounge Wrap Front Jumpsuit
Sizes: up to 18
Smart enough for work, but comfy enough to slink around in all day, this cashmere-soft jumpsuit nails athleisure - extra emphasis on leisure. The long-sleeve wraparound style is flattering for those conference calls (just add earrings to amp up the work-mode look) but it’s the sort of thing we’d happily wear into the weekend too. The only downside is the size range - we’re sure that sizes beyond 18 would sell out. The ball’s in your court, Figleaves.
M&S Collection Cosy Lounge Rib Sweatshirt and Trousers
Sizes: up to 22
Ah, now this is more like it. A cosy loungewear option with sizes up to 22, this matching navy two-piece looks smart(ish) but is loose enough for free, slouchy movement. It’s not sold as a set so while you’ll have to buy the pieces separately, this is great news for anyone who takes different sizes for tops and bottoms.
Layer with a crisp white tee and oversized blanket for those extra chilly days.
Chelsea Peers Curve recycled poly super soft fleece lounge sweat and jogger set
Sizes: 18 - 28
If you’re twinning, you’re winning. Made from recycled polyester, this two-piece is part of ASOS’s responsible edit. It’s made for chilling out at home, whatever’s on the schedule.
Plus Hoody & Jogger Set
Sizes: 16 - 28
The transition between WFH to taking some fresh air on your daily walk doesn’t get easier when wearing this set. Comprising joggers and a hoodie in sleek black, just add trainers and you’re good to go.
Vivance Dreams Stripe Long Sleeve Pyjama Set
Sizes: 16 - 32
With the look of workwear but the feel of a lounge-worthy pyjama set, this smart PJ top will have all your colleagues fooled. Even if you’re forced to stand up for a tea or loo break, the plain grey trousers won’t give away the fact you’re wearing sleepwear while working from home. Also available in blue and pink.
Pretty Lounge Poncho and Wide Leg Trouser Set
Sizes: 12- 26
The view beyond your window may be littered with (imaginary) tumbleweed, but you can play cowgirl indoors in this poncho and wide leg trouser set. The super soft knit features a roll neck and kangaroo pockets to keep the essentials *cough snacks* close to hand.
Calvin Klein Plus Modern Cotton velvet rib bralette in black
Sizes: 3XL or UK22
Clean lines and a classic silhouette, it could only be CK. This monochrome bralette offers a good level of support in sizes that should fit a UK 22 (3XL). The pull-on bra has no fastenings so it’s comfortable to wear day and night.
Verdict
When considering the top pick for this list, it's not all about price - style matters too. With the chicest selection of plus size loungewear around, our cream of the crop goes to ASOS. Whether you're on the hunt for cool loungewear or cute sets, the site has it all.
