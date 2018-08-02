Best plays of Johnny Manziel's career ahead of CFL debut

Money Manziel. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Given the fact that Johnny Manziel has not started a professional football game since December of 2015, some people may forget the skill that he brings to the field. We’re talking about a guy that was the first freshman ever to win the Heisman Trophy, and you don’t win one of the most prestigious awards in collegiate athletics without being a gifted athlete.

Sure, college career aside, there hasn’t been a whole lot to get people excited, but the 25-year-old quarterback will get his shot on Friday, August 3rd when he starts for the Montreal Alouettes against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

And in case you forgot what this guy is capable of, just take a look at some of his best plays.

‘Oh my gracious’

I don’t think I have seen a play that has come anywhere close to replicating this touchdown pass against Alabama back in 2012.

In a game that Texas A&M defeated No. 1 ranked Alabama, Johnny Football ran into his own teammate, lost the football, spun around, caught it out of mid-air and sent it to the end zone. How in the world was this even possible?

‘Can you say magic?’

Elusive does not even begin to describe Manziel’s ability to break away from would-be tacklers.

After miraculously shedding a tackle from a Roll Tide edge-rusher, Manziel rolled out and saw every single member of the opposing team’s defensive line making a be-line for him. Somehow, someway, Manziel chucked the ball almost 40 yards down the field for a net gain of 14 yards.

‘Are you kidding me?’

Manziel had a knack for making ridiculous plays that often left college football announcers totally baffled.

On this play against Duke in 2013, Johnny Football leaped into the trenches — seemingly accepting his fate — only to spin out of trouble, find an open receiver and turn it into a TD pass.

‘They fooled everyone’

Story Continues





Quite possibly one of the most ridiculous plays ever drawn up in the NFL, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan seemed to be lacing into the Browns’ QB on the sideline before Manziel broke off to the end zone against the Ravens in 2014.

Forget the fact that a penalty flag brought the ball back because this was still an incredible play call.

‘A night to remember’

I would be remiss to make a list of Manziel’s greatest plays without including one of his signature runs from 2012.

In a total shootout against Louisiana Tech, the Texas A&M star put this game to bed with a 72-yard dash to the end zone, which would hold up to be the game’s winning score.

He finished the 59-57 win with 395 yards in the air, 181 yards on the ground, and six total touchdowns.

If Johnny Football can provide the Alouettes with plays like these, he CFL is about to get a healthy dose of #ComeBackSZN.

More CFL coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports: