‘The best player in the world…’ – Harry Maguire shares what he thinks of Man Utd teenage sensation

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has reacted to the signing of French defender Leny Yoro, revealing how excited he is about his arrival and promising to give the 18-year-old a guiding hand going forward.

The Red Devils snapped up the teenage sensation from Lille until 2029 in a deal worth an initial €62 million (£52.18m), with €8m (£6.73m) in add-ons.

Yoro is joining Man United as one of the best young defenders on the planet having shown huge promise in the French top-flight, and while Maguire is convinced there are going to be times when he is going to feel like the best player in the world, the England international believes playing for the Old Trafford club means Yoro will also feel the world is on top of him at times.

“We must remind ourselves he is really young, there are going to be mistakes but he has every attribute of a centre-back in the modern game so I’m sure he’s gonna have a bright future,” Maguire said.

“It’s our job as senior centre-backs, my job, to help him along, communicate well, let him know what to expect. There are going to be times where I’m sure he’ll feel the world is on top of him, there are also going to be times where he’s going to feel like the best player in the world. And that’s what this club brings.

“It’s really important us senior lads help the young boys at the club. You’re starting to see now there’s so much talent in this squad but they’re going to need to be guided in the right direction and that’s a role of mine and other lads as well.”

Yoro made his unofficial debut for Man United during the pre-season friendly against Scottish Premiership club Rangers last Saturday, featuring only in the first-half and putting in an impressive display.

The 6ft 3in defender completed 44 of his 48 attempted passes (92% pass accuracy), made 51 touches, played three passes into the final third, played four accurate long balls, made two recoveries, one block and one clearance.

Yoro also won 100% of his duels and tackles, conceded zero fouls and was not dribbled past once.

Man United play Arsenal tomorrow in the first game of their pre-season tour of the USA, and the former Lille star will be desperate to impress in such a game.

The Red Devils will also face Real Betis and Liverpool in the U.S., and all eyes will be on Yoro in those games.

Becoming the most expensive footballer aged 18 or younger and playing for Man United will come with huge pressure, and Yoro has plenty to do to prove himself in the English top-flight next season and going forward.