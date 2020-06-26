The Best Places To Buy Seafood Online, Including Fresh And Frozen Fish

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

A guide to online seafood delivery services to bookmark for when your grocery store supply is floundering. (Photo: nastya_ph via Getty Images)

Whoever came up with the saying “there are plenty of fish in the sea” never visited a grocery store during a meat shortage.

With many grocery stores experiencing supply shortages because of the coronavirus pandemic, many folks are looking for alternatives to Amazon, Walmart and other big-box retailers for grocery delivery services, pet food delivery and essentials like tampons and pads for delivery.

We previously put together a guide on where to buy meat online — but what about ordering seafood online for delivery?

Online grocery delivery services offer some seafood, but you might still find low stocks in specialty items like Maine lobster tails or sustainably caught salmon. If you’re already putting your Amazon Prime membership to good use these days, Amazon’s fresh grocery section has a relatively robust selection of meat and seafood, from fresh tuna pouches to king crab legs.

But if you’d prefer to shop at businesses other than Amazon for your groceries, there are plenty of other fresh fish delivery services to know about. They include seafood subscription boxes and well-known online seafood stores such as Thrive Market and Rastelli’s. Many of these places work with aquaculture farms and wild-caught operations to ensure quality, as well as ethical or sustainable practices.

Whether you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to put dinner on the table or want to ensure you’ll have enough shrimp kebabs or live lobsters for your next cookout, ordering your seafood online might be a small way to make life easier these days.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy fresh and frozen seafood online, with details about product offerings and pricing so you can determine which is best for your budget, dietary needs and lifestyle.

Below, the best places to buy seafood online to get fish delivered right to your house:

Thrive Market

How It Works: Thrive Market is a membership-based grocery and household website offering natural and organic products at reduced costs, delivered right to your doorstep.

Offerings: It's known for its organic and non-GMO products with plenty of keto, paleo and vegan options, too. Thrive Market has a build-your-own seafood box for $170 that's loaded with a selection of six different types of sustainable seafood.

Pricing: Thrive Market charges a $69 annual membership fee and free carbon-neutral shipping on orders over $49.

How To Try It: Download the Thrive Market app, or visit Thrive Market’s online page.

Rastelli's

How It Works: Stock up on wild-caught seafood and have it delivered to your door from Rastelli's.

Offerings: Find a wide variety of seafood, including salmon, tuna, cod, shrimp and lobster tails.

Pricing: Buy eight 6-ounce packs of salmon for $59 or four 16-ounce packs of shrimp for $79. Shipping starts at $10, and there's free shipping on orders over $200.

How To Try It: Visit Rastelli's.

Home Chef

How It Works: Known primarily as a meal kit-delivery service, Home Chef also offers extra protein packs filled with beef, chicken and seafood that you can add to your existing order.

Offerings: Find protein packs with salmon, scallops and shrimp.

Pricing: Averages $10 per serving. Free shipping on orders over $45.

How To Try It: Visit Home Chef

Cameron's Seafood

How It Works: Get the best crabs and crab cakes in the world delivered from Maryland to your door overnight with Cameron's Seafood.

Offerings: Find whole crabs, crab legs and crab meat, as well as lobster, shrimp and shellfish.

Pricing: Buy a six-pack of large crabs for $80 or two jumbo crab cakes for $32. Get free shipping on orders over $200.

How To Try It: Visit Cameron's Seafood.

Crowd Cow

How It Works: Sustainably caught and raised seafood in a totally customizable box delivered on your schedule with Crowd Cow.

Offerings: Choose from a wide variety of salmon, halibut, crab, shrimp and more.

Pricing: Buy a 12-ounce pack of salmon for $16 or a 1-pound bag of shrimp for $15. Get free shipping on orders over $99.

How To Try It: Visit Crowd Cow.

Vital Choice

How It Works: Vital Choice delivers sustainably caught wild seafood to your door.

Offerings: Choose from a wide variety of wild fish, shellfish and canned or pouched seafood.

Pricing: Buy a 6-ounce serving of salmon for $15 or a 12-ounce bag of shrimp for $34. They have a Vital Box monthly subscription filled with a selection of seafood starting at $129. Get free shipping on orders over $99.

How To Try It: Visit Vital Choice

Lobster Anywhere

How It Works: Lobster Anywhere specializes in overnight live Maine lobster and frozen lobster tail delivery. It's available year-round from a sustainable fishery and locally caught by independent lobstermen.

Offerings: Find whole lobsters, lobster tails and lobster meat, as well as shrimp and scallops.

Pricing: Buy a 1.5-ounce live lobster for $30 or a 1-pound bag of shrimp for $40.

How To Try It: Visit Lobster Anywhere.

QVC

Sizzlefish

How It Works: Sizzlefish delivers wild-caught fish and farm-raised seafood straight to your door.

Offerings: Choose from a wide variety of fish, shellfish and seafood subscription boxes.

Pricing: Buy 14 4-ounce servings of salmon for $105 or 12 5-ounce bags of shrimp for $110. Sign up for a subscription box of hand-selected seafood. Get free shipping on all orders.

How To Try It: Visit Sizzlefish.

Omaha Steaks

How It Works: Omaha Steaks offers a wide variety of seafood that you can order to be delivered.

Offerings: Choose from fish and shellfish such as salmon, cod, tuna, shrimp, scallops, lobster and crab.

Pricing: Find four single 6-ounce fillets of salmon for $45 and a 16-ounce bag of shrimp for $35. You can even build your own box of seafood entrees.

How To Try It: Visit Omaha Steaks.

Patagonia Provisions

How It Works: You might be surprised to learn that Patagonia, known for its outdoor gear, offers shelf-stable seafood designed for eating on-the-go or in the outdoors.

Offerings: Find smoked and cured mackerel, salmon, mussels and more.

Pricing: But a 6-ounce filet of salmon for $14 or a variety pack of mussels for $20. Free shipping on orders over $49.

How To Try It: Go to Patagonia Provisions.

