Best Places in the Southwest to Live on Only a Social Security Check

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The southwestern United States offers a lot for retirees. One of its top qualities is how affordable it can be for those who might not have hundreds of thousands in their retirement fund.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Read: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

GOBankingRates looked at how much it costs to live in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah and determined the best places to retire in if you're living off $1,630.90--the average monthly Social Security benefit. Read on to find out the best place to retire in the Southwest.

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix has good weather, great golf courses and tons of activities to do outdoors. Snowbirds flock to Phoenix all year long, so it's no wonder retirees would want to call it home. Plan to budget $1,227 a month for the average rent of a one bedroom apartment in Phoenix.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Santa Fe, NM

Another city with great weather, a historic downtown district and a ton of outdoor activities to enjoy, Santa Fe is a common place for retirees to live. The average rent for a one bedroom in Santa Fe runs $1,167.

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Albuquerque, NM

Another New Mexico city is on the list, and for good reason. Albuquerque offers beautiful scenery, warm weather, almost no traffic and a fairly low cost of living. To rent a one bedroom in Albuquerque, you should budget about $1,031 a month.

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

12. West Valley City, UT

Many retirees already love calling West Valley City home because of its many golf courses, raceway, affordability, and its proximity to Salt Lake City. Plan to spend $1,237 a month or so for a one bedroom in West Valley City.

wheatridge

11. Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge is a dream for the outdoorsy type. Wheat Ridge has tons of biking and hiking trails, and plenty of ski resorts nearby. It's also very close to Denver for all of your big city needs. The average rent cost for a one bedroom in Wheat Ridge is $1,148 a month.

4kodiak / Getty Images

10. Reno, NV

The Biggest Little City in the World offers a lively gambling scene, in addition to outdoor activities like skiing and golfing. And who can forget Hot August Nights: a showcase of classic cars that happens every August. A one bedroom in Reno will cost about $1,056 to rent on average.

Story continues

RondaKimbrow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Colorado Springs, CO

Another spot on the list that has spectacular scenery, Colorado Springs offers a very walkable downtown area, the renowned Colorado Springs Symphony Orchestra, and plenty of outdoor activities like hiking. Budget around $1,207 a month to rent a one bedroom in Colorado Springs.

TTEC

8. Englewood, CO

Englewood offers a laid back, quiet lifestyle while being just south of Denver for any large events retirees would like to attend. One bedroom apartments in Englewood cost about $1,140 a month to rent on average.

artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Paradise, NV

With a name like Paradise, why wouldn't you retire here? Paradise is about a 20 minute drive from Las Vegas, so you're only minutes away from Sin City when you want to enjoy some slots. In Paradise, you can enjoy art galleries, theaters, and sporting events. The Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Las Vegas Aces all play in Paradise. A one bedroom in Paradise costs about $1,177 a month on average.

iofoto / Shutterstock.com

6. Las Vegas, NV

If you can't stand to be away from the action in Paradise, consider retiring in the big city: Las Vegas. The casino culture brings lots of entertainment, including live shows, and productions that have toured all over the country. There are also tons of golf courses in Vegas. Surprisingly, one bedroom apartments are fairly affordable to rent, at $1,130 a month on average.

DCornelius / Shutterstock.com

5. Glendale, AZ

Like Phoenix, Glendale offers warm weather and lots of recreational activities--but at a more affordable price. Renting a one bedroom in Glendale will only cost you about $1,186 on average, compared with Phoenix's $1,227.

Shutterstock.com

4. Sparks, NV

Despite its nickname "Taxachusetts", Massachusetts isn't even close to being the worst state for retirees when it comes to taxes. In fact, it beats out 22 of them. For starters, MA doesn't tax Social Security benefits -- and its 6.25% sales tax rate is lower than in the majority of states. However, its property tax rates are among the highest.

Shutterstock.com

3. Tucson, AZ

Despite its nickname "Taxachusetts", Massachusetts isn't even close to being the worst state for retirees when it comes to taxes. In fact, it beats out 22 of them. For starters, MA doesn't tax Social Security benefits -- and its 6.25% sales tax rate is lower than in the majority of states. However, its property tax rates are among the highest.

Shutterstock.com

2. Loveland, CO

Loveland is a rich agricultural center, so you'll be treated to some of the best produce. In addition, there's a low crime rate and low cost of living. One bedrooms cost $1,072 a month on average to rent.

Sean Xu / Shutterstock.com

1. Greeley, CO

If you're looking for the most affordable place to retire in the Southwest, you've found it in Greeley. Low healthcare costs, low crime and plenty of outdoor activities make it a very desirable place to retire. A one bedroom in Greeley will cost $879 a month on average--the lowest on this list.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places in te Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, NV, and UT) to live on only a Social Security check based on the (1) average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,630.90, sourced from Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) average 2022 rent for a one bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList,; and (4) livability scores sourced from Areavibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 28, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Places in the Southwest to Live on Only a Social Security Check