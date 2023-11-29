The best places to see Santa and get photos (+ for pets) in the Triangle: A 2023 list

We’ve put together a list of all meet-and-greet opportunities with Santa in the Triangle this holiday season.

We’ll update this list throughout December, so bookmark it online and check back often. If you see something we missed that you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com.

We’ve listed a few special recurring events up top, but then a schedule by date follows.

Santa visits at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall

Santa will visit Crabtree Valley Mall from Nov. 10 to Dec. 24. Santa will be available for photos in Promotional Court, which is the courtyard near the Food Court and located on the mall’s lower level.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and require a $25 deposit at the time of booking, which includes a credit toward the purchase of your photos and/or digital downloads. Families are asked to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointment times.

A digital download costs about $46, while two prints of any size cost about $35. All prices and details can be found at amusemattebooksanta.com.

Crabtree offers “Pet Day events” on Mondays through Dec. 11. You can make a reservation for your pet online as well.

Beginning Dec. 2, visiting hours are as follows:

Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (breaks 1-1:30 and 4-5 p.m.)

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (breaks 1-1:30 and 4-5 p.m.)

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (break 3-3:30 p.m.)

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (break 2-2:30 p.m.) — walk-ins only, no reservations accepted on this day

Info: shopcrabtree.com/events

Santa visits at Durham’s The Streets of Southpoint Mall

Santa will visit Southpoint from Nov. 16 to Dec 24. Santa will be available for photos on the mall’s lower level near JC Penny Court.

Southpoint offers visits and photos with Santa, along with pet photos and a sensory friendly visit day. Reservations are strongly encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted.

Visit packages range from about $20 to $50, which is due at the time of booking. Visits come with a free “Phone Call from Santa.”

Here are some more details about Southpoint’s Santa events:

Pet Nights In December, these nights are offered on Dec. 4 and 5. You can make an appointment for your pet online as well for this specific event.

Santa Cares night is Dec. 3, though all appointments have been filled. You can call Southpoint at 919-572-8800 for more information.

Info: streetsatsouthpoint.com

Santa visits at Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center

Santa will visit Triangle Town Center from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. Santa will be available for photos in Center Court.

Visiting hours are as follows:

Monday to Tuesday: No visits

Wednesday to Friday: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

Info: triangletowncenter.com

Santa visits at Bass Pro Shops (+ free photos)

Visit Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores across the country through Dec. 24.

Advance reservations are required at all locations. This can be done online and for free. Visits come with a “free 4x6 photo with Santa,” Bass Pro Shop’s website says.

Appointments are offered within 15-minute windows, and personal visits with Santa last two minutes.

Here are Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s locations in and around the Triangle:

801 Bass Pro Ln. in Cary (Bass Pro Shops)

201 Cabela Dr. in Garner (Cabela’s)

8181 Concord Mills Blvd in Concord (Bass Pro Shops)

Info: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland

Santas of Color in Raleigh, Durham

Santas Just Like Me has been providing Santas of color across North Carolina since 2013. Here’s where you can visit with a Black, brown or interracial Santa in the Triangle this year:

Hayti Heritage Center, located at 804 Old Fayetteville Rd. in Durham

Dec. 20-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pope House, located at 511 S. Wilmington St. in Raleigh

Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Make an appointment at santasjustlikeme.com/book-now. Some events allow walk-ins for no cost.

Nai’lah McCullers, 4, whispers her Christmas list while having her photograph made with “Santa Claus” at the Hayti Center in Durham Dec. 21, 2022.

Santa visits for pets (+ free photos)

In addition to the mall days listed above, some pet stores are offering photo ops for pets.

▪ PetSmart: The Paws & Claus free photo event runs Dec. 16 and 17 at PetSmart stores across the country. Go to petsmart.com/santa-photo-days.html to find a Triangle location.

▪ Petco: This pet supplies chain offers a free photo with Santa at stores on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1-3 p.m. The schedule may vary from store to store so check petco.com for details.

Saturday, December 2

▪ Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event: Santa will make an appearance during the Friends & Family Event & Holiday Market. Hosted by Marinus Leach Real Estate. When: 12-3 pm. Where: 3800 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Sunday, December 3

▪ Holiday Bash & Market: With food trucks, local vendors, live music, s’mores, a bounce house, giftwrap station, ugly sweater contest and Santa visit. When: 2-6 p.m. Where: Raleigh Brewing Company, 3709 Neil St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Artist Market: Hosted by the North Raleigh theater. There will be drinks and bites for patrons browsing handmade goods from local artists and makes. Santa will be available for holiday photos ($5 includes a Polaroid). Live entertainment provided by the cast members of The 1940’s Radio Hour show. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 6638 Old Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh Info: theatreraleigh.com

Thursday, December 7

▪ Durham Holiday Night Market: Photo opportunities with Santa and local businesses selling holiday gifts. When: 5-9 p.m. Where: American Tobacco Campus, 300 Blackwell St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Friday, December 8

▪ Cookies & Cocoa with Santa: At the Garner Recreation Center. When: 6-7 p.m. Where: 215 W Main St, Garner Info: garnernc.gov

Sunday, December 10

▪ Santa on the Roof: Attendees will be responsible for taking their own photos. This event is free. Santa will join from Santas Just Like Me, a local organization that has provided NC families the option to visit with a Santa of color since 2013. When: 1-4 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com/events/santa-on-the-roof

▪ Holiday Artist Market: Hosted by the North Raleigh theater. There will be drinks and bites for patrons browsing handmade goods from local artists and makes. Santa will be available for holiday photos ($5 includes a Polaroid). Live entertainment provided by the cast members of The 1940’s Radio Hour show. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 6638 Old Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh Info: theatreraleigh.com

Cary resident Brittany Hester, 35, with her five children, poses with Santa at Crabtree Valley Mall this week.

Sunday, December 17

▪ Holiday Festival: This event will have face painting, live music and a Santa appearance. When: 1 p.m. Where: Capital Marketplace, 6250 Plantation Center Dr in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events