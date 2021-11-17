Here are the best places to see 2021 holiday light displays near Charlotte

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes some incredible light displays illuminating the Charlotte region.

Whether you prefer a slow drive through a glowing winter wonderland, an outdoor stroll under twinkling trees with some hot cocoa or a little bit of both, the city’s local businesses and organizations have plenty of festive offerings to lift your holiday spirit.

Experience the lights this year with family and friends at these local spots:

Location: 300 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Fort Mill/South Charlotte

What: Carowinds Winterfest, an immersive holiday attraction, features millions of shimmering lights throughout the park and adorning its main entrance, Celebration Plaza. The holiday event also includes the nightly Wonderland Parade beginning Nov. 22, live entertainment, seasonal treats like homemade hot chocolate and traditional holiday fixings, arts-and-crafts, hands-on activities like cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, rides and more.

When: Select nights Nov. 13-Jan. 3, from 5-10 p.m.

Cost: $24.99 per person

At Carowinds Winterfest, you can stroll throughout the park while enjoying seasonal treats, enjoy a few rides and more.

Location: 5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

What: Speedway Christmas is a 3.75-mile drive-thru event featuring 4 million lights and more than 800 holiday displays synchronized to Christmas music that guests can tune into from their car radios. Drive-in movies on the Speedway TV and the infield Christmas Village will also return this year from Thursday to Sunday each week. New this year, guests have the option to purchase fast pass tickets on select nights to skip the line.

When: Nov. 19-Jan.16, from 6-10 p.m. (closed Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 24)

Cost: $30-40 per car; fast pass $70 per car

Drive through Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway and look at lights from the comfort of your car.

Location: 6500 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont NC 28012

Neighborhood: Belmont

What: Holidays at the Garden is an outdoor holiday event where guests can stroll through the gardens and admire the twinkling cherry trees and rolling lights of the Piedmont Prairie while enjoying food trucks, marshmallow roasting stations and warm or cold beverages.

When: Nov. 26-Jan. 2, from 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets are $14.95, senior tickets (60+) are $12.95 and children’s tickets (2-12) are $7.95. Free for children under 2.

Holiday Lights at the Garden includes displays treats and other activities at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

Location: 24 S. Main Street, Belmont NC 28012

Neighborhood: Belmont

What: Festival of Trees in Historic Downtown Belmont is an annual opportunity to admire festive trees adorned with holiday lights in Stowe Park and along Main Street.

When: Nov. 29-Jan. 3

Cost: Free

Location: West 9th and North Poplar Streets, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

What: Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll is a self-guided, porch-crawl-style tour through the streets of Historic Fourth Ward in Uptown Charlotte. The event includes complimentary small bites from local businesses, seasonal live music, carriage rides and views of holiday décor adorning the Victorian-era homes the neighborhood is known for.

When: Dec. 2-4, from 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $30-40 per person

Get festive with the Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll in Charlotte.

Location: 700 W. C Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Neighborhood: Kannapolis

What: Kannapolis Celebration of Lights is a month-long holiday event with over 250,000 lights, live music, train rides on the Winterland Express and more.

When: Nov. 20-Dec. 30, Sunday-Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free; $6 train rides

The Celebration of Lights at Village Park in Kannapolis offers train rides for $6.

Location: 324 S. Mint Street, Charlotte NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

What: Light the Knights at Charlotte Christmas Village, now in its second year, is a walk-through holiday event in Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field featuring thousands of holiday lights, festive displays and Christmas trees.

When: Nov. 24; Nov. 26-Dec. 23, from 5-10 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

Location: Using GPS to get to McAdenville is discouraged since only three entrances are open to the public during this event. There are a few ways to get there, depending on where you are coming from. From the Gastonia area, take NC Highway 7, U.S. Route 29-74 E or Interstate 85 N. From the Charlotte area, take U.S. Route 29/74 South and West or Interstate 85 South. For more information on directions, visit the website.

Neighborhood: McAdenville

What: Christmas Town USA has been an annual holiday tradition in McAdenville since the 1950s. Every December, the town’s residents transform it into a winter wonderland with thousands of lights and holiday displays, drawing 600,000 visitors from all over the country every year. Visitors can drive through or park and walk around to admire the festive sights.

When: Dec.1-26, from 5:30-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

McAdenville residents have transformed their town into Christmas Town USA annually since the 1950s, drawing visitors from all over the country.

Location: 385 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman NC 28115

Neighborhood: Troutman

What: Zootastic Park Christmas Wonderland of Lights is a drive-thru holiday event with over 4 million lights. Guests also have the option to get out of their cars for seasonal treats, photos with Santa and a baby kangaroo, and more.

When: Nov.19-Jan.1, Sunday to Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person (ages 2 and up)