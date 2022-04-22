Here are the best places to picnic in the Charlotte area

Ebony L. Morman
·3 min read

It’s spring in Charlotte, which means it’s the time of the year when everyone starts to spend more time outdoors. If your spring to-do list includes planning a luxurious or DIY Charlotte picnic, we have a location that will work for you.

Since location is everything, once you find the perfect spot, the next order of business is to choose whether you want to plan your own or have a Charlotte picnic company plan your experience for you.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Charlotte scenery to serve as the backdrop to your picnic or you prefer to enjoy food at a picnic table in a local park, our list is sure to get you off to a great start.

Airport Overlook

Location: Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 7300 Airport Overlook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

What to know: Bring chairs if you don’t want to sit in the car. There’s a food truck schedule that you can check to plan ahead if you don’t want a traditional picnic. And don’t overload on fluids: Restrooms are not on site.

Food trucks are back at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook.
Food trucks are back at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook.

Anne Springs Close Greenway

Location: 104 Adventure Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or 2570 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Fort Mill, SC

What to know: Anne Springs Close Greenway has more than 2,000 acres of nature with multiple entrances that includes many picnic destinations. There’s also an option to buy fresh, seasonal food and drinks from the on-site Gateway Canteen at the Lake Haigler Drive entrance. Greenway access is $12, and for ages 5-12, it’s $6.

The Gateway Canteen at Anne Springs Close Greenway.
The Gateway Canteen at Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Cordelia Park

Location: 600 E 24th St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Villa Heights

What to know: The park not only offers plenty of green space and a few tables for picnicking, but it’s also a place where you can make a day of it. There’s a pool, basketball court, a playground and more.

Look for Cordelia Pool at Cordelia Park to reopen for the season after Memorial Day.
Look for Cordelia Pool at Cordelia Park to reopen for the season after Memorial Day.

Eastover Park

Location: 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Eastover

What to know: The Mint Museum Randolph serves as a beautiful backdrop to the park offering shade trees and plenty of greenery. You can take a stroll on the Briar Creek Greenway before or after your picnic.

Lay out a picnic blanket and dig in at Eastover Park.
Lay out a picnic blanket and dig in at Eastover Park.

Freedom Park

Location: 1908 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Freedom Park

What to know: While Freedom Park is a popular destination, it shouldn’t be difficult to find an area to relax and enjoy a picnic. There’s plenty of designated seating and green space.

Freedom Park has a pond where you can set up your picnic.
Freedom Park has a pond where you can set up your picnic.

Latta Park

Location: 601 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

What to know: The park offers a covered picnic area and various benches. It’s a good place to bring kids along — there’s a playground and a splash pad to cool down with when the weather gets warm enough to turn it on.

Midtown Park

Location: 510 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Cherry

What to know: The park offers a small grassy area. Bring a blanket to catch some sun while you picnic, or opt to bring chairs to sit underneath the covered area.

McDowell Nature Preserve

Location: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

What to know: Lake Wylie is the backdrop for this nature preserve that has plenty of parking, picnic facilities and picnic tables.

Take a hike at McDowell Nature Preserve.
Take a hike at McDowell Nature Preserve.

Reedy Creek Park and Nature Preserve

Location: 2900 Rocky River Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Newell

What to know: The park has various outdoor picnic shelters and one indoor picnic area. Look for the old stone house off the Robinson Rockhouse Trail afterward.

Reedy Creek Park has picnic spots with water views.
Reedy Creek Park has picnic spots with water views.

Romare Bearden Park

Location: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

What to know: There’s not a great deal of green space, but you can grab a bench and enjoy the view of Charlotte’s skyline.

Romare Bearden Park offers skyline views for your picnic.
Romare Bearden Park offers skyline views for your picnic.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.