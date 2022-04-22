Here are the best places to picnic in the Charlotte area
It’s spring in Charlotte, which means it’s the time of the year when everyone starts to spend more time outdoors. If your spring to-do list includes planning a luxurious or DIY Charlotte picnic, we have a location that will work for you.
Since location is everything, once you find the perfect spot, the next order of business is to choose whether you want to plan your own or have a Charlotte picnic company plan your experience for you.
Whether you’re searching for the perfect Charlotte scenery to serve as the backdrop to your picnic or you prefer to enjoy food at a picnic table in a local park, our list is sure to get you off to a great start.
Airport Overlook
Location: Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 7300 Airport Overlook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte
What to know: Bring chairs if you don’t want to sit in the car. There’s a food truck schedule that you can check to plan ahead if you don’t want a traditional picnic. And don’t overload on fluids: Restrooms are not on site.
Anne Springs Close Greenway
Location: 104 Adventure Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or 2570 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Neighborhood: Fort Mill, SC
What to know: Anne Springs Close Greenway has more than 2,000 acres of nature with multiple entrances that includes many picnic destinations. There’s also an option to buy fresh, seasonal food and drinks from the on-site Gateway Canteen at the Lake Haigler Drive entrance. Greenway access is $12, and for ages 5-12, it’s $6.
Cordelia Park
Location: 600 E 24th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Villa Heights
What to know: The park not only offers plenty of green space and a few tables for picnicking, but it’s also a place where you can make a day of it. There’s a pool, basketball court, a playground and more.
Eastover Park
Location: 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
Neighborhood: Eastover
What to know: The Mint Museum Randolph serves as a beautiful backdrop to the park offering shade trees and plenty of greenery. You can take a stroll on the Briar Creek Greenway before or after your picnic.
Freedom Park
Location: 1908 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Freedom Park
What to know: While Freedom Park is a popular destination, it shouldn’t be difficult to find an area to relax and enjoy a picnic. There’s plenty of designated seating and green space.
Latta Park
Location: 601 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What to know: The park offers a covered picnic area and various benches. It’s a good place to bring kids along — there’s a playground and a splash pad to cool down with when the weather gets warm enough to turn it on.
Midtown Park
Location: 510 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Cherry
What to know: The park offers a small grassy area. Bring a blanket to catch some sun while you picnic, or opt to bring chairs to sit underneath the covered area.
McDowell Nature Preserve
Location: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
What to know: Lake Wylie is the backdrop for this nature preserve that has plenty of parking, picnic facilities and picnic tables.
Reedy Creek Park and Nature Preserve
Location: 2900 Rocky River Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: Newell
What to know: The park has various outdoor picnic shelters and one indoor picnic area. Look for the old stone house off the Robinson Rockhouse Trail afterward.
Romare Bearden Park
Location: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What to know: There’s not a great deal of green space, but you can grab a bench and enjoy the view of Charlotte’s skyline.