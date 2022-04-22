Here are the best places to picnic in the Charlotte area

It’s spring in Charlotte, which means it’s the time of the year when everyone starts to spend more time outdoors. If your spring to-do list includes planning a luxurious or DIY Charlotte picnic, we have a location that will work for you.

Since location is everything, once you find the perfect spot, the next order of business is to choose whether you want to plan your own or have a Charlotte picnic company plan your experience for you.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Charlotte scenery to serve as the backdrop to your picnic or you prefer to enjoy food at a picnic table in a local park, our list is sure to get you off to a great start.

Location: Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 7300 Airport Overlook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte

What to know: Bring chairs if you don’t want to sit in the car. There’s a food truck schedule that you can check to plan ahead if you don’t want a traditional picnic. And don’t overload on fluids: Restrooms are not on site.

Food trucks are back at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport overlook.

Location: 104 Adventure Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or 2570 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Neighborhood: Fort Mill, SC

What to know: Anne Springs Close Greenway has more than 2,000 acres of nature with multiple entrances that includes many picnic destinations. There’s also an option to buy fresh, seasonal food and drinks from the on-site Gateway Canteen at the Lake Haigler Drive entrance. Greenway access is $12, and for ages 5-12, it’s $6.

The Gateway Canteen at Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Location: 600 E 24th St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Villa Heights

What to know: The park not only offers plenty of green space and a few tables for picnicking, but it’s also a place where you can make a day of it. There’s a pool, basketball court, a playground and more.

Look for Cordelia Pool at Cordelia Park to reopen for the season after Memorial Day.

Location: 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Eastover

What to know: The Mint Museum Randolph serves as a beautiful backdrop to the park offering shade trees and plenty of greenery. You can take a stroll on the Briar Creek Greenway before or after your picnic.

Lay out a picnic blanket and dig in at Eastover Park.

Location: 1908 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Freedom Park

What to know: While Freedom Park is a popular destination, it shouldn’t be difficult to find an area to relax and enjoy a picnic. There’s plenty of designated seating and green space.

Freedom Park has a pond where you can set up your picnic.

Location: 601 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

What to know: The park offers a covered picnic area and various benches. It’s a good place to bring kids along — there’s a playground and a splash pad to cool down with when the weather gets warm enough to turn it on.

Location: 510 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Cherry

What to know: The park offers a small grassy area. Bring a blanket to catch some sun while you picnic, or opt to bring chairs to sit underneath the covered area.

Location: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

What to know: Lake Wylie is the backdrop for this nature preserve that has plenty of parking, picnic facilities and picnic tables.

Take a hike at McDowell Nature Preserve.

Location: 2900 Rocky River Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Newell

What to know: The park has various outdoor picnic shelters and one indoor picnic area. Look for the old stone house off the Robinson Rockhouse Trail afterward.

Reedy Creek Park has picnic spots with water views.

Location: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

What to know: There’s not a great deal of green space, but you can grab a bench and enjoy the view of Charlotte’s skyline.