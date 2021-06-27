The Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State

Jami Farkas
·7 min read
&#xa9;iStock.com / iStock.com
©iStock.com / iStock.com

If you earn $50,000 a year in San Francisco or New York City, you undoubtedly will need a roommate — or three — to make ends meet. But in many cities in the United States, $50,000 a year is plenty to live on.

So what sort of enclaves against high costs are out there? GOBankingRates compiled the places in each state that are best suited to someone earning $50,000 a year — with a cost of living that will allow them to save for the future as well as cover costs in the present. The study identified towns with at least 5,000 households and a median income between $45,000 and $50,000 a year using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then looked at the basic cost of living as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The city with the most left over from $50,000 after covering expenses in each state was selected. For Alaska, Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota, income restrictions were relaxed.

Every state in the U.S. has options on where you can live on less than $50,000.

Take a look and see where you could live in your area to stretch your salary that much further.

Last updated: June 21, 2021

Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.
Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.

Montgomery, Alabama

  • Median income: $48,011

  • Total annual necessities: $20,775

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,225

Fairbanks, AK.
Fairbanks, AK.

Fairbanks, Alaska

  • Median income: $62,602

  • Total annual necessities: $30,786

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $19,214

Rainbow over Kingman, AZ - Image.
Rainbow over Kingman, AZ - Image.

Kingman, Arizona

  • Median income: $49,029

  • Total annual necessities: $23,723

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,277

The St. Francis river in Arkansas in the late afternoon.
The St. Francis river in Arkansas in the late afternoon.

Paragould, Arkansas

  • Median income: $45,841

  • Total annual necessities: $20,140

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,860

Pictured: St. Francis River in Arkansas

Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.
Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.

El Centro, California

  • Median income: $47,864

  • Total annual necessities: $25,803

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,197

View of Grand Junction, Colorado With the Colorado River - Image.
View of Grand Junction, Colorado With the Colorado River - Image.

Sterling, Colorado

  • Median income: $45,647

  • Total annual necessities: $22,545

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,455

Waterfront houses with scenic harbor view in New London, Connecticut.
Waterfront houses with scenic harbor view in New London, Connecticut.

New London, Connecticut

  • Median income: $46,298

  • Total annual necessities: $24,551

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,449

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Wilmington, Delaware

  • Median income: $45,032

  • Total annual necessities: $24,426

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,574

Tampa, USA - December 6, 2013: Large homes decorated during Christmas time in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, USA.
Tampa, USA - December 6, 2013: Large homes decorated during Christmas time in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, USA.

Myrtle Grove, Florida

  • Median income: $47,941

  • Total annual necessities: $22,900

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,100

Columbus Georgia
Columbus Georgia

Columbus, Georgia

  • Median income: $46,408

  • Total annual necessities: $20,439

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,561

house in Hilo Hawaii
house in Hilo Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii

  • Median income: $63,283

  • Total annual necessities: $37,648

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $12,352

Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.
Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.

Pocatello, Idaho

  • Median income: $46,617

  • Total annual necessities: $23,443

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,557

Illinois, Peoria - Illinois
Illinois, Peoria - Illinois

Lincoln, Illinois

  • Median income: $48,931

  • Total annual necessities: $19,515

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,485

Bridge-Iron Bridge and Waterfall-Kokomo Creek-Howard County Indiana.
Bridge-Iron Bridge and Waterfall-Kokomo Creek-Howard County Indiana.

Kokomo, Indiana

  • Median income: $45,797

  • Total annual necessities: $19,744

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,256

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Burlington, Iowa

  • Median income: $47,540

  • Total annual necessities: $20,314

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,686

Pictured: Des Moines, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Great Bend, Kansas

  • Median income: $47,574

  • Total annual necessities: $20,053

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,947

Pictured: Wichita, Kansas

Royalty-free stock photo ID: 457981795 A waterfall at Saunders Springs in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Royalty-free stock photo ID: 457981795 A waterfall at Saunders Springs in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Radcliff, Kentucky

  • Median income: $46,105

  • Total annual necessities: $21,461

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,539

Louisville Kentucky
Louisville Kentucky

Pineville, Louisiana

  • Median income: $45,088

  • Total annual necessities: $22,899

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,101

Pictured: Louisville, Kentucky

Historic Blocks at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.
Historic Blocks at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.

Bangor, Maine

  • Median income: $46,625

  • Total annual necessities: $23,445

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,555

Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.
Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore

  • Median income: $50,379

  • Total annual necessities: $23,787

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,213

PITTSFIELD, MA USA - SEP 22, 2017: view of historic building, city hall and methodist church in Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA USA - SEP 22, 2017: view of historic building, city hall and methodist church in Pittsfield.

Gardner, Massachusetts

  • Median income: $49,679

  • Total annual necessities: $25,506

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,494

Pictured: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Taylor, Michigan
Taylor, Michigan

Owosso, Michigan

  • Median income: $45,203

  • Total annual necessities: $20,829

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,171

Pictured: Taylor, Michigan

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: The Paramount Theater.
AUSTIN, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: The Paramount Theater.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

  • Median income: $47,508

  • Total annual necessities: $19,432

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,568

Pictured: Austin, Minnesota

Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.
Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.

Horn Lake, Mississippi

  • Median income: $48,622

  • Total annual necessities: $21,827

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,173

Pictured: Tupelo, Mississippi

Image of the St.
Image of the St.

St. Ann, Missouri

  • Median income: $47,727

  • Total annual necessities: $20,234

  • Salary left over after annual necessities: $29,766

Pictured: St. Louis, Missouri

One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.
One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

Butte-Silver Bow, Montana

  • Median income: $45,797

  • Total annual necessities: $22,043

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,957

Pictured: Great Falls, Montana

Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot, Nebraska.
Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot, Nebraska.

Hastings, Nebraska

  • Median income: $48,644

  • Total annual necessities: $22,502

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,498

Royalty-free stock photo ID: 379886149 PAHRUMP, NEVADA - JANUARY 31: Traffic passes a welcome to Pahrump sign in Pahrump, Nevada on January 31st, 2016.
Royalty-free stock photo ID: 379886149 PAHRUMP, NEVADA - JANUARY 31: Traffic passes a welcome to Pahrump sign in Pahrump, Nevada on January 31st, 2016.

Pahrump, Nevada

  • Median income: $47,535

  • Total annual necessities: $25,182

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,818

This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.
This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.

Claremont, New Hampshire

  • Median income: $47,649

  • Total annual necessities: $22,579

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,421

Millville, New Jersey
Millville, New Jersey

Lindenwold, New Jersey

  • Median income: $45,789

  • Total annual necessities: $22,719

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,281

Pictured: Millville, New Jersey

GALLUP, NEW MEXICO - JULY 22: Welcome sign to Gallup, most patriotic small town in America on July 22, 2017 in Gallup, New Mexico.
GALLUP, NEW MEXICO - JULY 22: Welcome sign to Gallup, most patriotic small town in America on July 22, 2017 in Gallup, New Mexico.

Gallup, New Mexico

  • Median income: $48,065

  • Total annual necessities: $20,779

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,221

Batavia, New York

  • Median income: $47,712

  • Total annual necessities: $21,256

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,744

Pictured: Rochester, New York

The turnabout on Hay Street passes by a historic location in Fayetteville NC.
The turnabout on Hay Street passes by a historic location in Fayetteville NC.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Median income: $45,024

  • Total annual necessities: $21,940

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,060

Jamestown North Dakota
Jamestown North Dakota

Jamestown, North Dakota

  • Median income: $51,789

  • Total annual necessities: $22,322

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,678

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Defiance, Ohio

  • Median income: $49,628

  • Total annual necessities: $19,733

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,267

Pictured: Cleveland, Ohio

The city of Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, in the State of Oklahoma.
The city of Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, in the State of Oklahoma.

Altus, Oklahoma

  • Median income: $47,691

  • Total annual necessities: $18,762

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $31,238

Pictured: Lawton, Oklahoma

Slow down with the small yet important town of Coos Bay Oregon and the alluring views it has to offer.
Slow down with the small yet important town of Coos Bay Oregon and the alluring views it has to offer.

Coos Bay, Oregon

  • Median income: $48,919

  • Total annual necessities: $23,026

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,974

View from north Pittsburgh.
View from north Pittsburgh.

Munhall, Pennsylvania

  • Median income: $47,649

  • Total annual necessities: $21,296

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,704

Pictured: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median income: $45,610

  • Total annual necessities: $27,843

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $22,157

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.
Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Florence, South Carolina

  • Median income: $49,525

  • Total annual necessities: $22,949

  • Salary left over after annual necessities: $27,051

Pictured: Downtown Columbia, South Carolina

Downtown Huron South Dakota
Downtown Huron South Dakota

Huron, South Dakota

  • Median income: $46,106

  • Total annual necessities: $19,997

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,003

Chatanooga, Tennessee
Chatanooga, Tennessee

East Ridge, Tennessee

  • Median income: $47,203

  • Total annual necessities: $22,364

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,636

Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Downtown Lubbock, Texas.
Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

Plainview, Texas

  • Median income: $48,430

  • Total annual necessities: $19,226

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,774

Pictured: Lubbock, Texas

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Cedar City, Utah

  • Median income: $48,346

  • Total annual necessities: $25,777

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,223

Pictured: Ogden, Utah

Vermont-Burlington
Vermont-Burlington

Rutland, Vermont

  • Median income: $48,212

  • Total annual necessities: $23,359

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,641

Pictured: Burlington, Vermont

Richmond Virginia
Richmond Virginia

Highland Springs, Virginia

  • Median income: $48,886

  • Total annual necessities: $23,001

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,999

Pictured: Richmond, Virginia

Port Angeles, Washington, USA - June 19, 2015: View of Port Angeles from the pier, Washington.
Port Angeles, Washington, USA - June 19, 2015: View of Port Angeles from the pier, Washington.

Port Angeles, Washington

  • Median income: $47,256

  • Total annual necessities: $25,981

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,019

A view of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a cable-stayed suspension that carries US 22 over the Ohio River between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.
A view of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a cable-stayed suspension that carries US 22 over the Ohio River between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.

Weirton, West Virginia

  • Median income: $49,496

  • Total annual necessities: $20,145

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,855

Downtown Green Bay - Image.
Downtown Green Bay - Image.

Two Rivers, Wisconsin

  • Median income: $47,228

  • Total annual necessities: $19,661

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,339

Pictured: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Downtown Laramie, Wyoming.
Downtown Laramie, Wyoming.

Laramie, Wyoming

  • Median income: $46,117

  • Total annual necessities: $27,966

  • Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $22,034

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the exact towns listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places to live on a $50,000 salary in each state by analyzing cities along these criteria: (1) a minimum of 5,000 households, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, (2) a median household income between $45,000 to $50,000, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, (3) itemized cost of living index for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditure, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest full year dataset) by income level ($40,000 - $49,999), which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. In order to qualify as a "best" city, the total cost of living expenditures could not exceed $50,000, and the city with the lowest overall total cost of living expenditures was declared the best. For Alaska, Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota, income restrictions were relaxed. All data was compiled on and up to date as of April 6, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State

