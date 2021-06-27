The Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State

©iStock.com / iStock.com

If you earn $50,000 a year in San Francisco or New York City, you undoubtedly will need a roommate — or three — to make ends meet. But in many cities in the United States, $50,000 a year is plenty to live on.

From Alabama to Wyoming: The Cost of Living Across America

So what sort of enclaves against high costs are out there? GOBankingRates compiled the places in each state that are best suited to someone earning $50,000 a year — with a cost of living that will allow them to save for the future as well as cover costs in the present. The study identified towns with at least 5,000 households and a median income between $45,000 and $50,000 a year using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then looked at the basic cost of living as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The city with the most left over from $50,000 after covering expenses in each state was selected. For Alaska, Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota, income restrictions were relaxed.

Every state in the U.S. has options on where you can live on less than $50,000.

Take a look and see where you could live in your area to stretch your salary that much further.

Last updated: June 21, 2021

Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.

Montgomery, Alabama

Median income: $48,011

Total annual necessities: $20,775

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,225

Fairbanks, AK.

Fairbanks, Alaska

Median income: $62,602

Total annual necessities: $30,786

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $19,214

Rainbow over Kingman, AZ - Image.

Kingman, Arizona

Median income: $49,029

Total annual necessities: $23,723

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,277

The St. Francis river in Arkansas in the late afternoon.

Paragould, Arkansas

Median income: $45,841

Total annual necessities: $20,140

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,860

Pictured: St. Francis River in Arkansas

Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.

El Centro, California

Median income: $47,864

Total annual necessities: $25,803

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,197

View of Grand Junction, Colorado With the Colorado River - Image.

Sterling, Colorado

Median income: $45,647

Total annual necessities: $22,545

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,455

Waterfront houses with scenic harbor view in New London, Connecticut.

New London, Connecticut

Median income: $46,298

Total annual necessities: $24,551

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,449

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Wilmington, Delaware

Median income: $45,032

Total annual necessities: $24,426

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,574

Tampa, USA - December 6, 2013: Large homes decorated during Christmas time in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, USA.

Myrtle Grove, Florida

Median income: $47,941

Total annual necessities: $22,900

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,100

Columbus Georgia

Columbus, Georgia

Median income: $46,408

Total annual necessities: $20,439

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,561

house in Hilo Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii

Median income: $63,283

Total annual necessities: $37,648

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $12,352

Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.

Pocatello, Idaho

Median income: $46,617

Total annual necessities: $23,443

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,557

Illinois, Peoria - Illinois

Lincoln, Illinois

Median income: $48,931

Total annual necessities: $19,515

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,485

Bridge-Iron Bridge and Waterfall-Kokomo Creek-Howard County Indiana.

Kokomo, Indiana

Median income: $45,797

Total annual necessities: $19,744

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,256

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Burlington, Iowa

Median income: $47,540

Total annual necessities: $20,314

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,686

Pictured: Des Moines, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Great Bend, Kansas

Median income: $47,574

Total annual necessities: $20,053

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,947

Pictured: Wichita, Kansas

Royalty-free stock photo ID: 457981795 A waterfall at Saunders Springs in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Radcliff, Kentucky

Median income: $46,105

Total annual necessities: $21,461

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,539

Louisville Kentucky

Pineville, Louisiana

Median income: $45,088

Total annual necessities: $22,899

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,101

Pictured: Louisville, Kentucky

Historic Blocks at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.

Bangor, Maine

Median income: $46,625

Total annual necessities: $23,445

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,555

Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore

Median income: $50,379

Total annual necessities: $23,787

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,213

PITTSFIELD, MA USA - SEP 22, 2017: view of historic building, city hall and methodist church in Pittsfield.

Gardner, Massachusetts

Median income: $49,679

Total annual necessities: $25,506

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,494

Pictured: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Taylor, Michigan

Owosso, Michigan

Median income: $45,203

Total annual necessities: $20,829

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,171

Pictured: Taylor, Michigan

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: The Paramount Theater.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

Median income: $47,508

Total annual necessities: $19,432

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,568

Pictured: Austin, Minnesota

Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.

Horn Lake, Mississippi

Median income: $48,622

Total annual necessities: $21,827

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,173

Pictured: Tupelo, Mississippi

Image of the St.

St. Ann, Missouri

Median income: $47,727

Total annual necessities: $20,234

Salary left over after annual necessities: $29,766

Pictured: St. Louis, Missouri

One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

Butte-Silver Bow, Montana

Median income: $45,797

Total annual necessities: $22,043

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,957

Pictured: Great Falls, Montana

Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot, Nebraska.

Hastings, Nebraska

Median income: $48,644

Total annual necessities: $22,502

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,498

Royalty-free stock photo ID: 379886149 PAHRUMP, NEVADA - JANUARY 31: Traffic passes a welcome to Pahrump sign in Pahrump, Nevada on January 31st, 2016.

Pahrump, Nevada

Median income: $47,535

Total annual necessities: $25,182

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,818

This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.

Claremont, New Hampshire

Median income: $47,649

Total annual necessities: $22,579

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,421

Millville, New Jersey

Lindenwold, New Jersey

Median income: $45,789

Total annual necessities: $22,719

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,281

Pictured: Millville, New Jersey

GALLUP, NEW MEXICO - JULY 22: Welcome sign to Gallup, most patriotic small town in America on July 22, 2017 in Gallup, New Mexico.

Gallup, New Mexico

Median income: $48,065

Total annual necessities: $20,779

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,221

Batavia, New York

Median income: $47,712

Total annual necessities: $21,256

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,744

Pictured: Rochester, New York

The turnabout on Hay Street passes by a historic location in Fayetteville NC.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Median income: $45,024

Total annual necessities: $21,940

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,060

Jamestown North Dakota

Jamestown, North Dakota

Median income: $51,789

Total annual necessities: $22,322

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,678

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Defiance, Ohio

Median income: $49,628

Total annual necessities: $19,733

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,267

Pictured: Cleveland, Ohio

The city of Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, in the State of Oklahoma.

Altus, Oklahoma

Median income: $47,691

Total annual necessities: $18,762

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $31,238

Pictured: Lawton, Oklahoma

Slow down with the small yet important town of Coos Bay Oregon and the alluring views it has to offer.

Coos Bay, Oregon

Median income: $48,919

Total annual necessities: $23,026

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,974

View from north Pittsburgh.

Munhall, Pennsylvania

Median income: $47,649

Total annual necessities: $21,296

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $28,704

Pictured: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Providence, Rhode Island

Median income: $45,610

Total annual necessities: $27,843

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $22,157

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Florence, South Carolina

Median income: $49,525

Total annual necessities: $22,949

Salary left over after annual necessities: $27,051

Pictured: Downtown Columbia, South Carolina

Downtown Huron South Dakota

Huron, South Dakota

Median income: $46,106

Total annual necessities: $19,997

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,003

Chatanooga, Tennessee

East Ridge, Tennessee

Median income: $47,203

Total annual necessities: $22,364

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,636

Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

Plainview, Texas

Median income: $48,430

Total annual necessities: $19,226

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,774

Pictured: Lubbock, Texas

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Cedar City, Utah

Median income: $48,346

Total annual necessities: $25,777

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,223

Pictured: Ogden, Utah

Vermont-Burlington

Rutland, Vermont

Median income: $48,212

Total annual necessities: $23,359

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,641

Pictured: Burlington, Vermont

Richmond Virginia

Highland Springs, Virginia

Median income: $48,886

Total annual necessities: $23,001

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,999

Pictured: Richmond, Virginia

Port Angeles, Washington, USA - June 19, 2015: View of Port Angeles from the pier, Washington.

Port Angeles, Washington

Median income: $47,256

Total annual necessities: $25,981

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,019

A view of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a cable-stayed suspension that carries US 22 over the Ohio River between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.

Weirton, West Virginia

Median income: $49,496

Total annual necessities: $20,145

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,855

Downtown Green Bay - Image.

Two Rivers, Wisconsin

Median income: $47,228

Total annual necessities: $19,661

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $30,339

Pictured: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Downtown Laramie, Wyoming.

Laramie, Wyoming

Median income: $46,117

Total annual necessities: $27,966

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $22,034

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the exact towns listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places to live on a $50,000 salary in each state by analyzing cities along these criteria: (1) a minimum of 5,000 households, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, (2) a median household income between $45,000 to $50,000, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, (3) itemized cost of living index for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditure, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest full year dataset) by income level ($40,000 - $49,999), which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. In order to qualify as a "best" city, the total cost of living expenditures could not exceed $50,000, and the city with the lowest overall total cost of living expenditures was declared the best. For Alaska, Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota, income restrictions were relaxed. All data was compiled on and up to date as of April 6, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State