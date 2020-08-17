8 of the best places to shop for bridesmaid dresses online for $200 or less (with fast shipping)

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

It’s an unforgettable time to be getting married, let alone be planning a wedding.

Though COVID-19 has put many roadblocks in the way of organizing and actually carrying out a celebration, the pandemic has forced couples to resort to increasingly intimate gatherings.

For brides, COVID has presented more than a few challenges when it comes to getting their wedding parties together - especially fitting them for bridesmaid gowns.

Many bridal boutiques have closed their doors for the time being and some have even blocked off their change rooms to avoid the transmission of the coronavirus.

To top it all off, family, health and living situations have kept some people inside their homes, unable to join the fun of shopping to keep themselves as safe as possible.

Thankfully, online shopping remains an option.

Though ordering bridesmaids dresses online usually isn’t preferred due to concerns over size and quality, there are bridal retailers who rank high in both categories, as well as shipping and customer service.

With suggestions from popular resources like Brides and the always affordable Budget Savvy Bride, here’s 8 of the best places to shop for bridesmaid dresses online.

Cheers to streamlining your wedding party planning for everyone involved, no matter how far away they are.

Best buy for: A large number of convertible dresses that come in plus sizes and maternity styles to match the rest of your bridal party for under $100.

Fabric swatches: Available.

Shipping: You can expect your Birdy Grey order within seven business days.

Our pick: Birdy Grey Grace Convertible Dress in Dove Grey

Birdy Grey Grace Convertible Dress in Dove Grey More

SHOP IT: Birdy Grey, $99

Best buy for: A wide array of classic silhouettes with sultry details like leg slits and low backs in sizes up to XXXL.

Fabric swatches: Unavailable.

Shipping: Lulu’s shipping estimator (shown at check out) takes warehouse processing times into consideration and gives you an estimation of when your parcel will arrive. U.S. orders usually take 48 to 72 hours to be processed and shipped, while Canadian orders take up to three business days.

Our pick: Lulus Meteoric Rise Blush Maxi Dress

Lulus Meteoric Rise Blush Maxi Dress in Blush More