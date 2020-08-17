8 of the best places to shop for bridesmaid dresses online for $200 or less (with fast shipping)

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
It’s an unforgettable time to be getting married, let alone be planning a wedding.
Though COVID-19 has put many roadblocks in the way of organizing and actually carrying out a celebration, the pandemic has forced couples to resort to increasingly intimate gatherings.
For brides, COVID has presented more than a few challenges when it comes to getting their wedding parties together - especially fitting them for bridesmaid gowns.
Many bridal boutiques have closed their doors for the time being and some have even blocked off their change rooms to avoid the transmission of the coronavirus.
To top it all off, family, health and living situations have kept some people inside their homes, unable to join the fun of shopping to keep themselves as safe as possible.
Thankfully, online shopping remains an option.
Though ordering bridesmaids dresses online usually isn’t preferred due to concerns over size and quality, there are bridal retailers who rank high in both categories, as well as shipping and customer service.
With suggestions from popular resources like Brides and the always affordable Budget Savvy Bride, here’s 8 of the best places to shop for bridesmaid dresses online.
Cheers to streamlining your wedding party planning for everyone involved, no matter how far away they are.
Birdy Grey
Best buy for: A large number of convertible dresses that come in plus sizes and maternity styles to match the rest of your bridal party for under $100.
Fabric swatches: Available.
Shipping: You can expect your Birdy Grey order within seven business days.
Our pick: Birdy Grey Grace Convertible Dress in Dove Grey
SHOP IT: Birdy Grey, $99
Lulus
Best buy for: A wide array of classic silhouettes with sultry details like leg slits and low backs in sizes up to XXXL.
Fabric swatches: Unavailable.
Shipping: Lulu’s shipping estimator (shown at check out) takes warehouse processing times into consideration and gives you an estimation of when your parcel will arrive. U.S. orders usually take 48 to 72 hours to be processed and shipped, while Canadian orders take up to three business days.
Our pick: Lulus Meteoric Rise Blush Maxi Dress
SHOP IT: Lulus, $89
Morning Lavender
Best buy for: Frills and floral-printed dresses that come in sizes XX-small petite to XL.
Fabric swatches: Unavailable.
Shipping: Orders from Morning Lavender are usually processed and leave the company warehouse within two business days so that you can expect your order within five to seven. Expedited shipping is currently unavailable.
Our pick: Morning Lavender Mia Sweetheart Maxi Dress
SHOP IT: Morning Lavender, $121
Kennedy Blue
Best buy for: Made-to-order, designer-quality dresses in 44 different colours for $149 or less. Kennedy Blue’s At-Home Try On allows you to try on dress samples in the comfort of your home before buying.
Fabric swatches: Available.
Shipping: Kennedy Blue orders are delivered in two to four days. At-Home Try-On orders ship out within 24 business hours and take two to four business days to arrive at your door.
Our pick: Kennedy Blue Milly Bridesmaid Dress
SHOP IT: Kennedy Blue, $119
BHLDN
Best buy for: Trendy yet sophisticated gowns and separates that range from romantic, to glitzy, to boho.
Fabric swatches: Unavailable.
Shipping: Most BHLDN items ship within 24 hours, though some orders take up to 48 hours to process. Delivery can be expected within four to seven business days. Next day and two-day shipping is also available.
Our pick: BHLDN Malynn Dress
SHOP IT: BHLDN, $168
Show Me Your Mumu
Best buy for: Boho weddings that have easy, breezy and elegant in mind.
Fabric swatches: Available.
Shipping: Show Me Your Mumu orders arrive at your doorstep within two to seven business days. Though if you’d like yours sooner, Priority Express shipping is available.
Our pick: Show Me Your Mumu Hacienda Maxi Dress
SHOP IT: Show Me Your Mumu, $98 (originally $172)
Bohme
Best buy for: Flirty, bohemian details like ruffles and lace. There’s plenty of short and long hemlines included in Bohme’s bridesmaid dress collection that are easily transferrable between seasons, all priced $70 and under.
Fabric swatches: Unavailable.
Shipping: Bohme orders are delivered within five to 10 business days.
Our pick: Bohme Florence Sweetheart Maxi Dress
SHOP IT: Bohme, $69
Henkaa
Best buy for: Versatile, convertible dresses that are a perfect for bridesmaids who want to wear theirs again. Henkaa's designs come in more than 25 different colours and are made with four-way stretch Lenaa fabric that comes in sizes up to 24. Watch one of Henkaa’s wrap dresses be styled 21 different ways in five minutes, here.
Fabric swatches: Available.
Shipping: All Henkaa orders ship from Toronto and can normally be expected within seven to 11 business days. However, due to COVID-19, orders may exceed regular shipping times due to courier delays.
Our pick: Henkaa Sakura Midi Convertible Infinity Dress
SHOP IT: Henkaa, $149
