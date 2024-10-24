“The best place to be” – Chelsea send very unsubtle message to wantaway starlet

Once again, tensions at Chelsea’s academy are rising, with the news that Josh Acheampong is being “frozen” out and not allowed to play any minutes until he signs a new contract. So perhaps it should be no surprise that the club took this chance to drop a nice interview with U18 star Frankie Runham to balance things out a little.

The story guides us through Frankie’s development ever since he joined the club as an under 8, leading up to him signing a professional deal in July.

“It feels unbelievable. I’ve been at Chelsea for most of my life and the Academy means a lot to me. I’ve pushed myself to keep progressing at the club I love,” Runham said in quotes on the club’s official website.

“It’s not just a personal journey for me, it’s huge for my family as well. They’ve always supported me, going to every home and away game, and they’ve been there every step of the way. I’m really grateful for that.”

Frankie Runham playing for England U16s (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Runham hails Chelsea academy as the very best.

Then comes the bit the club really want you to hear – almost as though it’s pointed directly at players like Acheampong who are thinking of going elsewhere:

“I think Chelsea is the best place to be for any young player. The way the staff treat you, the way the coaches develop you as both a player and a person, it’s second to none. I’ve been very lucky to have that kind of support and guidance.”

Are you listening Josh?

Given that Runham has signed on with the club for 3 years now, we expect he will soon start getting the nod on the bench in the EFL Cup and maybe even the Conference League. Four academy teenagers are in the squad for today’s game, and it won’t be long before Frankie joins them, it feels.