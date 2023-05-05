Best place for brunch? 22 California restaurants rank among nation’s favorites

What’s brunch without drinking something bubbly that pairs with sweet and savory delights?

California residents and visitors are in luck with plenty of brunch options because OpenTable released the 100 best brunch restaurants in the U.S., and 22 spots in the state made the May 1 list.

The restaurants range across the state, including coastal cities such as Malibu, Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar and Cardiff-By-The-Sea.

For wine lovers, there are favorite restaurants among OpenTable reviewers in Napa and Sonoma. These spots offer patio dining in wine country.

There are also plenty of brunch spots in Southern California, including restaurants in Los Angeles and North and West Hollywood that serve Mediterranean-influenced dishes, soul food and French-inspired meals.

To find the best brunch restaurants in the country, OpenTable looked at reviews from over 13 million verified diners.

Restaurants had to have “a minimum ‘overall’ score and number of qualifying reviews.” This score is made up of diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating, according to OpenTable.

“Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which ‘good for brunch’ was selected as a special feature,” the online restaurant service said.

Here are the 22 restaurants included in OpenTable’s rankings:

