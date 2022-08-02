The best restaurants in Florence

bottega del buon caffe, florence, italy

Florence is a place of gastronomic delights, with delicious street fare – such as panini and gelato – at every turn, and more than a smattering of elegant dining experiences as well. But with such an abundance of trattorias, pizzerias and gelaterias, it's hard for an outsider to figure out where the true pearls lie.

Below we have the inside track on the very best, from hole-in-the-wall sandwich bars to Michelin-starred restaurants, where ingredients are straight from the owner's organic farm.

For more Florence inspiration, here we also have guides dedicated to the city's best hotels, bars and nightlife, shopping and attractions, plus how to spend a weekend in Florence.

Duomo, Piazza della Signoria and San Marco

Coquinarius

The tourist-packed area around the Duomo is a bit of a gastronomic desert, but among the few exceptions is cosy, vaulted Coquinarius, a wine bar and restaurant tucked away on a cobbled side street. It’s a popular spot with both tourists and locals for an aperitivo or something more substantial for lunch or dinner. There are platters of mixed cheeses and cold cuts, imaginative salads, excellent primi such as the signature ravioli stuffed with pecorino cheese and pears plus pigeon or roast beef for mains. Desserts (made fresh in-house daily) are worth leaving room for. There is also now a branch in Fiesole with huge picture windows and a terrace overlooking Florence.

Contact: coquinarius.it

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended

coquinarius, florence, italy

Osteria Vini e Vecchi Sapori

It may be steps from the Uffizi, one of the city’s biggest tourist draws, but this ever-crowded squeeze of a restaurant with bare wood tables and memorabilia-stacked walls, has many local fans; the ‘no pizza, no cappuccino, no ice, no takeaway’ confirms that it hasn’t sold its soul. Exemplary classics such as hearty ribollita, pappardelle pasta with duck sauce, ‘peposo’ (a black pepper-spiked stew), baccalà alla Livornese (salt cod in tomato sauce) and sizzling deep-fried courgette flowers are served by cheerful, chatty waiters and there’s a lovely little terrace right on Piazza della Signoria for summer meals.

Story continues

Contact: 055 293045

Prices: ££

Reservations: Essential

Caffé Rivoire

With its large terrace on Piazza della Signoria, sometimes dubbed 'Florence’s Drawing Room', elegant Rivoire makes a great place for people-watching. It was founded in 1872 as a chocolate factory (the hot chocolate is legendary) and the confections it serves are still divine, as are the cakes and pastries. Local Rivoire fans are not happy with the recent, shades of pink re-vamp, but the terrace remains a lovely spot for a cappuccino or lunch or to wind down with a Negroni after a long day’s sightseeing.



Contact: rivoire.it

Prices: ££

Reservations: Walk-ins only

caffe rivoire, florence, italy - NICOLA SANTINI

Santa Croce and the east

Cibreò Trattoria

Fabio Picchi’s celebrated Cibreo is beyond the budget of many pockets, but its more casual off-shoot (aka Cibreino) is a relaxed place in which to enjoy Picchi’s famous Florentine-based cooking. White linen is replaced by traditional ‘carta gialla’ (yellow paper) placemats on rustic bare wood, while the service is more casual, and you may have to share a table. Start with a robust ‘minestra di pane’ (bread soup) or lasagna before moving on to chicken and ricotta ‘polpette’ (meatballs) or the famous Roastbeef (sic) braised in white wine. Desserts – particularly the chocolate torte and the cheesecake with bitter orange marmalade – are legendary.

Contact: cibreo.com

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended

cibreo, florence, italy

Del Fagioli

One of a dying breed of traditional family-run trattorias still in business in central Florence, dark wood-panelled Del Fagioli is the real deal. The menu of Florentine classics includes fettunta (toasted bread) brushed with garlic and drizzled with tangy olive oil, hearty bread and bean-based ribollita, polpettine fritte (fried meat balls) and succulent bistecca alla Fiorentina, priced (as is usual) by weight and best accompanied by cannellini beans. There are heavy white linen cloths on the tables, white washed walls hung with paintings and the robust house red comes in an old-fashioned straw 'fiasco' flask.

Contact: 00 39 055 244285

Opening times: Mon-Fri lunch & dinner

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended

del fagioli, florence, italy

Semel

Marco Paparozzi, dapper owner of this brick-vaulted hole-in-the-wall of a sandwich bar overlooking the Sant’Ambogio market, makes some of the very best – and most original – panini in town. Small 'semel' rolls come stuffed with an ever-changing choice of fillings such as pecorino, pear and truffle, wild boar with polenta or anchovies with orange; it all depends on what Marco digs up in the market. A diminutive glass of house plonk will wash it down nicely. This is a popular place and there’s nowhere much to sit, so you’ll probably end up munching on the pavement.

Contact: N/A

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 11.30am-3pm; closed Sun

Prices: £

Reservations: Walk-ins only

Santa Maria Novella, San Lorenzo and the west

Trattoria Sergio Gozzi

A homely, lunch-only spot located in the crowded San Lorenzo market area, this gem of a place is popular with both tourists and locals. The Gozzi family have been doling out Florentine and Tuscan specialities since 1915, and the décor (white walls hung with paintings, white linen cloths on rustic tables, a 'banco' at the entrance) seems to have changed little since then. The menu varies somewhat with the seasons but is staunchly traditional; robust bean and black cabbage soup or ribollita, pasta with simple tomato sauce, 'peposo' (a tasty beef stew laced with black pepper) and succulent arista (roast pork).

Contact: 00 39 055 281941

Opening times: Mon-Sat lunch

Price: £

Reservations: Walk-ins only

trattoria sergio gozzi, florence, italy

Pizzeria Starita

Ask any Neapolitan to name his five favourite pizza places in Naples, and the chances are that Starita will be included. Now fourth-generation pizzaiuolo Antonio Starita and family have opened a branch of this 1901 institution in Florence, near the San Lorenzo market. A signature montanarina, a light puff of deep-fried dough topped with cheese, tomato and basil will help you peruse the long and varied pizza menu that offers the classics alongside more unusual choices such as porcini e noci (with ceps mushrooms and walnut cream) or smargiassa (mozzarella, pesto and sun-dried tomatoes). The coup-de-grace? Angioletti (deep fried dough balls) soused in warm Nutella or pistachio cream.

Contact: 055 2381179

Prices: £

Reservations: Recommended

Oltrarno

Il Santo Bevitore

This stylishly retro osteria on the Oltrarno side of Ponte alla Carraia – all dark wood paneling and ceiling vaults – is ever popular with locals and clued-in tourists. It's surprisingly gourmet for what looks, at first sight, like a bohemian drinking den, with a menu that is committed to carefully-sourced, healthy seasonal produce. There are veggie soups and salads, sure, but there are also flourishes such as buckwheat tagliolini with pheasant breast and candied fennel. Puddings are good too: cinnamon crème brulée with diospero ice cream, maybe, or inky-dark chocolate fondant. The short lunchtime menu is particularly good value.

Contact: ilsantobevitore.com

Prices: ££-£££

Reservations: Essential in the evening

il santo bevitore, florence, italy - Il Santo Bevitore

Burro e Acciughe

From the same stable as popular, neighbourhood osteria 'Il Guscio' just up the road, shabby-chic 'Butter and Anchovies' (it’s one of the starters) serves up good, no-nonsense fish and seafood dishes on a quiet, residential street in the Oltrarno backstreets. It opened a couple of years ago but is still something of an off-the-radar novelty, even with the locals. That said, the restaurant is steadily making a name for itself with its fresh oysters and tuna carpaccio, tagliatelle with sea bream and rocket and olive pesto and earthy squid and artichoke stew.

Contact: burroeacciughe.com

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended for dinner

Burro e Acciughe, Florence, Italy

Essenziale

Simone Cipriani, one of the leading lights in nouveau-Florentine experimantal cuisine, works in an industrial-style space that makes no concessions to soft lighting and frilly napery: everything is pared down, emphasising what goes onto the plate. Cipriani’s dishes riff on his Tuscan roots, but world influences and a good dose of flair mean that there is always something interesting on offer. The simplified post-lockdown format offers a choice of three seasonal tasting menus costing from €50-€60; Orto (showcasing vegetables), Lenza (fish and seafood) and Cortile (poultry and rabbit). Dishes change often, but you can expect the likes of salt cod ‘tripe’ in tomato sauce with tempura onions and tomato risotto with kimchi. The short wine list is intelligently chosen and well priced.



Contact: essenziale.me

Prices: £££

Reservations: Essential



essenziale, florence, italy

Gunè San Frediano

This cocktail bar and restaurant, with its elegant, pared-back retro look, is surrounded by the artisan studios, antique shops and neighbourhood stores of the San Frediano neighbourhood. Order a signature cocktail while you choose from the menu, which is full of references to the owner’s Lucanian (Basilicata) and chef Mirko Margheri’s Tuscan roots along with the odd flourish of something more exotic. Whether you choose one of the tasting menus or order à la carte, you can expect the likes of Nigiri Maki with caramelized onions and scampi, spaghetti with sea urchins, mullet roe and sake and the highly-recommended variations of local ‘Valdarno’ pigeon with truffle. The wine list showcases the lesser-known wines of southern Italy but covers much more.

Contact: sanfredianorestaurant.com

Prices: £££

Reservations: Recommended

Osteria dell’Enoteca

The dynamic young team behind wine bar Pitti Gola e Cantina in Piazza Pitti have opened this relaxed new-generation osteria. Against a background of exposed brickwork, crisp, white linens and attentive service, the seasonal, Tuscan-based menu offers the odd creative twist: smooth, sinfully-rich chicken liver terrine comes laced with vin santo reduction, 'piattelino' bean soup is topped with sage-spiked prawns and cuttle fish are stewed with earthy black cabbage. Steak, either the celebrated local 'Chianina' or the 'Fassona' from Piemonte, is another reliable option. There’s no wine list; you choose from a fairly-priced selection displayed in glass cabinets.

Contact: osteriadellenoteca.com

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended (for dinner)

osteria dell'enoteca, florence, italy

Gurdulù

The latest re-invention of popular Santo Spirito eatery Gurdulù as a deli/takeaway/eat-in hybrid is arguably its most interesting, and the sophisticated retro look belies its keen prices. A long deli counter is laden with top-notch cheeses and charcuterie plus dishes to go (lasagna, meat balls in tomato sauce, braised endive and hazelnuts, salads). There is also a menu of more complex dishes to eat in; talented, classically-trained young chef Alessio Ninci expertly whips up the likes French-style paté en croute, linguine with Marsala wine and sea urchins, amberjack with coconut milk, lime and coriander and roast quail with a grape reduction. Prices are incredibly reasonable for this level of cooking and there’s a great selection of wines to compliment it all. In warm weather, tables are laid in a delightful little courtyard garden at the back.



Contact: gurdulu.com

Prices: £-££

Reservations: Not necessary at lunch; recommended for dinner

gurdulu, florence, italy

Gelateria della Passera

Ice cream is an essential element of any visit to Florence, but it’s quite hard to find the real deal. Cinzia Otri’s artisan gelateria, set on the Oltrarno’s prettiest square, may be tiny, but it packs a punch; she studied ice cream making at Bologna’s Università del Gelato and the 20-odd flavours are made using only top-notch regional, all-natural ingredients. In-house classics include almond, coffee, pistachio and crema, but there are also curiosities such as mojito and monnalisa (with apple, orange flower, sultanas and walnuts). Seasonal fruit flavours include pear, fig and chestnut plus refreshing summer melon or strawberry sorbets.

Contact: gelaterialapassera.wordpress.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Walk-ins only

gelateria della passera, florence, italy

Beyond the city walls

L’Angolo del Mare

This smart yet unpretentious little restaurant, in an off-piste location just south of the football stadium, is considered by local cognoscenti to be the best place to eat hopping fresh fish and seafood in the city. The owners know their bass from their bream (they used to have a place on the coast) and take daily deliveries of what comes in off the boats. There are no frills and flourishes in the kitchen, just good, reliable cooking showcasing top-notch ingredients; oysters and tuna tartare to start, griddled octopus and aubergine, a fabulous tagliolini with astice (lobster), oven-baked catch of the day on a bed of potatoes and tomatoes. Wash it all down with a bottle of fizzy Franciacorta or a mineral-y white from Mount Etna from the well-priced wine list.

Contact: langolodelmare.com

Prices: ££-£££

Reservations: Essential

Da Ruggero

For an authentic, family-run trattoria serving textbook versions of traditional Florentine dishes, this small, wood-pannelled trattoria south of Porta Romana is one of the best choices. Usually full of locals (it’s far enough from the city centre to deter all but the most dedicated tourists), Da Ruggero specialises in classics such as ribollita (bread-based vegetable and bean soup), ossobuco and garlic and rosemary-spiked arista, or roast pork. In spring there will be risotto with asparagus maybe. There’s a short wine list, but the robust house red is a perfect match for this style of cooking.

Contact: 00 39 055 220542

Opening times: lunch and dinner, closed Tue & Wed

Prices: £

Reservations: Essential (for dinner)

trattoria da ruggero, florence, italy

Sabatino

The Buccioni family has been serving good, honest home cooking to a mix of blue-collar workers, local residents, students and clued-up tourists in their simple San Frediano trattoria since 1956, and in spite of a move to just outside the old city gate somewhere along the line, it essentially hasn’t changed much. The short, daily, no-frills menu is typed on a vintage Olivetti and features the likes of tagliatelle with either meaty ‘sugo’ or tomato sauce, ‘rosbif’ (sic) with roast potatoes, roast pork, baccalà (salt cod) and pears poached in red wine. It’s all homemade and prices are ridiculously low; pastas come in at €4.80, mains at around €6; the rough and ready house wines cost €1.50 for a 250 ml carafe. You can’t do better than that.

Contact: trattoriasabatino.it

Prices: £

Reservations: Walk-ins only