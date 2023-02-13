Best photos from New York Fashion Week 2023: See the NYFW runway looks, all the celebs

NEW YORK – Every sartorial moment is a must-see event at New York Fashion Week this season.

As attendees brave the chilly temperatures to take in the February shows, designers and brands including Sergio Hudson, Christian Siriano, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell and more are sharing their Fall/Winter 2023 collections, pushing back against predictions of minimalism with vibrant colors, show-stopping silhouettes and adventurous runway elements.

Throughout the jam-packed week, which also includes star-studded events (and after-parties), the fashion crowd is getting a peek into what's to come and what's on trend.

Scroll through for a front row seat for everything out of NYFW:

Every celebrity spotted at NYFW

Day 1 (and before!): NYFW kicks off with Christian Siriano, Rodarte

Sergio Hudson serves '90s glam, Collina Strada gets animalistic on Day 2

Jason Wu showcases evening looks, Rickey Thompson lights up Private Policy runway on Day 3

More New York Fashion Week highlights:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Fashion Week 2023: See the best photos from all the shows