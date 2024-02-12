The Best Photos from Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The singer sang some of his greatest hits during his show-stopping 13-minute performance on the field

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Usher

Usher stole the show at the 2024 Super Bowl!

The Grammy-winning artist brought some of his biggest hits to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to break up the action at the NFL championship game. While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players regrouped at halftime, Usher took the field to perform with surprise guests Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon, among others.

See all the spectacular photos from Usher's career-spanning Super Bowl halftime performance.

All Eyes Watching

Ethan Miller/Getty Usher

Usher put on a memorable show for thousands in the stands, from the fans to some of the biggest names in sports, music and beyond. Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, JAY-Z and more watched the extended mid-game performance.

Diving into the Songbook

Steph Chambers/Getty Usher

The R&B icon moved through the best of his discography, from "Caught Up" and "Confessions" to "Yeah!" and "OMG."

Fierce Feature

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Usher and Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys appeared by the stage at a piano, glittering in a red corseted ensemble. She sang a soulful rendition of her own song "If I Ain’t Got You" before stepping on stage.

Up Close & Personal

Ethan Miller/Getty Alicia Keys and Usher

The talented duo duetted Usher's song "My Boo" as they sweetly swayed together.

Naked Talent

Jamie Squire/Getty Usher

Part way through his medley performance, Usher stripped off his shirt to sing his 2001 hit "U Got It Bad."

With H.E.R.

Ethan Miller/Getty H.E.R. and Usher

He was joined on stage by H.E.R. who jammed on an electric guitar behind her signature sunglasses.

Risky Duo

Ethan Miller/Getty Usher and H.E.R.

The singers recently collaborated on their song "Risk It All" from The Color Purple soundtrack.

On a Roll

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Usher

Backup dancers swarmed the stage beside the "Yeah" singer, breaking out into an impressive choreographed number on rollerskates.

Big Energy

CBS Usher and Lil Jon

After Usher crooned to his solo songs like "Burn," he invited more friends and former collaborators to hype up the crowd. Lil Jon bounced with the crowd to "Turn Down for What" until he and Usher moved on to "Yeah."

Bringing Out the Best

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ludacris, Usher, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am

Ludacris, Usher, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am helped Usher finish out the medley with a bang.

