Best photos of Oscars 2023: Nominees, red-carpet glamour, Oscars nostalgia and more
Nailing the perfect shot can make cinematic history — and the Oscars knows a thing or two about that.
The 95th Academy Awards are set to take place Sunday, with top films such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" duking it out for Oscars gold. Stars including Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Paul Mescal could also score career triumphs with a win.
But with an awards show as rich and storied as the Oscars, not every major moment makes it to the television screen on show night. Check out all the must-see Oscars photos, including glam red-carpet moments and nostalgic throwbacks.
The Oscars 2023 red carpet photos
Photos during the Oscars show: Winners, emotional moments and more
The best of the pre-Oscars parties
Pre-Oscars Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon
Meet the top 2023 Oscar nominees
Stars lunch and pack a style punch at nominees luncheon
Take a trip down memory lane with every best picture winner
Indulge in Oscars nostalgia with these throwbacks
