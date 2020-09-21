Best Photo Printers in the Market Right Now

We click hundreds of pictures on our phones and camera but are almost always too lazy to ever get them printed. Photo printers are ideal for those who like to get their photos printed but are too lazy to leave their houses. We take a look at some of the best photo printers for such users.

1. Epson L805 Single-Function Wireless

This printer prints great quality photographs. The Epson L805 is capable of printing borderless photographs, which is a great functionality if one wants to get their photos printed. This photo printer comes with connectivity features like USB, and Wi-Fi. The Epson iPrint app lets you operate the printer remotely. The printing speed is one of the best things about this product and the maximum resolution supported is 5,760 x 1,440 DPI. This printer is priced at Rs 17,999.

2. Epson PictureMate PM-520

The Epson PictureMate PM-520 comes with a maximum print speed of 36 seconds per page, one of the printer's unique traits. The Epson PictureMate PM-520 also comes with a rechargeable battery that which acts as a secondary power supply. The printer can print photos with a maximum resolution of up to 5,760 x 1,440 dpi. This offering from Epson is priced at Rs. 14,299.

3. Canon Selphy SCP1000

The Canon Selphy SCP1000 is capable of printing lab-quality photos and can even be used for printing ID cards. The device comes with an excellent LCD touchscreen panel for controls. It also has a large photo-holding tray and excellent control button to boot. This printer is available for Rs. 8,965.

4. HP Office Jet Pro 8730

This all-in-one colour printer is known for its superior quality cartridges. This printer The HP Office Jet Pro 8730 can also be used for printing documents, e-mails, and reports. This commercial photo printer also comes along with the automatic document feeder and the design of this HP OfficeJet Pro is yet another plus point. This printer has a price tag of Rs 32,999.

5. HP Sprocket Plus

The HP Sprocket Plus is one of thinnest photo printers currently available in the market. This printer is almost the size of a smartphone and most people prefer to buy this option because of its compact size. You can easily connect different smartphones to this printer, which adds to the appeal. This great printer is available for Rs 8,999.