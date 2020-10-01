The best photo-editing apps for Android and iOS

Advanced photo editing was once limited to desktop computers. Now, thanks to impressive performance improvements, not only can you capture high-quality photos on your phone, but also edit them directly on the same device. Despite the smaller screen and more limited processing power, the gap between what you can do on a phone and what you can do on a computer has narrowed considerably.

Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store have no shortage of photo editing apps to choose from. We have separate guides for the best camera apps for Android and iOS, but here we’ve compiled the best editing tools available on both platforms. Regardless of your choice of mobile OS, these are the apps you can count on.

Adobe Lightroom (Free, $10/month subscription option)

Adobe Lightroom comes in two flavors, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC. Classic has become the gold standard for digital photo management and editing amongst professionals, but the simplified interface and wonderful cloud-syncing features of the newer version means it doesn’t take a pro to manage or edit photos.

Available on both Android and iOS, Adobe Lightroom CC is a full-featured photo manager and editor, complete with RAW photo support, presets, exposure adjustments, watermarking, and so much more. It’s free to download and edit photos in, but if you want the ability to sync your photos across devices and use the premium features, you’ll need to shell out for Adobe’s Photography Creative Cloud plan, which costs $10 per month and also gives you access to Photoshop and Lightroom Classic on the desktop.

And while Lightroom CC makes the list for photo edits, the app also has a built-in camera that can do more than your native camera app with options like long exposures, RAW photos, and more advanced tools.

Photoshop Express (Free)

Speaking of professional-grade photography tools, there’s perhaps no tool that is more synonymous with photo editing than Adobe Photoshop. Adobe released an Express version a while back, which, while not as powerful as its desktop counterpart, still lets you crop photos, adjust exposures, and carry out a variety of tasks. You can even create your own presets, which can be a huge time saver when editing photos on your phone or tablet. Photoshop Express also has a healing tool (like you’d use to remove acne in a portrait), blur options, haze reduction, and collage templates.

