Best phone holders for running: comfortable running armbands, belts and vests

It comes as no surprise that during this lockdown period, running has had a huge surge in popularity. It requires no weights, no expert knowledge and barely any gear, you just have to put one foot in front of the other and you are ready to go.

But if you need something to distract you from the high intensity sport or a motivating playlist with high tempo beats to help you go faster for longer, you are going to need somewhere to stash your phone. Whether you use apps like Strava to track your distance and speed, Maps if you get lost or Apply Pay for mid-run snacks (or to pay for the bus home if it all gets a bit much), you will need to be able to store your phone in an easily accessible location that won't interfere with you getting your miles in. It’s likely that it doesn’t fit in the tiny pocket provided on your gym shorts and there’s always the fear when holding it that the very expensive glass device could slip out of your hands and smash into a million pieces.

That’s where this crop of vests, belts and armbands come in handy. In order to exercise hands-free, you can pop them in the pocket to secure it in place. Look out for options that don't rub or chafe, jiggle around, or feel heavy. It’s always helpful to opt for a waterproof design or one fitted with a touchscreen window so you can use it no matter the weather and on the go - and it may even have a little space for your keys, cards, cash or gels.

Shop the running essential.

Freetrain V1 Vest

This vest has revolutionised our runs. If you have been distracted by your possession moving around while you’re pounding the pavement, this handy contraption ensures that you can run hands-free and without jiggling. It has an adjustable and elasticated waistband that fits on top of your running vest or jumper. You then place your phone in the buttoned pocket on the front of the vest that comes down to reveal a touchscreen window that you can access easily and speedily while you are on the move without breaking a stride. There is also additional storage for your necessities; keys, gels or cash and it has reflective detailing for those twilight jogs.

£29.99 | Freetrain

E-Tronic Armband Sleeve

Secure your phone in place on your arm with this sleeve-like holder that offers a lightweight and slim-fitting alternative to bulky phone storage. The material is comfortable and breathable, crafted specifically not to chafe or irritate your skin. The stretchy fabrication leaves enough space for all phone sizes as well as any other essential that you need while you are clocking in the miles. It is available in a range of colours and sizes.

£14.97 | Amazon

Nike Lean Plus Neoprene Armband Phone Case

This classic armband takes a no-fuss, no frills approach. It is designed to fit all phone sizes, even the XL models with a touchscreen window for ease. The product is made from a smooth neoprene fabrication that won’t rub or chafe and has a secure velcro fit.

£17.20 | Amazon

Run Mob Holder

This running holder is not all style over substance even though we are a fan of the utilitarian design. It features one secure pocket for your phone as well as a compression cord to fit the likes of water bottles. There is also an adjustable strap to ensure a secure fit.

£15.37 | Adidas

VUP Universal Running Armband

Taking the traditional running essential to the next level, this band has a 360 degree rotatable construction to make it easier than ever to be able to change song, check maps or whatever else without needing to put a pause on your strides. The bands are made from rubber and so can fit phones of all sizes, while also leaving all the capabilities like FaceID, volume and more intact.

£12.99 | Amazon

Bingo Trade Running Armband Phone Holder

If you like to use running as a way to clear your head and get away from the constant screen time, you may be reluctant to actually bring your phone with. However, for music, maps or security, it is an essential. This band will help you store all your running necessities like your keys, cards or whatever else in a secured pocket without the touchscreen window that may tempt you to constantly be checking your texts. It is also water-resistant and sweat-proof with a breathable construction.

£7.49 | Amazon

Sport2People LED Reflective Running Belt

This belt can fit just about anything inside despite its deceptively small appearance. It is fitted out with multiple expandable pockets to keep everything tightly and securely in place as well as a special headphone port and reflective detailing. It is also water-resistant.

£13.97 | Amazon

FinBurst Running Belt

Given the seal of approval from athletes around the world, this belt allows you to store all your necessities without fear, worry or irritation. The expandable and adjustable belt can hold a surprising amount of possessions but still remains virtually undetectable as you partake in your fitness regime.

£9.49 | Amazon

Befekt Gears Running Belt

This classic running belt has a large capacity to fit phones of all sizes. Keep it stashed away in a secure location while you take your running to the streets and store alongside your other possessions without it getting scratched thanks to the four different pockets. The belt itself has an elasticated waistband and strap as well as a secure and sturdy buckle fastening.

£9.99 | Amazon

Flipbelt Classic Premium Running Belt

There is a reason why Flipbelt is one of the most popular running belts on the market. When you first look at the product, you will be surprised to learn about all the hidden pockets that tuck your possessions away tightly and securely. It has a secure fit to your body without bounce but does not chafe thanks to the soft fabrication and the lack of any buckles.

From £29.68 | Amazon

Verdict

The most seamless and distraction-free holder on this list has got to be the Freetrain V1 Vest. By the very nature of the vest, your phone will stay in place, secure and safe without jiggling around. You can also easily access it while on the move without having to stop your run. The reflective details also add an extra element of security.

