Best Pet Wipes for Dogs And Cats On Amazon - Pogi's Dog Wipes For Allergies Launched

Pet supply manufacturer Pogi’s Pet Supplies is reaching out to dog owners to share that its plant-based pet wipes are available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Grooming-Wipes-Hypoallergenic-Fragrance-Free/dp/B010MVG6ZY

Pogi’s Grooming Wipes are deodorizing wipes for dogs and cats and are an easy way to keep pets smelling fresh and cuddle-friendly. The wipes provide an easy way to wipe away dirt and get rid of odour between baths or trips to the groomer. The conditioning ingredients used in the product, aloe vera extract, vitamin E, and Hawaiian awapuhi extract, help clean, freshen and condition while giving the pets’ coats a healthy shine. Together, these all-natural ingredients create a must-have product for any pet owner. The extra-large, textured design covers even the largest dogs, and they are also thick enough for heavy coats. Additionally, they are hypoallergenic so that even pets with sensitive skin can enjoy being wiped down with ease — all while avoiding bath time.

Pogi’s proudly shares that much like all their other products, the deodorizing wipes are 100% earth-friendly and hypoallergenic, completely free of parabens, alcohol and harsh chemicals. The only other ingredients used in the product are purified water, vitamin E, cucumber extract, polysorbate 20 (water-soluble preservative) and benzoic acid (pH adjuster, prevents the growth of microbes). The wipes come in a size of 8 x 9 inches, making them fit for any pet, no matter how large or small it may be. The product can be purchased in packs of 100, 120, 240 or 400.

Dar Ghafourpour of Pogi’s Pet Supplies says, “Our pets deserve all the love and care that we can give them, and part of that is keeping them clean, free of odour, and 100% cuddle-ready. Our deodorizing plant-based wipes were created with the intent of providing pet owners an easy way to keep their beloved pets clean without having to shampoo and bathe them every time they get a little bit dirty or messy.”

As previously announced, Pogi’s Pet Supplies has made a name for itself by using high-quality, sustainable materials that work great and keep the environment clean to make their products, and many customers have shared positive feedback. Macie Eddie writes in their review on Pogi’s website, “Love these wipes for my kitten! She is a fluffy Persian and gets eye boogers all the time. They can sometimes get crusty, and they are hard to clean out. These wipes help so much and don’t hurt her eyes! They are very lightly scented (if at all) and quite large in surface area. The wipes are also thick enough, so if she gets poop on her butt, I can clean her up with no issues. These are going to last for a while!”

Meanwhile, an Amazon customer praises the company in their 5-star review, stating, “Love these wipes! We have two large rescue dogs, and one has sensitive skin and grass allergies that make him chew incessantly on his paws. He also hates baths and pretty much refuses to take one, so these things are a miracle. I used about six wipes on him from nose to tail, and he seemed to really enjoy the experience. He was visibly cleaner afterward, with a shiny soft coat and a much more pleasant smell about him! We got the ‘unscented’ variety due to his sensitivities, and there was no adverse reaction. The wipes still have a very light fragrance, though, something that’s clean and fresh; I’m guessing it’s coming from the aloe, awapuhi and/or some other ingredient. I’ve also used them to wipe out the other dog’s ears, and they worked like a charm for that too. I would definitely recommend these to other pet owners. In fact, I think I’m going to get another pack to keep in the car for pet and human use alike!”

Those who want to learn about Pogi’s Pet Supplies, Pogi (the founders’ pet and the company’s inspiration), or the range of wide pet products sold by the company, should visit Pogi's Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/73817A15-B86D-447F-B160-79071B9AE13A

