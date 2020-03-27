Are These The Best Penny Stocks To Watch Before The Weekend?

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / The top website for all things penny stocks, PennyStocks.com just released a new, exclusive & informative article titled: Best Penny Stocks To Watch Before The Weekend? The team at PennyStocks.com discusses several penny stocks to watch before the weekend and are all making bigger moves on Friday morning.

Within this article, PennyStocks.com states how: "The market has seen historic moves and it's still not over yet. The government and Federal Reserve are flooding money to protect against the COVID-19 potential fallout. Aside from that, even historically high jobless claims couldn't slow things down. But while broader markets are seeing increased volatility, penny stocks are on fire."

The top site for all things penny stocks continues: "We've seen some of the most consecutive days of multiple 100%+ breakout stocks. While several have seen simple, 1-day moves, others have gone on to rally for days. So what's this mean? In my opinion, it could mean big things for low priced stocks. Heading into the end of the week, where will the attention be next? Here's a quick list of penny stocks to watch before the weekend including BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)."

Read the article from PennyStocks.com titled: Best Penny Stocks To Watch Before The Weekend?<<

