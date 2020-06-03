CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / PennyStocks.com, the best penny stock website for all things small-cap stocks has just released a new article titled: Best Penny Stocks Right Now Under $3.

PennyStocks.com contributor J. Samuel discusses the 3 best penny stocks to watch under $3 as overall market volatility increases in June 2020. Covid-19, protests, riots, unemployment numbers, and countless other current issues have contributed to the stock market's current unpredictable behavior.

The 3 Nasdaq penny stocks mentioned within the article are:

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rearview mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provide its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body-worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. designs manufacture, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

XpresSpa Group Inc (XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of April 6, 2020, it provided its services through 51 locations in 25 airports worldwide. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Contact:

Name: Adam Lawrence

Email: news@pennystocks.com

Phone: (305) 306-3854

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. MIDAM VENTURES LLC, which owns www.PennyStocks.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Please Read Our Full Disclosure Located Here: https://pennystocks.com/disclaimer/.

