Best Peak iRacing Series finishes of the year

Ahead of the ground-breaking eNASCAR broadcast Thursday on NBCSN (5 p.m. ET as part of NASCAR America), let’s count down the top three finishes of the year in NASCAR’s PEAK iRacing Series.

3. The series’ first green-white-checkered finish

A caution at Lap 129 of 134 brought the action to a halt, setting the stage at Kentucky Speedway for the series’ first ever green-white checkered finish. With just two laps remaining in the Bluegrass State shootout, Zack Novak aced the restart and pulled away from second-place finisher Jimmy Mullis to claim victory in the historic finish.

2. Three-wide across the line at Auto Club

The new 2019 aero package made its debut at Auto Club Speedway in March — offering many new challenges and producing one of the best start-to-finish showdowns of the year. After contact at the front of the pack sending the race leader onto the apron, rookie Eric J. Smith bolted to the lead on the last lap. Side-by-side action ensued in the final corner as drivers made it three-wide heading down the homestretch with Smith narrowly edging Keegan Leahy for the win.

1. A photo finish at Talladega

In a thrilling last-lap battle, the field went four-wide as they came around the final turn toward the start/finish line. Chaos ensued as the cars approached the stripe, leaving many spinning and crashing as they came to the end. In the midst of all the mayhem, Nick Ottinger held off points leader Ryan Luza and secured his first checkered flag of the 2019 season in a memorable photo finish.