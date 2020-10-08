The best PC power supply for 2020

Your PC’s power supply is an important component in terms of safety and performance. The right PC power supply should be reliable, have a long lifespan, and protect your machine from issues like overclocking and surges. It’s not one of the first things you think about when putting together a custom build, but it’s an important element nonetheless.

If you need a new PC power supply, our top picks will give you a better idea of which components are a good match for your needs. You might not be familiar with the specs you should look for, but our guide to the best PC power supplies for 2020 is a good place to start your research!

Not sure what you need? Check out our guide on how to measure your PC’s power draw.

The best PC power supply at a glance:

The best PC power supply:

Corsair RM750

View photos Corsair RM750 PSU More

Corsair makes some fantastic power supplies. But many come with very similar naming conventions, so picking our favorite of even that lineup — let alone all PSUs — wasn’t easy. But the RM750 gets the nod for its combination of high-end features and affordable pricing. At not far north of $100, the 750w model isn’t super cheap, but it’s far from expensive. It comes in a number of wattages, so you can save a little if 750w is overkill for you or opt for 850w for just $10 more.

Whichever option you pick, the RM range comes with fully modular cabling, high-quality capacitors, a quiet fan, and modern standby support, which helps this unit get up to speed from standby in under five seconds. The more-expensive RMX range offers slightly higher-quality components, but it’s not quite as efficient. This unit enjoys an 80+ Gold efficiency rating, so you can be sure that you aren’t wasting much power even when your system is running at full tilt.





$125 from Amazon

The best budget PC power supply:

Corsair CX550

View photos Corsair CX550 PSU More

The PSU we recommend in all of our budget gaming system builds is the Corsair CX550. It isn’t a trendsetter or showstopper, but it is a stable and safe power supply. At this kind of price, that’s exactly what you need. It’s available in various other capacities and for just $5 more you can get semi-modular cabling, but this entry-level version is the most affordable and therefore most suited to our favorite budget PSU.

Despite the relatively low cost, you still get a quiet fan, a five-year warranty, and 80+ Bronze certification for reasonable efficiency. Compatible with all modern CPUs and motherboards, this PSU has enough juice to power entry-level gaming PCs, all the way up to relatively high-end systems with powerful graphics cards. Double-check it has enough headroom for your particular GPU on a site like RealHardTech first, but if this falls within your limits, then the CX550 is a fantastic budget power supply to choose.

Story continues