Cooling is an important consideration when putting together a custom build, and the right fan can spruce up the aesthetics of your build. You might also need to upgrade an old PC with a new fan if you’re experiencing overheating issues. Choosing an underperforming fan can result in vents clogged with dust or cause hot air to remain in your machine. Choosing a top-performing fan is also an important step in building a customized PC since this component will ensure that there is proper airflow inside of your custom PC case.

If you’re on the market for a new fan, our selection of the best PC fans for 2020 will come in handy.

The best PC fans at a glance

The best PC fan:

Noctua NF-S12B Redux-1200

Noctua has been making some of the best fans and coolers for almost 15 years and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing. Its NF-S12B Redux-1200 fan is an excellent example of that. It’s high-powered, super quiet, and features a unique blade design to maximize airflow without introducing additional noisy turbulence.

For those who don’t like Noctua’s typical brown and cream color scheme, this fan ditches that in favor of a uniform grey aesthetic that can be accented by colorful anti-vibration mounts (sold separately) if you choose.

The best part of it all, though, is the price. It's barely more expensive than our budget fan.





$14 from Amazon

The best PC fan for watercooling:

Noctua NF-F12 PWM

When it comes to watercooling radiators, average case fans will do a passable job, but they aren’t what you really need. For pushing air through high-density heatsinks like radiators, you need a fan that can generate high-static pressure. That’s where wide-bladed fans like the Noctua NF-F12 PWM come in.

Once again, Noctua’s quality comes to the fore with this fan. It not only delivers high-static pressure, but it does so at whisper quiet noise levels. This would be a great replacement for a closed-loop all-in-one cooler’s stock fans, or a key component in your custom watercooling loop. It would even be a worthy replacement for a loud CPU heatsink fan.

It comes with built-in anti-vibration mounts, to help further reduce noise. It’s a little pricier than some, but it’s one we’d recommend paying for.





$20 from Amazon

The best RGB PC fan:

Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB

