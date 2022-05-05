The Best Outdoor Solar Lights For Your Property

Gabrielle Hondorp
·6 min read
Photo credit: Popular Mechanics; Courtesy Ring
Photo credit: Popular Mechanics; Courtesy Ring


Solar lights are ideal for brightening up your yard or walkway for two reasons. First: Though they can be a bit more expensive than plug-in lights initially, they could save you money in the long run since you won’t need to power them off your home’s electricity (also making them eco-friendly). Second: Since they have no wires and don’t need to be within reach of an outlet, you can place them just about wherever you want as long as they get sunlight during the day. As a bonus, some even come with smart features like motion sensors and remote control through an app. Whatever your reason to buy, we’ve rounded up some of the best solar lights.

Check out quick info below on the top outdoor solar lights, then scroll deeper for more buying info and full reviews of these models, plus other high-ranking options.

How We Selected

In determining the best outdoor solar light, we used two methods. First, we researched expert sources, such as The Spruce and Tom’s Guide. Then we looked at 21,000 customer reviews across retail sites like Amazon, Walmart, and manufacturers’ webpages, to come up with our Consumer Score, which is the percentage of people who bought and rated the products at least four out of five stars.

—STRING LIGHTS—

Ambience Pro

Consumer Score: 90% gave it 4 stars or more
Durable bulbs that turn on and off automatically and provide up to six hours of light

Nothing sets the mood on a summer night like ambient string lights. Hang these where they can soak up the sunlight during the day, and they will give you up to six hours of lighting in the evening. These Edison bulbs are made from shatterproof plastic and can withstand 50 mph winds, temperatures as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and virtually any weather that might come your way. This set is comprised of 12 lights attached to a 27-foot-long cord, which has a solar panel on the end. The lights turn on automatically when fully charged and shut off when they use up their charge. If you’re after some more coverage, check out the 48-foot version.

—WALL LANTERN—

2-Light Solar LED Wall Lantern

Consumer Score: 79% gave it 4 stars or more
A classic look with a modern twist to light up your doorway

Sconces on either side of your front door can really class up the place. But if you don’t have proper wiring, or you’re looking for an easy DIY, solar lanterns are the way to go. These lanterns come in a pack of two for only $23. Though budget-friendly, they look expensive thanks to the crackled glass, and they’re super easy to install since you don’t have to worry about any wires. The bulbs inside put out 10 lumens each, which isn’t incredibly bright. Still, it’s enough to illuminate a porch at night. Best of all, they work on a permanent timer, which turns them on and off without you having to lift a finger.

—LARGE WALKWAY LIGHTS—

Solar Lights

Consumer Score: 93% gave it 4 stars or more
Provide a fire-like light in a sleek (if pricey) package

For those who prefer a vacation vibe and want to light their walkway with tiki torches, these provide that feeling—without the fire hazard. You can adjust the height of each Aityvert light from one foot to a max of almost 3.5 feet. The LEDs give off a flame-like glow and have a life of up to 12 hours in the summer and eight in the winter (depending on how much light the solar panels get during the day) and will turn on and off automatically as they sense the light changes outside. Unfortunately, they’re also relatively expensive. You can buy either a pack of two for $35 or a pack of four for $70, which can quickly add up if you’re trying to line a long walkway.

—EASY INSTALLATION—

Solar Ground Lights

Consumer Score: 95% gave it 4 stars or more
Affordable lighting for your garden or walkway

Solar lights can sometimes come at a significant cost. But for only $26, you get a set of eight of these ground lights. They’re the easiest of any lights to install; simply push them down into the ground as far as you want and let the sun do its job. Each light can last for about 10 hours when fully charged, and while they aren’t incredibly bright, they provide enough light to safely illuminate a path or walkway. They also have an IP65 waterproof rating.

—SMART STEP LIGHT—

Solar Steplight

Consumer Score: 80% gave it 4 stars or more
Motion detection kicks the light on to illuminate stairs and walkways

This Ring light ensures safe, visible steps every hour of the day. At only 4 x 3.5 inches each, they’re small enough to attach to the side of every step without taking up walking space or drawing unwanted attention to themselves. And despite that small footprint, each light provides 50 lumens on each step, giving you a bright, white light.

Since these are made by Ring, they have smart features like motion sensors, which allow the lights to either turn on or brighten when they sense movement (depending on your settings). And, if connected to other Ring products, they can trigger other lights to activate or security cameras and video doorbells to start recording. Unfortunately, that functionality won’t work without the Ring Bridge, which will cost you an extra $50.

—SMART PATH LIGHT—

Solar Pathlight

Consumer Score: 89% gave it 4 stars or more
Like the Steplight, but for a walkway

Another addition to the Ring ecosystem, this path light is adjustable, with a full brightness of 80 lumens. Since it utilizes motion sensors, it can be judicious with its battery usage, turning on only when someone walks by. Like with the Steplight, you can also set the Pathlight to trigger video recording on other Ring devices. But this also means that you’ll once again need the Ring Bridge, which can seriously jack up the price since each light is $35.

—BEST VALUE—

Solar Garden Lights

Consumer Score: 80% gave it 4 stars or more
An affordable set with a lifetime warranty

Not all solar lights are expensive—this set comes with six for only $50. Each puts out 15 lumens (read: they aren’t super bright). But the set will cast enough of a glow to see where you’re going. They are weather-resistant and last up to eight hours when fully charged. Like most models, they turn on at dusk and off at dawn, and installation is as easy as plunging it into soft ground. However, reviewers called out the quality of the customer service and the lifetime warranty.

—BEST FLOODLIGHTS—

Solar Flood Lights

Consumer Score: 87% gave it 4 stars or more
Durable and super-bright

These incredibly bright, wide-angle solar flood lights can detect motion up to 26 feet away, and offer three different settings: security mode, which activates the motion sensor; always-on; and smart brightness, which stays on and gets brighter if motion is detected. They’re an excellent choice for installing above garage doors, featuring 128 cool white LEDs each, an IP65 waterproof rating, and 2200 mAh rechargeable batteries. The only drawback is that you can’t adjust the angle of the solar panels. The bestselling lights come in packs of two and four, and get an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 30,000 reviewers.

