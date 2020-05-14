7 of the best outdoor lights to illuminate your garden or balcony

The best outdoor lighting to make your garden glow. (Getty Images)

Being able to spend more time in our gardens and on our balconies is one of the nicest things about longer, warmer evenings.

But even with the sun setting later and later, sometimes we still need a little bit of manmade help to keep things a glow.

Outdoor lighting, if done right, can create a cosy, romantic, intimate atmosphere and - as well as being practical so that you can keep enjoying your glass of wine once the sun’s gone down - it also helps create a feeling of warmth.

Don’t believe us? Think about your favourite pub garden and we bet it’s the one that has fairy lights up, or bulbs above the tables. See?!

Whether you’re looking to add extra lighting for better visibility after dark, or something purely decorative; we've got a range of options available to suit all styles.

Outdoor lighting that will transform your garden

Festoon Outdoor Line Lights | £65 from John Lewis & Partners

Vintage-inspired festoon lights are a great way to makeover your garden area.

These lights, which plug into the mains, boast 9.5m cable length and are available with clear or vibrant, multicoloured bulbs.

Kolpop Solar Fairy String Lights | £18.99 from Amazon

If you’re looking to transform a small outdoor space, fairy lights are an affordable and effective way to do so.

The efficient solar panel lights, which as 24 metres long, convert sunlight into electrical energy and will automatically light up at night.

Flint Solar Glass Outdoor Light | £10 from John Lewis

With a solar cell and LEDs that last for 20,000 hours, these affordable lanterns are easily placed on tables, shelves, the floor, or hung from trees or your washing line.

The amount of light given off is more suited to building atmosphere than reading Normal People in the dark, but they are also obviously very portable.

You can easily leave them in a sunny part of the garden to charge up before distributing to darker corners as the sunsets.

Home 20 Fishermans Lantern Solar String Lights | £20 from Argos

Illuminate the outdoors in a warm white glow emitted from the energy-efficient LED bulbs. And, because they're solar-powered, all you need to do is set them up somewhere outside and let the sun get to work.

There's no wiring required either, so you can install straight out of the box - they’re perfect for creating a jovial, fun atmosphere.

Outdoor Directional Ground Spike Light | £39 from La Redoute

This simple clean-lined dark grey spike garden light gives a minimalist lighting look and can be used to illuminate paths, driveways or patios.

It’s not an option for those with balconies or concrete patios as it needs to be routed into the grass, but it looks pretty high-end once it’s in.

Plus, the head is also adjustable so the light can be focused on different areas depending on where you are or what you want to light up.

Astro Homefield Outdoor Pendant Ceiling Light | £160 from John Lewis

This outdoor pendant light features a black steel frame and clear glass panes to deliver an attractive industrial look for modern exterior schemes.

Gadsden LED Outdoor Sconce with Motion Sensor | £28.99 from Wayfair

Not only do these lights create pockets of glow around the garden or patio, they can also be used for security purposes.

The sensor lights will turn on for 5-8 seconds when you sense movement or can be programmed to switch on and off at intervals when you aren’t home.



