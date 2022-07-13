Best Oral-B electric toothbrush deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Top discounts on Oral-B Genius and more

·4 min read
(Oral-B / Braun)
(Oral-B / Braun)

When it comes to oral hygiene, sometimes it helps to call in the professionals.

In this instance, we’re referring to Braun’s Oral B, the electric toothbrush pioneer founded in 1938, and which continues to be the purveyor of all things squeaky-clean-teeth related.

The Amazon two-day sales extravaganza is now upon us. Which means brand and retailers are offering incredible deals on everything from tech and toiletries to homeware and hot weather essentials, and Oral-B is no exception.

The brand knows that we mere mortals just can’t help ourselves when it comes to a beauty-related saving and have slashed the prices of its best-selling brushes to help us in our quest for the perfect smile.

These Oral B brushes are a fraction of the price they are usually, so you really ought to snap one up. Don’t delay.

Oral-B Special Edition iO Series 9

Available in five colours, this toothbrush is Oral B’s most high-tech yet. Not only does it remove six times the amount of plaque than a manual toothbrush, but it also has a pressure sensor to help provide optimal cleaning pressure. This may just be the best toothbrush you’ll ever use.

was: £499.99

Buy now £249.99, Amazon

Oral-B iO6 Black Lava Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush

Take your oral care to hi-tech realms. There’s over half price off this electric toothbrush from Oral-B this Black Friday. Packed with features like AI technology, an interactive display and five smart modes, it’s designed to give you your best ever clean.

Was: £300

Buy now £143.99, Amazon

Oral-B Genius X with Artificial Intelligence Blush Pink Electric Toothbrush

Powered by artificial intelligence and equipped with motion sensors, this advanced toothbrush lasts more than two weeks with one full charge and uses motion sensors to monitor pressure (if you’re going too hard on your gums, it will automatically dial the speed of the brush down.

was: £339.99

Buy now £146.11, Amazon

Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence

This toothbrush has AI technology to give you an intuitive brushing experience that helps you brush the way a dentist would recommend. The ultimate brushing companion from the comfort of your own bathroom.

was: £279.99

Buy now £77.10, Amazon

Oral-B Smart 5 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor

This superior toothbrush has five brushing modes including daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care. Using the gum care mode with the Gum Pressure Control will help protect them and will do the job of alerting you if you brush too hard.

was: £169.99

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

Oral-B Smart 4 3D White Electric Toothbrush

Available in black, pink and white, this toothbrush removes 100 per cent more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It has a timer built in to ensure you brush for the recommended amount of time and a pressure sensor that alerts you when your brushing too hard.

was: £129.99

Buy now £49.99, Amazon

Oral-B Pro 3 3900 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush Duo Pack

Now here’s an offer to smile about. Keep those pearly whites gleaming this Black Friday and beyond with Oral-B’s twin pack of electric toothbrushes. The offer includes a docking station for charging - not that you’ll use it often, these brushes can last up to two weeks on a single charge thanks to its long-lasting lithium-Ion battery.

The Pro 3 has tons of other helpful features, such as a pressure sensor to alert when you’re brushing too hard or too softly and three modes to help you get the most from your clean.

Was: £139.99

Buy now £64.89, Amazon

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor

This toothbrush is on the cheaper end of the scale but still a very powerful and effective option. It’s available in white, black and pink to suit all tastes and has three brushing modes to adapt to your needs on the day. The modes include daily clean, whitening and sensitive.

was: £89.99

Buy now £38.83, Amazon

Oral-B Pro 2 2500 Pink

The Oral B Pro 2 removes 100 per cent more plaque than a manual toothbrush and comes with a handy travel-friendly case too.

was: £79.99

Buy now £44.95, Amazon

Oral-B Pro 2 2000

The cheapest of the lot but by no means the least effective. There are two modes on this toothbrush including daily clean and sensitive. There’s also a gum pressure sensor to prevent damage from forcing too hard when brushing.

was: £69.99

Buy now £42.80, Amazon

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor

There’s real-time brushing feedback on this toothbrush that tells you how your brushing as well as five modes, better plaque removal than a manual alternative and a battery life of two weeks.

Was: £219.99

Buy now £59.99, Oral B

