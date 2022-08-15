Best online tile shops to order for delivery in the UK

(Pexels)

Tiles can be a great alternative to carpet, especially in high traffic areas like the hallway, or rooms that require easy cleaning, like the kitchen and bathroom.

If you’re one to jump at the challenge of DIY, small sections like splashbacks are an easy project you can probably do yourself without professional help. Bigger tasks, such as laying brand new floors should be handled by DIY supremos but if you have even a shred of doubt in your ability, heed our advice and just call in the specialists. Fixing errors will be a more costly process in the long run, and, as (we’re sure) they say in the trade: there’s no point crying over spilled grout.

A contestant on this year’s season of Interior Design Masters, Abigail Davis is on hand with tips on how to update your existing tiles.

The interior designer and upcycler says "there’s so much you can do with your existing tiles, such as painting over them using a water-based primer before a waterproof tile paint." She also suggests lifting tired old tiles with stencils - "My favourite brand is Dizzy Duck Designs" - or using peel-and-stick vinyl, which look like the real thing but are virtually fuss free. "They’re perfect for renters", Davis reveals.

The world of tiles may not be one you think of very often, but if you love interiors or you’re about to embark on home improvement renovations, it’s a door you’ve undoubtedly cracked open. Once you’re in, you’ll see how many options there are to choose from; glossy bricks, scalloped ceramic, ornately painted Moorish inspired. The choice is dizzying, and the possibilities? Endless.

While most online tile shops carry garden variety options, there are a few with signature tile style to elevate your home and give it that something extra.

To help create your dream house, we’ve put together the ES Best black book of the best tile shops in the UK. Browse the collection and get the design you can’t stop staring at delivered right to your door.

Wickes

A towering name in the world of DIY, Wickes needs little introduction to anyone who’s even dipped a toe into the world of home improvements.

Amongst the fixtures and fittings, you’ll find a section heaving with tiles made from all kinds of materials - think ceramic, glass, natural stone and porcelain.

Whether you’re hoping to give your bathroom the once over, or you’d like a refreshed look for your dining room floor, there are dozens of tiling options to browse. Add a splash of colour with Wickes Dorset Marron Patterned Ceramic Wall & Floor Tile, designed to offer a mosaic effect.

£34 per sqm.

Buy now £34.00, Wickes

B&Q

The self-appointed home of DIY, there are few home improvement things you can't find at B&Q. If it's tiles you're after, you're in for a treat as there's a huge choice of indoor and outdoor designs to browse. This repeating star pattern will make your walls and floors a focal point, whether you go the whole hog, or create a tiled feature wall.

£35 per sqm, available in a pack of seven.

Buy now £35.00, B&Q

Walls & Floors

When you’re decorating, it’s easy to focus so much on the walls that you completely forget about the floors, throwing carpet or a rug over them as a final thought. Walls & Floors, the leading tile specialists, are on a mission to change that.

The online emporium is teeming with beautiful tiles of every description, lending inspiration and giving your interiors an elevated look. There are bold looks to help your hallway or bathroom pop, and others with reclaimed wood finishes that will create a homely, rustic feel - if that’s what you’re after. As well as the tiles, you can find adhesive, grout, accessories and tools all on the site.

For a splashback with oomph, we like these glazed ceramic brick effect tiles, which come in a high gloss olive green tone.

£42.95 per sqm.

Buy now £42.95, Walls & Floors

Tile & Floor Superstore

Shakespeare’s Juliet may not have minded much when it came to names, but over at Tile & Floor Superstore, they’re taking no chances in ensuring you know exactly what’s on offer.

The tile selection is huge, with more options than you can shake a grout spreader at. From easy-clean floor tiles that’ll fade into the background, to border tiles that will give your walls and floors a literal edge, there are some great designs on offer in every material tiles can possibly be cast from.

Delivering nationwide, flexible finance is on offer so you can spread the cost of your home renovations into more manageable monthly sums.

Buy now, Tile & Floor Superstore

Total Tiles

Can’t be bothered to go out? Spend a night online at Total Tiles, which offers boutique designs at competitive prices. It’s all here, from bathroom, wall and floor tiles to wood effect designs and options for the garden too. You can even choose coordinating floor and tiles to give your room a polished, tied-together look. Once you’ve selected your favourite, don’t forget to pick up adhesive and grout to get the job done from start to finish.

Buy now, Total Tiles

Wallpops at Amazon

Longing to transform your walls and floors, but don’t have the time, money or patience for the real thing? Head to Wallpops’ store on Amazon, which specialises in patterned stick-on tiles.

Simple to use, the strong adhesive tacks on securely to clean floors and walls, allowing you to create a tile effect without going anywhere near a bucket of grout.

The design choice is impressive, from monochrome looks to Moroccan-inspired patterns with prices from around £12.99 for ten tiles.

Buy now £12.99, Amazon

Dunelm

While Dunelm isn’t a tile specialist, it has lots of helpful home solutions and hacks. If you’re looking for a low maintenance DIY project to breathe new life into your rooms without the expense of calling out a tradesperson, the company has plenty of peel and stick options that allow you to do it yourself.

Fake your tiling skills and stick on this vibrant multi colored Azulejos Multicoloured Self Adhesive Kitchen Panel instead. Designed as a stove splashback, it will look just as good by the bathroom sink too.

Buy now £18.00, Dunelm

Topps Tiles

One of the biggest names in the industry, Topps doesn't just offer a world of tiles - it's a whole universe.

As well as the usual lineup of indoor and outdoor tiles, Topps also offers antibacterial tiles to help keep things hygienic and Victorian-style floor options, for those who favour a vintage vibe at home.

Create an Insta-worthy run up to your front door or give your hallway the drama it deserves with geometric patterned tiling. As first impressions go, it doesn't get better than this.

Buy now £31.73, Topps Tiles

Tile Mountain

Wall, floor, laminate and more, there’s plenty of tiles waiting to be picked up and installed in your home at Tile Mountain. Make your bathroom the spa-like sanctuary you always yearned for, or give your outdoor dining set a real setting with paving slabs designed to withstand whatever the outdoors throws at it. This white Terrazzo-style tile offers a contemporary twist to your interiors.

£25.95 per sqm.

Buy now £25.95, Tile Mountain

Victorian Plumbing

Despite its brand name, Victorian Plumbing offers plenty of contemporary fixtures and finishings to give you the home upgrade of your dreams. Find tiles galore online, from border and mosaic styles to panels for a seamless look. The Charlbury Yellow Wall and Floor Tile will give London’s nicest spas a run for their money.

£44.55 per sqm.

Buy now, Victorian Plumbing