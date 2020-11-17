The best online gigs to live-stream, from Liam Gallagher to Dua Lipa

Going live: Dua Lipa and Liam Gallagher (Getty Images)

Just as we were all getting back into the swing of going to real-life gigs again, the second lockdown arrived.

It means live-streamed concerts have made a return, and while we all enjoyed catching a glimpse inside our favourite artists’ homes first time round, this new breed of virtual events are taking things to a new level.

Here’s our guide to the best of them.

Lockdown Live

Brixton Courtyard, the new outdoor venue set-up by Brixton Jamm during the pandemic, has moved its winter programme online. The DJ sets will still be coming thick and fast though — highlights include Norman Jay MBE, Kiara Scuro and DJ Yoda — with fashion events, talks, dance classes and more.

Running now, lockdownlive.tv

Burna Boy

Getty Images for BET

O2 Academy Brixton will host a number of live-streamed gigs in November, with the first of them to feature Burna Boy. The Nigerian sensation will play some of the biggest tracks from his latest album Twice as Tall, and it’ll be broadcast exclusively via the MelodyVR app. If you’ve got a corresponding virtual reality headset, you can wear it for the full immersive experience, but it’s viewable on a smartphone too.

8.30pm, November 18, academymusicgroup.com

Christmas Set For Love

DJs of all stature and experience are being encouraged to take part in this Christmas edition of Set For Love, the world’s largest simultaneous DJ live stream. Previous events raised more than £80,000 for charity, aiding communities in developing countries. This time round, Carl Cox and Sasha are among the high-profile artists getting involved in a three-day marathon.

From 3pm, November 20, setforlove.blackbaud-sites.com

The Libertines: RKD TV

AFP via Getty Images

Music, comedy, poetry and more will populate the bill at this two-hour live-stream organised by The Libertines. It’ll all take place down in Margate, at the band’s Albion Rooms hotel, and feature performances from each band member. The likes of Matt Forde will be cracking jokes, while fans are also being encouraged to submit their own work for potential inclusion.

9pm, November 21, arevea.com

Fontaines D.C.

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. were one of the hardest touring bands of 2019, playing festival after festival and gig after gig. Like everyone, they’ve been forced to take a rest this year, but they’re back doing what they do best at this O2 Academy Brixton show — another instalment of the MelodyVR series.

8.30pm, November 23, academymusicgroup.com

Dua Lipa: Studio 2054

Getty Images

This live-stream from Dua Lipa looks like it’ll be a fair few cuts above the average bedroom live-stream session. The show will see the singer “move through custom-built sets, surreal TV shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”. FKA Twigs is the first special guest announced, with more in the pipeline.

8.30pm, November 27, dualipa.com

Defected: We Dance As One

House music label Defected ran some hugely popular live streams during the first lockdown, and now it’s returning with this new three-part series, staffed in part by professionals who have lost work during the pandemic. The first one took place in October, with sets from big names including Carl Cox and Camelphat.

November 27 and December 31, defected.com

Kaiser Chiefs

Getty Images for Formula 1

Kaiser Chiefs play their first live show since selling out the O2 back in February here at O2 Academy Brixton, which again will be streamed via Melody VR. Expect cuts from their 2019 album, Duck, as well as all the hits that made them famous back in the Noughties.

8pm, November 28, academymusicgroup.com

Blossoms

The last of the MelodyVR gigs taking place down in Brixton, this time it’s the turn of Stockport indie favourites Blossoms. For many of us, it’ll be the first chance to hear live cuts from their chart-topping January album, Foolish Loving Spaces.

8.30pm, December 3, academymusicgroup.com

Liam Gallagher: Down By The River Thames

Apology: Liam Gallagher said sorry for involving his relatives in the disputeIan Gavan/Getty Images

Following in the river-faring footsteps of The Clash, The Sex Pistols and Stormzy, Liam Gallagher will become the latest music icon to play live on the Thames. As he floats down the river, the Mancunian will play through hits from his two solo albums, as well as “some stone cold Oasis classics”. MelodyVR are involved with this one too, adding a virtual reality element to proceedings.

8pm, December 5, livenation.co.uk

The Cinematic Orchestra

Making their first public appearance since before lockdown hit, the Cinematic Orchestra will play live from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall at this streamed gig. Recorded in November, but broadcast here for the first time, the show will will a career-spanning setlist, including their most recent album, To Believe.

8pm, December 11, southbankcentre.co.uk

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live

Damon Albarn returned in October with Song Machine, perhaps his strongest Gorillaz project to date. The tracks will make their live debut at these events, with three performances across three different time zones. First up, it’s Asia, Australia and New Zealand, followed by North and South America, and then finally the UK, Europe and Africa.

7pm, December 13, gorillazlivenow.com

Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service

Carol services don’t come much more star-studded than this one. Held in aid of the Nordoff Robbins music therapy charity, the online event will be hosted by disco legend Nile Rodgers, with Sir Cliff Richard dropping in to play a few festive numbers. Elsewhere, there will be contributions from the likes of Florence Welch, Roger Daltrey and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

7pm, December 15, carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk