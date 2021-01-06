Best online clothing sales to shop right now: the January deals you don’t want to miss

Christmas is over, we are in lockdown and the most wonderful time of the year has quickly turned into one of the most miserable. So… it’s time for some retail therapy.

We are looking to small pleasures - the email that your order is on its way, the ring of the postman, the thrill of opening the parcel and most of all, the brand new sartorial statement that will become the new focal point of your lockdown looks.

The sales are on and you can make the most of them for a wardrobe overhaul at our favourite high street heroes where you can shop with up to 70 per cent off some of the biggest brands. Retailers like Nike, ASOS and more are treating customers to deals across the board on clothing, accessories and shoes.

We have gathered the best sales to simplify the online shopping experience.

ASOS

The final sale is on with additional reductions. There is up to 80 per cent off winter styles over at ASOS. This includes over 5,000 pieces across jackets, knits and more.

Topshop

There are further sales going down at Topshop. Get up to 70 per cent off cold-weather clothing. Run, don't walk.

Nike

The end of season sale is on and sportswear giant Nike is giving you the chance to cop classic shoes, apparel and new drops with up to 50 per cent off. Students can also get 10 per cent off.

John Lewis

The clearance sale is still going down at John Lewis across womenswear and menswear with reductions - up to 50 per cent off - on selected items, homeware, electricals, and baby essentials.

EGO

Shop on-trend styles from EGO with 50 to 80 per cent off everything.

& Other Stories

At & Other Stories, you can shop it's seriously stylish selection of autumn and winter-ready items with great reductions. We’ve added a whole host of items to our baskets.

H&M

The sales extravaganza party never ends at H&M with up to 70 per cent off across men's, women's, childrenswear and the brand's home collections.

New Look

At New Look, get 25 per cent off loungewear, coats and more.

Monki

The sale is on over at Monki where you can get up to 70 per cent off its range of fashion staples.

Cos

Shop Cos' covetable minimalistic aesthetic with 50 per cent off both men’s and womenswear.

Ghost

With some of the prettiest dresses, skirts and tops on the market, get up to 70 per cent off staple wardrobe additions at Ghost.

Urban Outfitters

There are new lines added at Urban Outfitters where there are further reductions on thousands of products across womenswear, menswear and home essentials. Shop with up to 75 per cent off.

Joules

There are further reductions over at Joules as part of the brand's clearance sale where you can now shop women's, men's, kids and baby apparel with up to 60 per cent off. There’s also three for two on gifts.

Monsoon

There’s 50 per cent off during the winter sale at Monsoon so you can get your hands on your favourite fashion items to wrap up in style throughout the winter.

The White Company

Further reductions are going down at The White Company. Don't underestimate the clothing offering where stunning and sumptuously soft pieces are on offer with up to 60 per cent off.

Reiss

Everything in the Reiss outlet sale is now up to 60 per cent off across both women's and menswear. Get over half price on selected sophisticated and elegant pieces for all your work or formal occasion needs.

Wallis

Prepare for the British winter with up to 30 per cent off absolutely everything at Wallis and 70 per cent off in the sale.

Farfetch

Give your wardrobe the refresh it needs with the help of Farfetch who have cut prices across designer clothing for both men and women. Make the most of an extra 20 per cent off sale.

Hobbs

Hobbs is hosting a sale of up to 70 per cent off on new season wares and beyond so you can get all dressed up even if you have nowhere to go.

M&S

There are so many reductions going on at M&S that you'll want to add it all to your basket. Clothing-wise, there's 30 per cent off a whole host of women's clothing. You can also get 25 per cent off a whole host of men's formal wear and buy one, get one half price on a range of men's casual clothing.

Bravissimo

With swimwear, clothing and lingerie for bigger busted women, there are huge reductions at Bravissimo.

Karen Millen

Find fashion gems at Karen Millen with up to 75 per cent off winter staples with an extra 10 per cent off.

AllSaints

The sale just keeps getting better and better at AllSaints with further reductions. Get up to 50 per cent off hundreds staple items in the brand's outlet offers that extends to dresses, jackets, t-shirts, accessories and knitwear.

