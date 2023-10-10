Stanley, YETI and Brümate tumblers and travel mugs are on sale for October Prime Day — as low as $18

The popular Stanley Quencher tumbler has been inescapable this year, and with the October Prime Day event officially underway, now is the best time to snag this best seller and tons of other notable drinking tumblers while they’re on super sale for the massive two-day savings event.

Today and tomorrow (Oct. 10 and 11), for October Prime Day, shop the six best-selling tumblers from Stanley, YETI, Brümate, and more for as low as $18.

Sizes range from 16 ounces to a whopping 32 ounces, so you will find something that fits your needs in both capacity, insulation and style. Best of all, these are all extremely practical. So, whether you’re looking for a tumbler just for increasing your water intake or need something super insulated to keep your hot drinks like coffee or tea scorching throughout the day, these are the best drinking tumblers to buy.

Check out the six best drinking tumbler deals below.

Amazon Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug (16 Oz) $18 $25 Save $7 Everyone's been raving about the Stanley Quencher, but its long-standing best-selling travel mug is its first major product win. It's leak-proof, comes in two sizes (16 oz and 20 oz), has double-walled vacuum insulated, packs both hot and cold drinks and is literally made for traveling. It keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours, cold for up to 10 hours and iced for up to a whopping 30 hours. $18 at Amazon

Amazon BrüMate Toddy 100% Leakproof Insulated Coffee Mug (16 oz) $24 $30 Save $6 Gorgeous aesthetics aside, this tumbler is one of the most practical gives its size and performance. It's 100% leakproof and is heavily insulated. Shoppers also particularly love that it has a sturdy handle that most travel mugs and tumblers don't have. It comes in multiple colors and finishes, has a double-threaded lid for maximum sealing and keeps drinks hot or cold for hours on end. $24 at Amazon

Amazon YETI Rambler Stackable Vacuum Insulated Mug (10 oz) $25 $29 Save $4 YETI is known as the tumbler brand with the widest color assortment and this one's no exception. This vacuum-insulated, stainless steel stackable travel mug comes in a whopping 25 colors. The MagSlider Lid adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping. however, the lid is not leakproof and won't prevent spills like some of the others on this list. $25 at Amazon

