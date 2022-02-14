The Best NYFW Street Style Looks Featured Bold Colors & Futuristic Details

As another pandemic spring approaches, we’re all looking forward to a warmer and (hopefully) better future. And New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 is giving us a few ideas on how to dress for it.



Street style has so far reflected a collective yearning for optimism, from hot pink puffer coats and metallic details to metaverse-ready sunglasses. There were also trends we’ve witnessed over the past year, like neon color combos and Bridgerton-inspired corsets that suggest we’re in for our own kind of Victorian futurism.



Retro-futuristic fashion is one of the dominant runway trends this season, with designers like Christian Siriano and Maisie Wilen showcasing their fashion versions of what a post-pandemic, semi-dystopian world will look like. It’s no surprise, then, that the streets are already reflecting that.



Ahead, take a look at some of the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week so far.

A snow white moment. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.

When in doubt, add more pink. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Moon walking in Moon boots. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Heading to 2050. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Victorian-inspired minimalism is so 2022. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Giving The Matrix a run for its money. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Neon is a neutral. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Lazy girl outfit but make it fun. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.

Let the print do the talking. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Spring has almost sprung. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

