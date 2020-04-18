The Best Nordstrom Rack Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including a $24 Urban Decay Naked Palette

You don’t have to leave your home — or spend hours browsing on the Internet — to score a deal this weekend.

Nordstrom Rack is packed with incredible savings right now on popular brands like Urban Decay, Kate Spade, Adidas, Nike, and more — and we rounded up some of the best ones for you below. Shoppers can score massive discounts (we’re talking up to 64 percent off the retailer’s already marked-down prices) on clothing, shoes, beauty, and home decor.

Best Nordstrom Rack Sales:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2513485%2Furban-decay-naked-ultimate-basics-eyeshadow-palette" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2513485/urban-decay-naked-ultimate-basics-eyeshadow-palette" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2513485/urban-decay-naked-ultimate-basics-eyeshadow-palette" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette</a>, $24.97 (orig. $54)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F3126716%2Fbare-minerals-bounce-blur-5-piece-makeup-kit-golden-deep" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/3126716/bare-minerals-bounce-blur-5-piece-makeup-kit-golden-deep" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="BareMinerals Bounce & Blur Five-Piece Makeup Kit" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/3126716/bare-minerals-bounce-blur-5-piece-makeup-kit-golden-deep" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">BareMinerals Bounce & Blur Five-Piece Makeup Kit</a>, $39.97 (orig. $68)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F3107335%2Fkate-spade-new-york-leather-angelica-crossbody-bag" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/3107335/kate-spade-new-york-leather-angelica-crossbody-bag" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Kate Spade New York Leather Crossbody Bag" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/3107335/kate-spade-new-york-leather-angelica-crossbody-bag" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Kate Spade New York Leather Crossbody Bag</a>, $99.97 (orig. $278)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2916290%2Fconverse-chuck-taylor-all-star-knit-shoreline-sneaker" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2916290/converse-chuck-taylor-all-star-knit-shoreline-sneaker" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Knit Shoreline Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2916290/converse-chuck-taylor-all-star-knit-shoreline-sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Knit Shoreline Sneaker</a>, $44.97 (orig. $60)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2930533%2Fnike-flex-experience-rn-9-running-sneaker" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2930533/nike-flex-experience-rn-9-running-sneaker" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nike Flex Experience RN 9 Running Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2930533/nike-flex-experience-rn-9-running-sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Nike Flex Experience RN 9 Running Sneaker</a>, $49.97 (orig. $65)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2784962%2Fsteve-madden-kailey-sandal" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2784962/steve-madden-kailey-sandal" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Steve Madden Kailey Sandal" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2784962/steve-madden-kailey-sandal" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Steve Madden Kailey Sandal</a>, $39.97 (orig. $54.97)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2738832%2Fadidas-grand-court-leather-sneaker" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2738832/adidas-grand-court-leather-sneaker" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Adidas Grand Court Leather Sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2738832/adidas-grand-court-leather-sneaker" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Adidas Grand Court Leather Sneaker</a>, $49.97 (orig. $65)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2049839%2Fsorbus-acrylic-6-drawer-top-organizer-cosmetics-makeup-jewelry-storage-case-display-set" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2049839/sorbus-acrylic-6-drawer-top-organizer-cosmetics-makeup-jewelry-storage-case-display-set" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Sorbus Six-Drawer Makeup and Jewelry Organizer" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2049839/sorbus-acrylic-6-drawer-top-organizer-cosmetics-makeup-jewelry-storage-case-display-set" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Sorbus Six-Drawer Makeup and Jewelry Organizer</a>, $37.97 (orig. $49)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fevents%2F378242%2Fproducts%2F1725648%2Fhoney-can-do-extra-large-vacuum-pack-set-of-2" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/events/378242/products/1725648/honey-can-do-extra-large-vacuum-pack-set-of-2" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Honey-Can-Do Extra Large Vacuum Pack" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/events/378242/products/1725648/honey-can-do-extra-large-vacuum-pack-set-of-2" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Honey-Can-Do Extra Large Vacuum Pack</a>, $14.97 (orig. $22.99)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2846691%2Ffitbit-versa-smartwatch-34-mm" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2846691/fitbit-versa-smartwatch-34-mm" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Fitbit Versa Smartwatch" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2846691/fitbit-versa-smartwatch-34-mm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Fitbit Versa Smartwatch</a>, $129.97 (orig. $199.97)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fevents%2F378362%2Fproducts%2F2975536%2Fle-creuset-limited-time-grey-ombre-4-5-qt-signature-round-dutch-oven%3F" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/events/378362/products/2975536/le-creuset-limited-time-grey-ombre-4-5-qt-signature-round-dutch-oven?" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Le Creuset Gray Ombre Round Dutch Oven" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/events/378362/products/2975536/le-creuset-limited-time-grey-ombre-4-5-qt-signature-round-dutch-oven?" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Le Creuset Gray Ombre Round Dutch Oven</a>, $255.97 (orig. $320)

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=PEO%2CTheBestNordstromRackDealstoShopThisWeekend%E2%80%94Includinga%2424UrbanDecayNakedPalette%2Cjessicaleighmattern%2CUnc%2CPos%2C7818825%2C202004%2CI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2049791%2Fsorbus-beige-foldable-drawer-divider-storage-boxes-set-of-4%3Fcolor%3DNO%20COLOR" data-unprocessed-href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2049791/sorbus-beige-foldable-drawer-divider-storage-boxes-set-of-4?color=NO%20COLOR" data-ecommerce="true" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.nordstromrack.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Sorbus Beige Foldable Drawer Dividers" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2049791/sorbus-beige-foldable-drawer-divider-storage-boxes-set-of-4?color=NO%20COLOR" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">Sorbus Beige Foldable Drawer Dividers</a>, $15.97 (orig. $29.99)

The department store, which is Nordstrom’s less expensive sister store, is currently offering a wide array of deals in addition to its special designer sales. While you’re bound to find discounts across the whole site, you won’t want to miss Nordstrom Rack’s new Kate Spade New York sale, which features designer finds starting at $9.97, and its Anthropologie Home shopping event, which also includes pieces starting at just $9.97.

Story continues

Among the big savings you’ll find below, there are bargain prices on beauty and makeup, including one of Urban Decay’s wildly popular Naked palettes and BareMinerals kits in a range of shades. Shoppers can also score some incredible offers on high-end finds from Le Creuset and even tech deals, like Fitbit’s top-rated Versa smartwatch.

Given the widespread store closures happening right now, the retailer is also offering extended returns, ensuring that you’ll have plenty of time to bring back items you don’t want. (Self-service returns by mail are also an option.) Shop our curated list of deals right here or browse all of the current offers at NordstromRack.com.

Buy It! Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette, $24.97 (orig. $54); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! BareMinerals Bounce & Blur Five-Piece Makeup Kit, $39.97 (orig. $68); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Leather Crossbody Bag, $99.97 (orig. $278); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Knit Shoreline Sneaker, $44.97 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Flex Experience RN 9 Running Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Kailey Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $54.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Leather Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sorbus Six-Drawer Makeup and Jewelry Organizer, $37.97 (orig. $49); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Extra Large Vacuum Pack, $14.97 (orig. $22.99); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Fitbit Versa Smartwatch, $129.97 (orig. $199.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Gray Ombre Round Dutch Oven, $255.97 (orig. $320); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sorbus Beige Foldable Drawer Dividers, $15.97 (orig. $29.99); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.