The best Nokia 8.3 cases and covers

The Nokia 8.3 is one of the best pure Android phones you can get right now. Its PureView camera delivers incredible quality for the price, and its long-lasting battery and 5G compatibility make it a worthwhile investment. We loved the Nokia 8.3’s Android One software and its large and attractive display — which is why it received our Recommended Product award.

Naturally, you will want to protect the Nokia 8.3 when you buy it. It isn’t the most expensive phone you can buy, but it isn’t exactly cheap either at $700. Here are some of the best cases you can get for the Nokia 8.3 right now.

Damondy Silicone Gel Case

The Damondy silicone gel case has a lot to offer for new Nokia 8.3 owners. It is soft to the touch, yet offers plenty of shock absorption. The soft touch also makes it comfortable to hold, and it doesn’t have the rigid feel of plastic cases. It has a textured back that wraps around the sides of the phone, which makes it easier to grip and prevents the device from slipping out of your hands. The case’s precise cutouts also fit nicely around the camera, buttons, and ports for a snug and functional fit. The case has a raised edge around the camera and screen to help prevent scratches. The Damondy case also comes in three colors: Green, blue, and black. It’s an affordable and functional case that checks all the boxes for most users.





$8 from Amazon

Kwmobile Clear TPU Case

Cases are important accessories for smartphones, but they can also be bland. Most come in black or gray, or even clear if you want to have an unobstructed view of your device. If you don’t want to make your phone another black slab, consider a colorful TPU case from Kwmobile. The case itself is translucent, but it is also tinted pink toward the top and blue toward the bottom. Combine it with the black design of the Nokia 8.3, and you have a vibrant and eye-catching case that will make your phone stand out. The TPU is also soft and flexible, which makes it good for shock absorption should you drop your phone. The precise cutouts match the buttons as well, so you don’t have to worry about losing any functionality. However, it’s not the thickest case around, so consider something thicker if you want more drop protection.

