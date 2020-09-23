Super Smash Bros. fever has kept the GameCube controller alive far longer than the GameCube itself. Many players fell in love with how Super Smash Bros. Melee played with a GameCube controller. Nintendo kept the native GameCube controller support for the Wii (at least at first) before moving on from the controller with the Wii U. Or so we thought.

When Super Smash Bros. Brawl launched, Nintendo released an adapter to support up to four GameCube controllers on Wii U. The Nintendo Switch received the same treatment when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched in late 2018. The official Nintendo adapter is, sadly, hard to find for a reasonable price, but there are numerous options that get the job done. We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch GameCube controller adapters below.

The cool thing about connecting GameCube controllers to your Switch is that you can use them with virtually any game. While the main draw is reliving the Melee-feeling in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, GameCube controllers can act much like the more expensive Pro Controllers, giving you a more traditional controller option for both AAA games and indies on Switch.

Pdobq adapter

Closely resembling the official Nintendo adapter, the Pdobq adapter is a great option. It’s slightly smaller than Nintendo’s adapter, but it has identical functionality. The Pdobq adapter supports four wired GameCube controllers. If you own a second adapter, you can enjoy up to eight-player local multiplayer with compatible games. You don’t need to download a driver to use it on Switch, and it’s also compatible with Wii U, PC, and Mac. Switching between console and PC mode is as simple as pressing a button. Pdobq’s adapter supports rumble and turbo features for applicable GameCube controllers.

$15 from Amazon

Mayflash adapter

Mayflash’s adapter was first introduced in 2015 for Wii U and remains one of the most popular third-party GameCube adapters today. It has a more box-like design that may be more appealing to some. The Mayflash adapter has four GameCube controller inputs and works with Switch, Wii U, PC, and Mac. The plug-and-play design means that you don’t need a driver to play games on any platform (a driver is required for vibration on PC, though). Like the Pdobq adapter, you can plug two adapters into your Switch for eight-player local multiplayer. The Mayflash has the same features as the Pdobq adapter, so the decision here is largely a matter of aesthetics.

