Best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK for August 2022
Launched in 2017, you may think that the Nintendo Switch, five years later, would have become old news. But that’s far from the case.
Popularity for these devices are still relatively high, especially with the launch of the OLED, and as of February 2022, sales for the Switch topped 100 million, replacing the Wii console as the best selling Nintendo product.
The console’s easy to use and portable nature makes it a hit with both seasoned gaming pros and novices alike. There are also an impressive number of games that are designed specifically to be played on a Nintendo Switch, for example Super Mario, which adds to the desirability of the product.
As one of the fastest selling games consoles of all time, it’s no wonder that the Nintendo Switch can be pretty pricey, ranging between £250 and £350. Once extras such as more controllers or particular games are added in, prices can skyrocket even further.
If you’re looking for great Nintendo Switch deals on either the console, games or great value bundles then read on and discover how much you could save this month.
CONSOLE DEALS
There are currently three Nintendo Switch models out there: the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED. They range in price from the Lite to OLED and offer gamers different features. Notably, the OLED offers greater power efficiency and brightness whilst the Lite is handheld only so is easier to travel with.
There are also a number of accessories that can be added to the Nintendo Switch such as wheel controllers, extra controllers and charging docks. Shop below for the best prices on those.
Nintendo Switch
Was: 299.99
Buy now £249.00, Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
Was: £319.99
Buy now £304.99, Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
Was: £199.99
Buy now £191.00, Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Was: £209.99
Buy now £189.00, Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey
Was: £199.99
Buy now £169.00, On Buy
Nintendo Switch - Pro Controller
Was: £69.99
Buy now £49.99, Amazon
PowerA Nintendo Switch Charging Dock for 4 Joy-Con
Was: £14.99
Buy now £12.99, Currys
BUNDLE DEALS
Offering the console itself alongside some of the most popular games on the market, bundle deals give real bang for you buck. They are designed to work out cheaper than purchasing both separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon 1.1 Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Was: £379.99
Buy now £353.00, Very
Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Animal Crossing
Was: £259.99
Buy now £230.00, Amazon
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Was: £381.97
Buy now £375.00, Amazon
Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) + Sports Party (Code in Box) + Rayman Legends (Code in Box) + Monopoly (Code In Box)
Was: £341.96
Buy now £277.89, Amazon
GAME DEALS
If you already own a Nintendo Switch and are looking for ways to maximise your console, explore the games below - all of which are available with great discounts.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Was: £24.99
Buy now £14.95, Amazon
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Was: £44.99
Buy now £39.99, Argos
LEGO Jurassic World (Nintendo Switch)
Was: £34.99
Buy now £19.99, Amazon
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain
Was: £24.99
Buy now £17.99, Amazon
Carnival Games
Was: £14.99
Buy now £12.99, Amazon
Nintendo Switch Sports
Was: £39.99
Buy now £32.99, Amazon
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
Was £49.99
Buy now £39.95, Amazon
Ring Fit Adventure
Was: £69.99
Buy now £54.95, Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Was: £49.99
Buy now £38.95, Amazon