The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for October 2020

Ninja Foodi multipurpose appliances let you enjoy cooking almost as much as eating the results. In addition to cooking delicious meals, Ninja Foodi multifunction kitchen appliances save time, money, and counter space.

We monitor major online merchant sales on Ninja Foodi multifunction cooking appliances and update this post weekly to include the best deals we find. We also include select deals on single-purpose Ninja appliances, especially the high-performance blenders that attracted many to the brand before the Foodi line.

With a Ninja Foodi on your counter, what will you cook? Ninja Foodi recipes

Any new kitchen appliance in your home is only as good as the dishes or meals you put on the table after using it. Unless you have previous experience using a multifunction pressure cooker, for example, setting one on the counter doesn’t automatically result in snacks and meals appearing out of the air. To begin, you’re going to need recipes to follow, at least until you become familiar with the new appliance’s operation and learn what you can and can’t do with it.

Ninja Kitchen has resources on its website for home cooks with Ninja Foodi appliances. Under the heading “Have fun with your Foodi,” the Ninja Foodi recipes website pages include Kickstarter 101 recipes for herb-roasted chicken, panko-crusted cod with quinoa, baked macaroni and cheese, and teriyaki chicken, broccoli, and rice. These four recipes introduce you to using the Foodi for familiar foods.

Once you get a feel for the basics with a Ninja Foodi, the next tool in the Ninja Kitchen, “Let’s get cooking,” is a collection of nearly 200 recipes with a selection tool. You can filter recipes by meal type, season (including holidays), cooking style, dietary preference, cuisine, and difficulty level. Each recipe has photographs of the finished dish along with prep times, cooking times, and the number of servings.

The Ninja Kitchen website also has a more extensive recipe repository with hundreds of recipes for all Ninja brand appliances, so you should never run out of new ideas.

In addition to the recipes, the Ninja Foodi Kitchen includes guides with cooking tips and tricks, and charts for crisping, steaming, and pressure cooking.

Finally, if you still want more help coming up with new ideas for dishes or meals, the Ninja website lists its collection of officially licensed Ninja cookbooks for every type of Ninja appliance.

