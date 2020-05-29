The best new Netflix movies and shows to binge-watch right now

Some of the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch right now

Space Force (May 29)

Available: Worldwide

From the team that brought you The Office US... wait, you need more convincing? Okay, okay. Starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz, Space Force is the latest comedy series from Netflix that centres on a group of people tasked with establishing a new United States Armed Force – in space. Steve Carell's character General Mark Naird is in charge, so prepare for hilarious hijinks as they attempt to get boots on the moon!

The Notebook (May 29)

Available: UK

Torn apart by class in 1940s America, this adaptation of Nicholas Spark's best-selling novel is a guaranteed tear-jerker. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook has finally been added back to UK Netflix after some fans were left confused at an edited ending that altered the story's conclusion. Not to fear, the original theatrical cut is now available in all its glory.

The Lovebirds (May 22)

Available: Worldwide

The Lovebirds was originally meant for cinemas. But then, the coronavirus scuppered all our cinema plans. Now, the movie – which centres on Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple who get embroiled in a murder mystery – is coming to Netflix, and is well worth a watch for anyone after a light romantic comedy.

White Lines (May 15th)

Available: Worldwide

From the creators of Money Heist – that show everyone else seems to watch but nobody you actually know – comes White Lines. The show takes place on a paradise island filled with drugs, sex, and murder. Watch yourself.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (May 13th)

Available: Worldwide

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns – but this time with an interactive episode that lets you control what happens to Kimmy. The episode starts with the eponymous d0-gooder preparing to get married to an English prince (Daniel Radcliffe) before discovering that The Reverend may have another bunker of women. Does she save the day or continue her wedding plans? You decide!

The Eddy (May 8th)

Available: Worldwide

Jazz hands at the read. Damien Chazelle's first series lands at Netflix and – as you would expect from the mastermind behind Whiplash and La La Land – there's going to be lots of music. The show follows Elliot Udo (Andre Holland) who's running a jazz club called The Eddy in modern-day Paris. However, he struggles to keep the place open and get involved with some questionable practices. Cue drama.

Hollywood (May 1st)

Available: Worldwide

American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy helps bring the Golden Age of Tinseltown to life with this miniseries depicting the sun, sex, and scandals that permeated the period.

Extraction (April 24th)

Available: Worldwide

Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a man tasked with extracting the child of a drug lord out of the clutches of those who want him dead. What sounds simple soon unravels into a heart-pounding action flick that includes one of the most fantastic one-take sequences you're likely to see on Netflix or anywhere else for that matter.

The Last Dance (April 20th)

Available: UK

Week-to-week watches are at a premium now, so why not settle in every Monday for a slice of the G.O.A.T? This 10-part documentary examines basketball star Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls and is a slam dunk in every respect.

The Innocence Files (April 15th)

Available: Worldwide

Netflix delivers another true crime series that's sure to grip the world. With this one, though, you're not just getting one case wrongful conviction – but eight. Each one has been uncovered by the nonprofit organisation the Innocence Project, who worked tirelessly to overturn each case.

Code 8 (April 11th)

Available: UK, US

With The New Mutants on Disney Plus delayed inevitably, you're going to have to look somewhere else for your X-Men fix. Luckily, Code 8 has arrived on Netflix. The movie – based on a short film – centres on a world where 4% of Earth's population have superpowers. They're not heroes; but vilified by the public. You can see where this one's going...

Brew Brothers (April 10th)

Available: Worldwide

In need of a new It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fix? Well, Netflix has you covered. Their new original series, Brew Brothers, takes cues from the long-running sitcom, as two estranged brothers run a startup brewery. Sounds like a recipe for some fun beer-related antics.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (April 5th)

Available: US

Yorgos Lanthimos directs this thrilling, creepy as hell movie that starts with a bloody heart pumping on screen. Yes, that's the opening frame – so if you're squeemish, maybe don't give this one a whirl. Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman plays parents to Barry Keoghan and Alicia Silverstone in this remarkable, unnerving flick.

Community (April 1st)

Available: UK, US

Welcome to Greendale! The beloved college comedy is finally back on Netflix and fans couldn’t be happier. Smart social commentary offered with a side of loveable characters and real belly laughs make it hard to resist Dan Harmon’s creation. While it might feel like we’re stuck in the darkest timeline, there is lots of light to be found in the 6 seasons of Community. Become a Greendale human being and enroll today!

The Matrix

Available: UK

If you still haven’t seen this sci-fi masterpiece, now is your time. Referenced time and time again in all your favourite movies and TV shows, The Matrix holds up all these years later thanks to it’s bold fight choreography and thrilling original story. In the movie, computer programmer Thomas (Keanu Reeves) finds himself fighting for his life – and the truth – in an alternate reality known as the Matrix. Will you take the red or blue pill?

Ozark season 3 (March 27th)

Available: Worldwide

It's been almost two years since Ozark season 2, yet only six months have passed in the series. Marty's casino is up and running, but the criminal and wife Wendy are still fighting for control of the family’s destiny. It's Wendy who plots for expansion – and things, as they always do, go inevitably wrong.

Tiger King (March 21st)

Available: Worldwide

There's a reason this true-crime series has been called "utterly bonkers" by viewers – it's simply so ridiculous that believing eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic is a Danny Bride character makes more sense than Joe Exotic being a real person. There are few words that can do this internet sensation justice – just watch the trailer and then get going on the series already!

The Letter for the King (March 20th)

Available: Worldwide

Heroic Knights and an epic quest, Netflix’s newest series promises a coming-of-age story in a mystical Medieval Kingdom. Based on the best-selling dutch novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt, the fantasy adaptation follows Tiuri (Amir Wilson) on a perilous journey to face a prince who threatens to bring eternal darkness to all the land.

Silver Linings Playbook (March 16th)

Available: US

In this romantic dramedy, Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) moves home with his parents after seeking treatment for bipolar disorder. Newly determined to win back his estranged wife, Pat finds help in the form of Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) who promises to help him – but only if he enters a dance competition with her. Sounds fair. Director David O’Russell expertly toes the line between cynicism and hopefulness, and with an award-winning cast on top form, Silver Linings Playbook is as emotionally captivating as it is joyful.

Elite season 3 (March 13th)

You might not have heard of Elite, but that's okay. You'll soon be bingeing to help you catch up to season 3, trust me. It's filled with all the hallmarks of a great weekend-filling series: twists, turns, parties, love, sex, and even a murder or two thrown in for good measure.

Spenser Confidential (March 6th)

Mark Wahlberg plays the eponymous Spencer, a Boston Police officer who was framed by a group of criminals, and – now out of prison – is back for revenge. Seeing as Wahlberg's action-comedies are normally the preserve of cinemas, this movie is a huge release for Netflix, and worth watching one lazy evening.

Castlevania season 3 (March 5th)

Available: Worldwide

Netflix's excellent animated adaptation of the hit video-game series Castlevania returns with a 10 episode new season. We won't spoil anything here, but be assured, the new season is stunning – and if you haven't caught up just yet, the first two seasons comprise of 14 episodes (each just 20 minutes long) in total! What are you waiting for? Get binging!

Altered Carbon season 2 (February 27th)

Available: Worldwide

The second season of Netflix’s original series shakes things up by bringing in MCU star Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, replacing Joel Kinnaman in the lead role. Post-resleeving, Kovacs is back on Harlan’s World and ready to find his ex-lover, Quell. Expect a moody, spectacular slice of sci-fi as more layers of the future get stripped back for the ex-Envoy.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

Available: Worldwide

Relive your childhood with this spectacular re-imagining of Pokemon: The First Movie, complete with updated CGI visuals, incredible battles, and that Ash scene still intact, and ready to break your heart again two decades later.

Better Call Saul season 5 (Starts February 24th)

Available: UK

Season 5 is airing weekly every Tuesday on Netflix – and it gives those in the UK a chance to compare Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul side-by-side. Which is best? One delivers pulsating action while the other, Better Call Saul, continually produces quieter character studies with a dash of explosive entertainment. By this season’s end, we might finally have a definitive answer.

Starship Troopers (February 15th)

Available: US

There are few cult movies as beloved as Starship Troopers – and for good reason. This science-fiction flick not only perfectly satirises the military but makes for a wonderfully '90s look at the future; a future, admittedly, where mankind wages war on an alien species of huge bugs.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 (February 13th)

Available: Worldwide

The Narcos saga continues with Narcos: Mexico season 2. Diego Luna returns as the real-life founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, who's still on the run from the DEA and is now seeking power in New York. Pablo Escobar is now but a faint memory for Narcos fans.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (February 12th)

Available: Worldwide

It's only fitting that Netflix would release To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You just a few days before Valentine's Day. This mushy love story is certainly one for all the couple out there looking to Netflix and chill, rather than spend a fortune on a set meal in some god-awful restaurant packed with PDA.

Locke and Key season 1 (February 7th)

Available: Worldwide

Netflix's next big comic book adaptation is Locke and Key. The source material, written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez, features more visceral, bloody, and violent content than the Netflix show – no doubt in order to cater for a more family-friendly audience. But the new show still has heart, and will no doubt be welcomed by anyone looking for a Netflix original series to race through.

Horse Girl

Available: Worldwide

Here at GamesNeighdar—sorry, GamesRadar—we’re always a fan of something that takes a left-turn before Normalsville and just goes and does something we’ve never seen before. Horse Girl, a new Netflix movie starring Alison Brie, takes things to a whole other level. The trailer starts off as a normal rom-com and rapidly turns into a twisting conspiracy complete with horses and alien abductions – and it only gets stranger from there.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (February 1st)

Available: US

Blade Runner's a stone-cold sci-fi classic that everyone with a passing interest in movies should watch. Harrison Ford's mesmerising as the Replicant hunter Rick Deckard, while Rutger Hauer's Replicant on the run, Roy Batty, has one of the best monologues in cinematic history.

My Neighbor Totoro (February 1st)

Available: Everywhere apart from North America, Canada, and Japan

For the majority of the world, the Studio Ghibli movies are being made available on Netflix in batches over the next few weeks! These wonderful movies are a true delight. And while a fair few are available now, we've picked our favourite – My Neighbor Totoro – to highlight. If you haven't seen this remarkable animation about a young girl who discovers a delightful spirit animal, then get streaming now.

Bojack Horseman season 6 Part 2 (January 31st)

Available: Worldwide

Are you ready for Bojack Horseman to end? Well, ready or not, the show's finale is here. Will the world's most beloved alcoholic horse get a happy ending? Or will his past misdeeds catch up with him? We can't wait to find out.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 (January 24th)

Available: Worldwide

All hail the queen. Sabrina's back again, and the latest batch of episodes see the witch heading to Hell to save her partner, Nick Scratch. If you're yet to give Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a watch, then now's the opportune moment as season 3 has received rave reviews – the best yet for the Greendale-set show.

Sex Education season 2 (January 17th)

Available: Worldwide

Being a teenager's hard enough – let alone when your mother's a sex therapist. Sex Education was a surprisingly refreshing hit for Netflix, and the second season is as thoughtful, honest, and awkward as the first. Asa Butterfield's Otis and Emma Mackey's Maeve are both back, so expect more will they/won't they drama at Moordale Secondary School.

The Master (January 14th)

Available: US

Joaquin Phoenix has been picking up awards chatter for Joker, yet arguably the actor's best performance remains playing Freddie Quell in The Master. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the movie centres on Phoenix's traumatised Second World War veteran who gets indoctrinated into a cult, let by Phillip C. Hoffman's charismatic Lancaster Dodd. The Master caused controversy thanks to its obvious parallels to Scientology – nad if you're a Phoenix fan then seek this out.

The Evil Dead (January 10th)

Available: US

One of the greatest cult movies of all time, The Evil Dead is an almost perfect B-movie horror. Written and directed by Sam Raimi, the first instalment in the series is a bonafide classic that launched a series still beloved by cinephiles and shot both Raimi and actor Bruce Campbell's into stardom.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (January 1st)

Available: UK, US

Amazon may have The Lord of the Rings TV series coming to their streaming service, but Netflix still has Peter Jackson's iconic movies. While, ideally, you should watch the Extended Editions, sometimes you just don't have time (each movie runs for around four hours) and the theatrical versions on Netflix are still wonderful, rounded masterpieces that deserve to be watched time and time again.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (January 1st)

Available: US

Matt Damon plays the talented, and baby-faced, Tom Ripley in Anthony Minghella's excellent adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel. However, the real highlight of the movie is Jude Law, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the jealous, charming Dickie Greenleaf.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 (January 1st)

Available: US

Quentin Tarantino borrows liberally from the martial arts movies of the past in Kill Bill, a revenge thriller in which Uma Thurman's The Bride wants to – aptly enough – kill the horrible, murderous bill. Both volumes are new on Netflix, and both are worth checking out before watching Tarantino's Oscar-contender Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Inception (January 1st)

Available: US

Christopher Nolan returns later this year with Tenet. Yet, almost exactly 10 years ago, the director released his masterpiece: Inception. The movie, which has become synonymous with any discussion about dreams within dreams, took the box-office by storm, and won over our team so much that we named it the best movie of the 2010s.

Dracula (January 1st)

Available: US

Produced by the BBC, Dracula – created by Sherlock showrunners Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat – is an updated retelling of the iconic Dracula story. Claes Bang plays the eponymous, terrifying bloodsucker in this familiar yet fresh story of the world's most famous vampire.

