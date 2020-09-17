These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for September 2020

Utility bills are a challenge at any time and periods of extreme heat can result in soaring energy charges. Nest Smart Thermostats can help you save money on heating and cooling costs. Rather than adjusting thermostat settings several times a day to stay comfortable, switch to a Smart thermostat. You also can use the thermostat’s smartphone app to monitor and control your home thermostat’s settings remotely. Google’s Nest Smart Thermostats are the best known in the category these are today’s best deals.

View photos

There are two Nest smart thermostat models: the Nest Learning Thermostat, currently in its third generation, and the less-costly Nest Thermostat E. The most significant difference between the two models is the Nest Learning Thermostat automatically sets up a heating and cooling schedule based on your habits. The Nest Thermostat E can also operate on a schedule that you configure manually. Both models also support Nest Temperature Sensors (see more below).

Today’s best Nest Thermostat deals

Top deals for Nest Thermostats

How do Nest Temperature Sensors work?

View photos Nest Learning Thermostat with Temperature Sensor More

The Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E both support Nest Temperature Sensors. Nest sensors connect with a Nest Thermostat via Bluetooth.

Nest Temperature Sensors detect and report hot and cold spots in your home to a Nest Thermostat. You can set a Nest Thermostat to prioritize different sensors at different times. For example, if you work at home, you could have a Nest Temperature Sensor in your home office and set the thermostat to give priority to your office sensor during your regular working hours. In the evening, you could prioritize a sensor in the family room or den and then switch to a sensor in your bedroom during your regular sleeping hours.

A Nest thermostat supports up to six sensors, and if you have multiple heating zones, each with its Nest thermostat, you can have up to a total of 18 sensors, limited to a max of six sensors per thermostat.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



