The best NC destinations to admire fall foliage. When and where to go in 2023.

As cooler fall weather moves into Charlotte and fall leaves change color, it’s time for a trip.

There are plenty of places around the Carolinas you can venture out to and admire the fall foliage this season that aren’t too far from Charlotte.

Peak season will be around mid-October, but the leaves will begin changing at the end of this month through early November.

While it’s predicted that we’ll see leaves changing earlier this year, some experts expect the color change may be different than last fall.

“I think that last year was an anomaly in our colors, which were so bright, because we had perfect conditions,” Beverly Collins, professor emeritus at WCU, said in her 2023 fall leaf forecast. “The way the weather is going —and I can’t predict with certainty because I can’t predict when that cold snap is going to happen — but I think that the colors will not be as bright this year as last year because they won’t be as synchronous.”

When and where to see fall foliage

Whether you want to go to the mountains, a park or even the lake, there are a wide variety of local destinations in the region to see fall leaves changing at different times of the season.

According to Collins, you should visit higher elevations first where the weather is cooler, and along streams and roads.The leaves then brown down the mountains.

Here is a guide to when and where to see fall leaves this season, according to the Peak Leaf Forecast from N.C. High Country Regional Welcome Center:

Sept. 24-Sept. 30

Distance from Charlotte: 126 miles

Mount Mitchell, located in Yancey County, is the highest point east of the Mississippi River. Plan a hike, pack a picnic or even camp out at Mount Mitchell State Park about 30 miles outside of Asheville.

Distance from Charlotte: 110 miles

Take in the views of the fall foliage at Grandfather Mountain, which towers 5,946 feet above northwest North Carolina. Venture out on one of the walking or hiking trails, including the iconic Mile High Swinging Bridge or explore through Grandfather Mountain State Park, located between the privately owned Grandfather Mountain attraction and Blue Ridge Parkway trails.

Story continues

Oct. 1-Oct. 7

Distance from Charlotte: 118 miles

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Beech Mountain is the highest town on the East Coast. Plan a trip to the popular mountain destination and see the fall foliage while biking and hiking along the local trails or even taking in the views from a lift ride at Beech Mountain Resort.

Distance from Charlotte: 104 miles

The Rough Ridge Trail is along the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Linville and south of Blowing Rock. You can start the hike at either Wilson Creek Overlook (milepost 303.6) or Rough Ridge Overlook (milepost 302.8).

The Rough Ridge Tunnel, between the Laurel Knob and Curtis Valley overlooks on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

[RELATED: Two North Carolina destinations rank among best places to visit this fall. Here’s why]

Oct. 8-Oct. 14

Distance from Charlotte: 111 miles

Banner Elk is a popular small town destination near Boone in the Blue Ridge Mountains. View the fall colors up above while hiking or mountain biking, from the water in a kayak or canoe on Wildcat Lake, or on a twisting thrill ride at Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster.

Take in the fall foliage from North Carolina’s first alpine coaster.

Distance from Charlotte: 106 miles

Jump Off Rock is a family-friendly overlook offering scenic views of the Blue Ridge and Pisgah mountain ranges. The park, which is open daily from sunrise to sunset, has three different hiking trails for visitors.

Oct. 15-Oct. 21

Distance from Charlotte: 100 miles

Boone, located about two hours from Charlotte, is a popular destination in North Carolina, especially during fall. Whether you want to go for a hike, go to a pumpkin patch or take a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, there are a variety of things to do in town while taking in the views of fall foliage.

Caleb Dennis, of High Point, N.C., and Renita Matson, of Asheboro, N.C., take inthe Fall foliage from Grandview Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Boone, N.C., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Distance from Charlotte: 91.3 miles

Blowing Rock is a great spot to visit to admire the colorful fall leaves this season. Catch the fall colors at a local overlook or park, while hiking near a waterfall or at a corn maze.

Trees along the ridges and valleys south of Blowing Rock, N.C. on Hwy 321.

Distance from Charlotte: 121 miles

West Jefferson, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is about two hours outside of Charlotte. Plan a trip to Mount Jefferson State Natural Area to hike, picnic and enjoy views as far as Tennessee.

Distance from Charlotte: 95.5 miles

Surround yourself with the colorful fall leaves at Price Lake at Julian Price Memorial Park. The 47-acre lake is open to guests who want to kayak, canoe and fish. There are also several hiking trails nearby you can checkout this season, too.

Oct. 22-28

Distance from Charlotte: 77.6 miles

Wilkesboro is a small town about 1.5 hours away from Charlotte. Visit and enjoy a scenic drive through Wilkes County, explore mountain biking trails or check out a nearby winery or distillery.

Distance from Charlotte: 93 miles

Stone Mountain State Park has a long list of outdoor activities to experience while checking out fall leaves this season. From waterfalls, creeks and streams to hiking trails, horseback riding, fishing and rock climbing, there’s a lot to check out at the park around this time of year.

Distance from Charlotte: 94.2 miles

Looking for a great place to take in the fall leaves over a sunrise or sunset? Look no further than Yadkin Valley Overlook. The pull off area is pretty small but offers great views of the mountains.

Local fall activities and events

If you want to plan a full day of fall fun while admiring the beautiful red, yellow and orange fall leaves, here are other events and activities to do this season:

Go apple picking at a local farm or visit a pumpkin patch.

In addition to apple picking during the fall, Carrigan Farms also offers pumpkin picking and the Scarrigan Farms haunted trail.

Check out a fall festival, brewery crawl or haunted event.

Sip and stroll through one of the wineries or vineyards around North Carolina.

Serre Vineyards is available by appointment only, except on October 8th, November 11th and December 9th 2023.

Sign up for a guided Fall Color Hike hosted by state park rangers.

Looking to venture out past the Carolinas? You can visit the Smoky Mountains fall foliage prediction map to see the progressive changing of leaves in other states too across the U.S.