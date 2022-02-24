Best multifunctional furniture pieces: Great ideas to make the most of smaller spaces

(Metro Lane)

Small space living is an art.

Analysis of data from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) found the median floor space for flats in England and Wales is a measly 43sqm – that’s just under the size of four car parking spaces.

For those who live in the capital where space is at a premium, apartments may be even smaller. Needless to say, choosing furniture that functions well and looks good is always high on the shopping list.

Wayfair’s resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill agrees: “Furniture with a dual purpose provides a brilliant and practical solution for smaller spaces. There are a number of stylish options, from ottomans with built-in storage for throws and cushions, to slim hallway sideboards to place your favourite scented candles, which will also stop shoes cluttering up the entrance to your home.”

So, pieces that perform many functions earn the reward of a place in your home, but where can you find options that won’t leave too deep a dent in your wallet?

Luckily, the internet is a big place and there are plenty of clever, compact furnishings to be found - if you know where to look.

From ladders that transform into extra seating, to a double bed that can be summoned from a humble hallway bench, furniture designers are increasingly inventing ways to make your pound sterling work harder.

We’ve rounded up some of the coolest options to help streamline your life and claw back breathing room in your home.

Scroll on for the genius space-saving ideas that will make your money work harder.

HYGRAD Built To Survive Folding Step Ladder Chair

Chairs can be so much more than a perch for your posterior. They can hold the day’s outfit (or in our house, the discarded wear-again clothes not quite dirty enough for the laundry basket), they can serve as a plant stand or staggered book shelf, and if you get this design, they can even be flipped over to use as a step ladder. Set on hinges, go from seated to reaching the awkward spots at the back of the bookshelf in one seamless manoeuvre.

Buy now £64.99, Amazon

Loaf Bed in a Bun

Loaf performs an interiors magic trick with this chic upholstered bench which transforms into a single or double bed - complete with a headboard - with a few quick pulls. It’s ideal if you don’t have a guest bedroom or room for a sofa bed but have visitors lining up to stay over. A mattress comes with the frame, all hidden within the bench - just add bed linen and pillows. Available in myriad of colours to tie in or stand out in your room’s decor.

Buy now £1085.00, Loaf

Metro Lane Edmundson Dining Set

An entire dining table complete with seating is this unassuming console table’s final form. Bonus points for additional shelves to store tableware and cutlery. When it’s not in use, the stools can be tucked into the folded table and wheeled away, taking up hardly any space.

Maximum table length 74cm.

Buy now £276.99, Wayfair

Three Posts 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

The best way to stop losing your keys is to always put them in the same spot, the second you walk through your front door. Install this incredibly slim elegant grey shoe drop in your hallway for a home for your keys and other knick knacks, plus a way to clear shoe clutter from your path. It's the perfect union of style and function - and it comes in cream too.

Buy now £139.99, Wayfair

Vox 4 You King 4 Poster Bed with Storage & Shelves in White

A four poster that more than earns its keep, this bed has storage all tucked up. The base and headboard are made of shelves and various nooks and crannies to stow all sorts, from reading essentials to extra bed linen. Choose the raised floor option to get extra space beneath your mattress.

What you display can tie into your interior scheme too: colour code books along the bottom panel, or keep the aesthetic clean by using woven storage baskets that will keep clutter out of sight. As our American cousins are fond of saying: neat.

Buy now £945.00, Cuckooland

A Place For Everything Windowsill Clamp Tray - Small - Green

When space is sparse, you need only clear a couple of centimetres to magic up to 14cm of room, seemingly out of thin air. This clamp tray attaches to the windowsill edge and gives your houseplants a bit of breathing room in the propped up surface, as well as more time soaking up those rays. Available in green, gold, black and white.

Buy now £18.00, A Place For Everything

IKEA Starkvind table air purifier

Air purifiers can be bulky beasts and tricky to position in the home without becoming a trip hazard. IKEA has the Starkvind machine which comes as is and can be set up on the floor but it also comes integrated as part of this side table in light pine and brown wood options, a much more appealing prospect.

Buy now £165.00, IKEA