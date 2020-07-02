The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix In July 2020

Ross Malinger and Tom Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle" on Netflix. (Photo: TriStar Pictures/"Sleepless in Seattle")

The new movies on Netflix

Premise: In this romantic comedy, a father who recently lost his wife moves with his son from Chicago to Seattle and has a hard time finding new love. His young son takes things into his own hands and calls a national radio show to discuss his father’s lack of a romantic life. The host persuades the father to get on the phone. Speaking on the show, the father wins over the hearts of women across America.

One of those women is by all accounts his perfect match. But she’s engaged to another man. The woman must decide whether to make the wild decision to travel across the country to Seattle to meet the man from the radio or to continue her current engagement.

Setting: Various American cities, including Seattle and Baltimore

Netflix descriptors: “Feel-good,” “emotional” and “romantic”

The opening scene from "Sleepless in Seattle." (Photo: TriStar Pictures/"Sleepless in Seattle")

How it starts: Hanks’ character and his son stand alone at a funeral in Chicago. A sad piano melody plays as Hanks’ character begins to narrate.

“Mommy got sick,” the character says. “And it happened just like that. There’s nothing anybody could do. It isn’t fair. There’s no reason. But if we start asking why, we’ll go crazy.”

The camera pans to reveal other mourners. The skyline of Chicago appears in the distance.

Notable cast: Tom Hanks, Gaby Hoffmann, Ross Malinger, Bill Pullman, Rob Reiner and Meg Ryan

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Bonus: Here’s a pivotal clip of Tom Hanks’ character talking to a radio show host while Meg Ryan’s character listens in her car.

Premise: In this crime thriller directed and co-written by Ben Affleck, a group of professional bank robbers in Boston attracts the FBI’s attention. The thieves temporarily kidnap a bank teller, and one of them falls in love with her, escalating the risk the group will be captured.

Mounting pressure creates a one-last-heist scenario that involves robbing Fenway Park.

Setting: Boston

Netflix descriptors: “Forceful” and “suspenseful”

The opening scene from "The Town." (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/"The Town")

How it starts: The movie begins with a text screen and multiple epigraphs.

“One blue-collar Boston neighborhood has produced more bank robbers and armored car thieves than anywhere in the world.”

The word “Charlestown” appears.

“Bank robbery became like a trade in Charlestown, passed down father to son.” —Federal Agent, Boston Robbery Task Force “I’m proud to be from Charlestown. It ruined my life, literally, but I’m proud.” —Charlestown Man, Boston Globe.

The movie opens on an aerial establishing shot of Charlestown.

Notable cast: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively and Jeremy Renner

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Bonus: Here’s an interview Affleck, Lively and Renner did with Cinemax when the movie debuted.

Other Netflix highlights:

All the movies that have joined Netflix this month as of the July 4 weekend

“Under the Riccione Sun” (Netflix Film)

″#Anne Frank. Parallel Stories”

“A Bridge Too Far”

“A Thousand Words”

“A Walk to Remember”

“Airplane!”

“Ali”

“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Clash of the Titans” (1981)

“Cloud Atlas”

“David Foster: Off the Record”

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Delta Farce”

“Donnie Brasco”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“Frida”

“I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry”

“Killing Hasselhoff”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Mean Streets”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Patriots Day”

“Poltergeist”

“Quest for Camelot”

“Red Riding Hood” (2011)

“Schindler’s List”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Spaceballs”

“Splice”

“Stand and Deliver”

“Stardust”

“Starsky & Hutch”

“Sucker Punch”

“Swordfish”

“The Art of War”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The F**k-It List”

“The Firm”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”

“The Town”

“The Witches”

“This Christmas”

“Total Recall” (1990)

“Winchester”

