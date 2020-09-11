All the best movies we saw at Toronto Film Festival, ranked (including 'Penguin Bloom')

It's definitely a different Toronto International Film Festival than usual, with a couch and a Keurig taking the place of theater seats and a coffeehouse stop.

In a year when everything in the movie industry has had to scramble amid COVID-19, Toronto (running through Sept. 19) is the biggest of the A-list film festivals to go virtual, with a reduced slate of movies for an event that's considered one of the biggest kickoffs for Oscar season. Still, you can't ignore its cache, even in a very strange 2020: The last five best-picture winners all played Toronto, so it might be the place that (at least virtually) launches, say, Chloe Zhao's road drama "Nomadland" (starring Frances McDormand) or Francis Lee's lesbian romance "Ammonite" (with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan) into Academy Awards consideration.

Like last year but with way more WiFi involved, we’re going to be keeping readers up to date with reaction to all the major films and hidden gems we’re seeing. (And, yep, because we love to rank things, we’re doing that, too.)

Jessica Barden plays a teen in a working-class Ohio town weighing plans for the future in the drama "Holler."

7. 'Holler'

Executive produced by Paul Feig and written and directed by former Marine Nicole Riegel, the bleak working-class narrative showcases elements of crime thriller and coming-of-age drama. Jessica Barden impresses as Ruth, a smart teen girl who tries to raise enough money to go to college – and escape her Southern Ohio hometown – by joining a sketchy scrapyard crew with her older brother (Gus Halper). With their mom (Pamela Adlon) in jail, they steal metal from shut-down factories and plants by night. and when the situation becomes dangerous, Ruth has to weigh a potentially bright future vs. staying put with her family.

Naomi Watts stars as a paraplegic who mothers a magpie back to health as she recovers as well in "Penguin Bloom."

6. 'Penguin Bloom'

Down Under melodrama is in store for this film that, if nothing else, will have you fully and emotionally invested in a magpie. Naomi Watts stars as athletic Australian mom Sam who suffers a freak-accident fall off a roof and is left as a paraplegic after a broken back. Her way back from a depressive state begins when one of her three boys takes in an injured bird. Named Penguin, the family's new feathered friend wins over the whole family (including Andrew Lincoln as a doting dad). Sam takes a key role in nursing the bird, and both Penguin and Sam navigate a shared journey of taking wing again in their own ways.

Alma Pöysti stars as Tove Jansson in "Tove," a biopic about the Finnish artist's work and love life.

5. 'Tove'

Think "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" with comic-strip characters and you get this immersive biopic about Finnish artist Tove Jansson (Alma Pöysti). At the end of World War II in Helsinki, dance-happy Tove works to be a painter and carries on an affair with a married politician (Shanti Roney) but falls for hard for well-to-do theater director Vivica Bandler (Krista Kosonen). Tove's passion for Vivica remains strong even though her love is fleetingly requited in the ensuing years, as the artist's side project "The Moomins" – inspired by cartoons she drew for children in bunkers during the wars – becomes an international hit.

