The Best Movies New to Every Major Streaming Platform in June 2020

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix may get most of the attention, but it’s hardly a one-stop shop for cinephiles who are looking to stream essential classic and contemporary films. Each of the prominent streaming platforms caters to its own niche of film obsessives.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From chilling horror fare on Shudder, to the boundless wonders of the Criterion Channel, and esoteric (but unmissable) festival hits on Film Movement Plus and OVID.tv, and the new frontiers of streaming offered by the likes of HBO Max, IndieWire’s monthly guide highlights the best of what’s coming to every major streamer, with an eye towards exclusive titles that may help readers decide which of these services is right for them.

More from IndieWire

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.